The Associated Press
'Torment of hell': Ukraine medic describes Russian torture
WASHINGTON (AP) — A volunteer Ukrainian medic detained in Ukraine’s besieged port city of Mariupol told U.S. lawmakers Thursday of comforting fellow detainees as many died during her three months of captivity, cradling and consoling them as best she could, as male, female and child prisoners succumbed to Russian torture and untreated wounds. Ukrainian Yuliia Paievska, who was captured by pro-Russian forces in Mariupol in March and held at shifting locations in Russian-allied territory in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, spoke to lawmakers with the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, better known as the Helsinki Commission, a government agency created in part to promote international compliance with human rights. Her accounts Thursday were her most detailed publicly of her treatment in captivity, in what Ukrainians and international rights groups say are widespread detentions of both Ukrainian noncombatants and fighters by Russia’s forces. Known to Ukrainians by the nickname Taira, Paievska and her care of Mariupol’s wounded during the nearly seven-month Russian invasion of Ukraine received global attention after her bodycam footage was provided to The Associated Press.
Agriculture Online
U.N. chief spoke with Putin about grain deal on Wednesday
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he spoke with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Wednesday about the Black Sea grain export deal, prisoners of war and the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Guterres said it was "absolutely essential" that obstacles to the export...
Agriculture Online
Egypt approves replacement for detained Ukrainian wheat cargo - sources
CAIRO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer has agreed to replace a detained Ukrainian wheat shipment with a new 60,000-tonne cargo, according to two people with knowledge of the matter, following weeks-long negotiations to either free or replace the shipment. The General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) will...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine's grain exports accelerate in Sept following grain deal -ministry
KYIV, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The pace of grain exports from Ukraine has risen so far in September but volumes are still well below last season's levels, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday. Ukraine's grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports, a...
Agriculture Online
UN seeks deal to allow Russia ammonia exports
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The United Nations is "pursuing all efforts to allow for a positive outcome on Russian ammonia exports to international markets," senior U.N. trade official Rebeca Grynspan said on Tuesday. She declined to comment on the specifics of negotiations as the international body seeks an...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine military successes may widen winter sowing area- farm ministry
KYIV, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The successes of the Ukrainian army, which has liberated a significant territory in the northeast and south of Ukraine, may improve the forecasts of the winter sowing area for the 2023 grain crop, a deputy agriculture minister said on Wednesday. Ukrainian forces liberated most of...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.N. chief spoke with Putin, pushes Russian fertilizer exports
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday about Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports and that he was hopeful a U.N.-brokered deal would be maintained and expanded to include Russian ammonia. "To remove the obstacles that still exist...
Agriculture Online
Russian foreign ministry says Ukraine of blocking ammonia exports
MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that pipeline exports of ammonia, a crucial component of fertiliser, had been blocked by Ukraine. In a briefing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there were "no obstacles" to ammonia exports from the Russian side. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
Agriculture Online
Hundreds of seafarers still stuck in Ukraine despite grains corridor - industry
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Around 82 ships with 418 seafarers remain stuck around Ukrainian ports despite the opening of a U.N.-backed sea corridor to ship grains with efforts to get the mariners sailing still stuck, shipping industry officials said on Thursday. The agreement reached in July, creating a protected...
The Independent
Ukraine: ‘Mass grave with 440 bodies’ found in city recaptured from Russian forces
A mass grave allegedly containing 440 bodies has been discovered near a city recently recaptured from Russian forces, a Ukrainian official has said. The site in the eastern city of Izium also included the bodies of people who had been killed by shelling and airstrikes, regional police official Serhiy Bolvinov said on Thursday.Mr Bolvinov, the chief police investigator for Kharkiv region, told Sky News that forensic investigations would be carried out on all of the bodies.“I can say it is one of the largest burial sites in a big town in liberated (areas)... 440 bodies were buried in one place,”...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-IMF confirms plan to expand emergency aid to help countries deal with food shocks
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday confirmed that it is moving toward expanding emergency financing for countries hit by surging food prices and shortages triggered by the war in Ukraine, with some 20 to 30 countries seen most in need. IMF Managing Director Kristalina...
Agriculture Online
G7 trade ministers aim for functioning WTO dispute settlement by 2024
BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The seven leading industrialized nations (G7) aim to have a functioning dispute settlement system under the World Trade Organization (WTO) by 2024, said G7 trade ministers in a joint statement on Thursday. In the final communique from their meeting in Germany, the ministers committed to...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine's 2022 maize crop seen at 30.24 mln tonnes, down on year -Agritel
PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - This year's maize, or corn, crop in Ukraine, one of the world's largest exporters of the grain, is expected to fall to 30.24 million tonnes, as a lower area will likely be harvested amid the ongoing war, French consultancy Agritel said on Wednesday. The estimate...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, September 13, 2022
1. Wheat, Soybean Futures Surge in Overnight Trading. Wheat futures jumped in overnight trading on concerns that Russia will disrupt grain exports from Ukraine. Ukraine Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba reportedly said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine that Russia likely will disrupt an agreement that allows Ukrainian agricultural products safe passage to importing countries.
AFP
US targets Russia tech industry, proxies in Ukraine with sanctions
The US slapped sanctions Thursday on a long list of Russian officials and companies, ramping up pressure over the invasion of Ukraine and hoping to hobble any attempt to rebuild its heavily damaged defense sector. The State Department named 31 companies to its sanctions list, including three involved in building space instrumentation, satellites and space-defense equipment.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-French wheat export forecast cut as competition seen rising
PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday lowered its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in 2022/23, saying competition from other origins could curb a brisk start to France's export season. Soft wheat shipments outside the EU were now seen at 10.0 million...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn dips on profit-taking; wheat, soybeans edge higher
* Corn retreats further from more than 2-month high. * Ukrainian supply deal uncertainty supports wheat. * U.S. railways to halt grain shipments on Thursday (Updates prices, adds analyst comment) By Enrico Dela Cruz. Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures dipped in Asian trading on Wednesday, as traders chose...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn hovers near 2-1/2-month high on subdued U.S. harvest outlook
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged up on Tuesday, hovering near their highest levels since end June hit in the previous session, following a reduced production outlook from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Soybeans were also trading near their strongest prices since June after the USDA made...
Agriculture Online
China to release second batch of pork reserves this week
BEIJING, Sept 13 (Reuters) - China will release a second batch of pork from its state reserves this week, the state planner said on Tuesday, as it seeks to ensure stable pork prices ahead of upcoming holidays. Pork prices have surged in recent months, a concern for Beijing at a...
Agriculture Online
U.S. trade chief Tai, EU's Dombrovskis agree to keep talking about U.S. EV tax credits
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai met with her European Union counterpart in Germany on Wednesday, and the two agreed to continue discussions about U.S. electric vehicle tax credits that have drawn the ire of EU officials. Tai met with European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis...
