NME
Paramore share another clip of a new song and announce two LA gigs
Appear to have shared another snippet of an upcoming track as they announced two new shows in LA. The Hayley Williams-fronted trio, whose latest album ‘After Laughter’ came out in 2017, hinted at the start of their next era on social media last week. Early next month the band will hit the road in North America for their first live shows in more than four years.
NME
Suede postpone two in-store gigs due to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Suede have postponed their scheduled in-store performances on Monday (September 19) due to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The band, who are set to release their ninth album ‘Autofiction’ this Friday (September 16), will hit the road for a string of record shop performances this week ahead of an intimate UK and European tour.
NME
Roxy Music rumoured for Glastonbury 2023 legends slot
Roxy Music are rumoured to be taking on the coveted legends slot at Glastonbury Festival 2023. The Bryan Ferry-fronted band recently reunited for their first live shows since 2011 to mark the 50th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, which came out in 1972. Having kicked off in Toronto, Canada...
NME
Boiler Room London postponed due to the Queen’s death
This weekend’s edition of Boiler Room London has been cancelled due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The one-day event had been scheduled to take place in Burgess Park in Camberwell, south London this Saturday (September 17). In an official statement issued earlier this week, however, organisers confirmed that...
American Songwriter
7 of the Best Solo Artists from the ’70s
As we all know, it can be hard to box in or pin down any musician. So, we won’t attempt to do that. What we will do, though, is celebrate the pioneering artists that helped to define an era. Singers, songwriters, and musicians all have the unique ability to soundtrack moments in life and then become associated with those very phases of life. It’s why we return to our favorite holiday songs each winter or our favorite punk songs when we’re feeling particularly angsty.
NME
Ghost fans crash Spotify Live servers forcing cancellation of band’s Q&A
READ MORE: Ghost – ‘Impera’ review: Swedish metallers go bigger than ever. A special appearance and Q&A session with Ghost was due to take place on September 13. Due to overwhelming demand, however, fans crashed the Spotify Live servers, forcing the platform to cancel the event. Both...
NME
Former James Bond star George Lazenby apologises for “homophobic” and “misogynistic” comments
Former James Bond actor George Lazenby has apologised after being accused of making “homophobic” and “misogynistic” comments in a recent on-stage interview. The actor, who starred as 007 in the 1969 film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, was appearing as a guest as part of an Australian tour called The Music of James Bond.
NME
NIKI releases surprise cover of Phil Collins’ ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released two new tracks for ‘Spotify Singles’, namely an acoustic version of ‘Nicole’ cut ‘Before’ alongside a cover of Phil Collins’ 1999 smash ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’. Today (14 September), the 88rising star announced the...
NME
Metallica’s Kirk Hammett launches new project writing and soundtracking his own horror story
Metallica guitarist and passionate horror enthusiast Kirk Hammett has launched a new project, in which he soundtracks an eerie story he has penned comprised of fictional journal entries. On September 11, Hammett shared a link on social media to a TikTok video that pairs footage of a winding road with...
NME
Sega explains why it’s dropping the ‘Yakuza’ brand
Yakuza, the popular crime drama series from developer Ryū ga Gotoku Studio, is getting a new name in Western markets, and will henceforth be known as Like a Dragon. In an interview with Digital Trends, a Sega of America representative explained that the rebranding was to maintain parity between the Western and Japanese releases.
NME
The 1975’s Matty Healy on declining to support Ed Sheeran live: “I just wanted to do our own shows”
Matty Healy had addressed comments he made about declining Ed Sheeran‘s offer for The 1975 to support him on tour in a lucrative deal. The 1975 singer and guitarist said in a recent interview with The New York Times that he was “offered a four-month tour next year of stadiums with the biggest singer-songwriter in the world that would have made me money that I’ve never even seen or heard of in my life” [via Uproxx].
NME
Lil Nas X announces new track ‘STAR WALKIN” from ‘League Of Legends’ collab
League Of Legends developer Riot Games has shared that Lil Nas X has created a new song titled ‘STAR WALKIN” for the game’s Worlds 2022 tournament. ‘STAR WALKIN” will be released on September 23, days before Worlds 2022 kicks off in Mexico City. Lil Nas X has also announced that he will be performing a live set at the League Of Legends Worlds Finals, which takes place at San Francisco’s Chase Center on November 5.
NME
Lorde’s sister Indy Yelich releases debut single ‘Threads’
Indy Yelich, the little sister of Lorde, has released their debut single – check out ‘Threads’ below. After teasing the track yesterday (September 14), Indy has now shared the full, slow-burning electro-pop track. According to a press release, it’s inspired by the likes of Bon Iver, Kacey...
NME
Patreon lays off 80 people, closes offices in Berlin and Dublin
Patreon, a US-based creator subscription service, has laid off 80 employees as well as announcing the closure of its Berlin and Dublin offices. The platform’s CEO and co-founder Jack Conte shared the news in an official blog post on Tuesday (September 13), confirming that “roughly 17 per cent of our team [are] leaving the company”.
NME
Ozzy Osbourne says he wants to keep touring amid health struggles: “It’s where I belong”
Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about his determination to keep touring, despite being held back by a litany of health complications in recent years. Osbourne recently gave his first live performance in over three years during a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony for this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Following his performance – which he delivered with the assistance of a back brace – Osbourne has said in a new interview with People that he’s felt a newfound eagerness to return to the touring lifestyle.
NME
Dave Mustaine’s oncologist reveals he co-wrote Megadeth song ‘Dogs Of Chernobyl’
The radiation oncologist who treated Dave Mustaine’s throat cancer has revealed he co-wrote the lyrics to the Megadeth song ‘Dogs Of Chernobyl’. Dr. Anthony J. Cmelak — who works at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Centre and helped the frontman beat his illness in 2019 — spoke of his credits on the track in an interview with The Tennessean.
NME
Robbie Williams hails Noel Gallagher a “great comedic writer” of insults
Robbie Williams has hailed Noel Gallagher as a “great comedic writer” of insults. Williams had a long-running feud with Oasis that started when Noel called him “the fat dancer from Take That” and also saw Williams challenge Liam Gallagher to a televised boxing match with a £100,000 prize at the 2000 BRIT Awards.
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ stars Milly Alcock and Emily Carey tease “unfolding secrets and lies”
Milly Alcock and Emily Carey have teased what to expect in future episodes of House Of The Dragon, describing an unfolding “web of lies”. Adapted from George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, the HBO prequel spin-off is set 200 years before events in Game Of Thrones. The show follows a war of succession among House Targaryen, known as the ‘Dance of the Dragons’.
NME
Uncle Jack Charles, Indigenous actor, musician, activist and senior Elder, has died aged 79
Aboriginal and Torres Straits Islander readers are advised that this story contains the name and image of a person who has died. Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Yorta Yorta actor, musician, activist and senior Elder, Uncle Jack Charles, has died at the age of 79. In a statement...
NME
Ex-Sugarcubes member on Björk trying out ‘Human Behaviour’ with the band
Former Sugarcubes drummer Siggi Baldursson has spoken of his time working with Björk, including the time she tried out the song ‘Human Behaviour’ with the band. Björk enjoyed international success with the Icelandic post-punk band before they disbanded in 1992 and she went on to release her first solo album ‘Debut’ in 1993. That album’s lead single ‘Human Behaviour’ started life when she wrote the melody in her younger years, and later brought it to sessions with The Sugarcubes.
