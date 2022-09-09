NASA's newest space telescope gave a unique glimpse at the fascinating star-forming region hundreds of thousands of light years away from Earth. The James Webb Space Telescope (JSWT) has photographed a stellar nursery called 30 Doradus, better known as the Tarantula Nebula. This unprecedented look at the star-forming region was taken using the JSWT's high-resolution infrared instruments, which gave a clearer picture of the stellar nursery's young stars, gas, dust, nebulae, and even distant galaxies in the background.

ASTRONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO