3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges

David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time.
1 Monster Growth Stock that Could Soar 52%, According to Wall Street

Global-e Online continued to post stellar adoption, even as the e-commerce market is witnessing some temporary pain. With its high value for merchants and low churn, this execution could continue. Global-e has gained massive traction, putting this price target within reach.
Why Roku Stock Popped Thursday Morning

The plunging stock price has made the company a compelling takeover candidate.
3 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plummeted

Capitalizing on bear markets is a big reason for Buffett's success. Apple has become a surprising Buffett stock, and the conglomerate's biggest holding. The Berkshire chief continues to see value in the energy sector.
I Bonds: A Guaranteed 9.62% Yield -- but There's a Catch

Series I savings bonds, better known as I bonds, are offering a guaranteed 9.62% yield through October. But there are some important caveats to be aware of.
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2022's Second Half and Beyond

Microsoft is entrenched in several key technology markets. Air travel is recovering faster than expected following the pandemic-prompted plunge, rekindling the need for new passenger jets. This year's construction slowdown is taking a toll on Caterpillar, but the pullback is ultimately a cyclical buying opportunity.
These 2 Falling Stocks Look More Interesting Than Ever

Adobe announced an acquisition that could bolster growth considerably. NextEra Energy raised capital to fund its energy and power projects.
Motley Fool

3 Real Estate Market Predictions for the Rest of 2022

Available housing inventory on the market has been increasing. Prices are starting to decline, but the benefits of that to buyers are being offset by higher mortgage rates.
The Advertising Industry Isn't Dying -- Here's Why

The economic cycle has started to swing in the opposite direction, and advertising stocks have been hit hard. But the advertising industry isn't dying -- it's just going through a rough patch.
Why ChargePoint, QuantumScape, and Blink All Jumped Today

The first $900 million in spending for EV charging infrastructure has been approved by the Biden administration. One analyst says government support will help EV adoption accelerate more quickly.
How Low Will Nvidia Stock Go?

The stock has dropped some 60% from its peak in late 2021 and could fall further. Nvidia fetches a high valuation, but it does so for good reason as its addressable markets expand rapidly and its long-term outlook is promising. Even if the company's stock pulls back further, now is a good time to buy shares.
3 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks of 2022 So Far

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has skyrocketed nearly 300% this year. Mesa Royalty Trust's shares have soared close to 170% year to date. Alliance Resource Partners stock has almost doubled in 2022.
This Iconic Stock Is Down More Than 60%. Time to Buy the Dip?

Kraft Heinz just lowered its leverage target and announced a three-pronged growth strategy. A major focus will be food service, which historically grows 50% faster than the rest of the industry. To pay down debt, the company must keep operational costs down while adapting to food trends.
Is This Top Chip Stock a Buy With Limits to Sales In China in Place?

KLA Corporation has been a steady growth story over the years, but nearly 30% of its sales went to China last year. The U.S. CHIPS Act might provide some offset to restrictions on China. This won't be the fastest-growing chip stock, but there's a lot to like about KLA.
Here's Why Wall Street Is Super Bullish on Moderna Stock

Moderna, a former high-flying biotech, has been hit particularly hard by this bear market. Wall Street thinks this bearish sentiment is way overdone.
3 Things the World's Smartest Investors Do in Every Bear Market

Bear markets are incredibly nerve-racking, but resist the urge to make big sweeping decisions. Favor small adjustments to prepare your portfolio for an eventual end to the bear market. If you do need to sell a stock, look for those that are in bad shape -- not high-quality holdings that are temporarily down.
Why Marqeta Rallied on a Down Day for Tech Stocks

Marqeta now trades for less than one-third of its IPO price. Reporting solid growth and flush with cash, it seems management has had enough of the pessimism.
Why Target Stock Rose Today

Target reached an exclusive agreement with FAO Schwarz. Shares have begun to recover from a 30% drop in just a week earlier this year.
