Music

NME

Paramore share another clip of a new song and announce two LA gigs

Appear to have shared another snippet of an upcoming track as they announced two new shows in LA. The Hayley Williams-fronted trio, whose latest album ‘After Laughter’ came out in 2017, hinted at the start of their next era on social media last week. Early next month the band will hit the road in North America for their first live shows in more than four years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Suede postpone two in-store gigs due to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Suede have postponed their scheduled in-store performances on Monday (September 19) due to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The band, who are set to release their ninth album ‘Autofiction’ this Friday (September 16), will hit the road for a string of record shop performances this week ahead of an intimate UK and European tour.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Roxy Music rumoured for Glastonbury 2023 legends slot

Roxy Music are rumoured to be taking on the coveted legends slot at Glastonbury Festival 2023. The Bryan Ferry-fronted band recently reunited for their first live shows since 2011 to mark the 50th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, which came out in 1972. Having kicked off in Toronto, Canada...
MUSIC
NME

Boiler Room London postponed due to the Queen’s death

This weekend’s edition of Boiler Room London has been cancelled due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The one-day event had been scheduled to take place in Burgess Park in Camberwell, south London this Saturday (September 17). In an official statement issued earlier this week, however, organisers confirmed that...
HEALTH SERVICES
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Pendulum#Party Music#Australian#O2 Academy Brixton#Nme
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Solo Artists from the ’70s

As we all know, it can be hard to box in or pin down any musician. So, we won’t attempt to do that. What we will do, though, is celebrate the pioneering artists that helped to define an era. Singers, songwriters, and musicians all have the unique ability to soundtrack moments in life and then become associated with those very phases of life. It’s why we return to our favorite holiday songs each winter or our favorite punk songs when we’re feeling particularly angsty.
MUSIC
NME

Ghost fans crash Spotify Live servers forcing cancellation of band’s Q&A

READ MORE: Ghost – ‘Impera’ review: Swedish metallers go bigger than ever. A special appearance and Q&A session with Ghost was due to take place on September 13. Due to overwhelming demand, however, fans crashed the Spotify Live servers, forcing the platform to cancel the event. Both...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Sega explains why it’s dropping the ‘Yakuza’ brand

Yakuza, the popular crime drama series from developer Ryū ga Gotoku Studio, is getting a new name in Western markets, and will henceforth be known as Like a Dragon. In an interview with Digital Trends, a Sega of America representative explained that the rebranding was to maintain parity between the Western and Japanese releases.
COMICS
NME

The 1975’s Matty Healy on declining to support Ed Sheeran live: “I just wanted to do our own shows”

Matty Healy had addressed comments he made about declining Ed Sheeran‘s offer for The 1975 to support him on tour in a lucrative deal. The 1975 singer and guitarist said in a recent interview with The New York Times that he was “offered a four-month tour next year of stadiums with the biggest singer-songwriter in the world that would have made me money that I’ve never even seen or heard of in my life” [via Uproxx].
MUSIC
NME

Lil Nas X announces new track ‘STAR WALKIN” from ‘League Of Legends’ collab

League Of Legends developer Riot Games has shared that Lil Nas X has created a new song titled ‘STAR WALKIN” for the game’s Worlds 2022 tournament. ‘STAR WALKIN” will be released on September 23, days before Worlds 2022 kicks off in Mexico City. Lil Nas X has also announced that he will be performing a live set at the League Of Legends Worlds Finals, which takes place at San Francisco’s Chase Center on November 5.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Lorde’s sister Indy Yelich releases debut single ‘Threads’

Indy Yelich, the little sister of Lorde, has released their debut single – check out ‘Threads’ below. After teasing the track yesterday (September 14), Indy has now shared the full, slow-burning electro-pop track. According to a press release, it’s inspired by the likes of Bon Iver, Kacey...
MUSIC
NME

Patreon lays off 80 people, closes offices in Berlin and Dublin

Patreon, a US-based creator subscription service, has laid off 80 employees as well as announcing the closure of its Berlin and Dublin offices. The platform’s CEO and co-founder Jack Conte shared the news in an official blog post on Tuesday (September 13), confirming that “roughly 17 per cent of our team [are] leaving the company”.
BUSINESS
NME

Ozzy Osbourne says he wants to keep touring amid health struggles: “It’s where I belong”

Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about his determination to keep touring, despite being held back by a litany of health complications in recent years. Osbourne recently gave his first live performance in over three years during a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony for this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Following his performance – which he delivered with the assistance of a back brace – Osbourne has said in a new interview with People that he’s felt a newfound eagerness to return to the touring lifestyle.
NFL
NME

Dave Mustaine’s oncologist reveals he co-wrote Megadeth song ‘Dogs Of Chernobyl’

The radiation oncologist who treated Dave Mustaine’s throat cancer has revealed he co-wrote the lyrics to the Megadeth song ‘Dogs Of Chernobyl’. Dr. Anthony J. Cmelak — who works at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Centre and helped the frontman beat his illness in 2019 — spoke of his credits on the track in an interview with The Tennessean.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Robbie Williams hails Noel Gallagher a “great comedic writer” of insults

Robbie Williams has hailed Noel Gallagher as a “great comedic writer” of insults. Williams had a long-running feud with Oasis that started when Noel called him “the fat dancer from Take That” and also saw Williams challenge Liam Gallagher to a televised boxing match with a £100,000 prize at the 2000 BRIT Awards.
CELEBRITIES
NME

‘House Of The Dragon’ stars Milly Alcock and Emily Carey tease “unfolding secrets and lies”

Milly Alcock and Emily Carey have teased what to expect in future episodes of House Of The Dragon, describing an unfolding “web of lies”. Adapted from George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, the HBO prequel spin-off is set 200 years before events in Game Of Thrones. The show follows a war of succession among House Targaryen, known as the ‘Dance of the Dragons’.
TV SERIES
NME

Ex-Sugarcubes member on Björk trying out ‘Human Behaviour’ with the band

Former Sugarcubes drummer Siggi Baldursson has spoken of his time working with Björk, including the time she tried out the song ‘Human Behaviour’ with the band. Björk enjoyed international success with the Icelandic post-punk band before they disbanded in 1992 and she went on to release her first solo album ‘Debut’ in 1993. That album’s lead single ‘Human Behaviour’ started life when she wrote the melody in her younger years, and later brought it to sessions with The Sugarcubes.
MUSIC

