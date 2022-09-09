Read full article on original website
Related
itechpost.com
James Webb Space Telescope Snaps Stunning Photo of the Tarantula Nebula
NASA's newest space telescope gave a unique glimpse at the fascinating star-forming region hundreds of thousands of light years away from Earth. The James Webb Space Telescope (JSWT) has photographed a stellar nursery called 30 Doradus, better known as the Tarantula Nebula. This unprecedented look at the star-forming region was taken using the JSWT's high-resolution infrared instruments, which gave a clearer picture of the stellar nursery's young stars, gas, dust, nebulae, and even distant galaxies in the background.
itechpost.com
Elon Musk’s Starlink Internet is Now Available in Antarctica
SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet is now available on all seven of the world's continents. The National Science Foundation (NSF) has recently announced that SpaceX is testing its satellite internet service in its station in Antarctica, allowing Starlink to expand to the world's seventh continent. The National Science Foundation is an...
Comments / 3