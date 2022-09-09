Read full article on original website
Missouri’s veto session begins at noon in Jefferson City
Missouri lawmakers are returning to Jefferson City today (Wednesday) morning for their annual veto session, which is required under the state Constitution. Both chambers will gavel-in at high noon, under the Constitution. The two chambers have GOP supermajorities, and Governor Mike Parson is a Republican. Senate President Pro Tem Dave...
Missouri’s commodity groups backing special session call
The Missouri House will gavel-in Wednesday afternoon at 1 in Jefferson City to begin the special session that’s been called by GOP Governor Mike Parson. The executive vice president of the Columbia-based Missouri Pork Association, Don Nikodim, tells 939 the Eagle that the state’s commodity groups fully support the special session call.
Missouri’s Parson: new beef plant in Wright City will have $1-billion statewide economic impact
Leaders of the Columbia-based Missouri Cattlemen’s Association joined Governor Mike Parson at Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony for an $800-million beef processing plant near Wright City. Wright City is a small town about 75 miles east of Columbia, near I-70. The town has about 4,000 residents. The town motto is...
Charges dropped in Bagnall Dam strip killing
A biker accused in the death of a man from a rival gang sees charges against him dropped. Tonka Ponder was facing felony assault charges in the fatal shooting outside a Bagnall Dam strip bar last summer. Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson, who’s the special prosecutor in the case, isn’t saying why charges were dropped.
Strong start for campaign to raise money for Columbia’s new Ronald McDonald House
Emphasizing that parents should be within steps of where their child receives treatment, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri is launching a capital campaign to raise $6.5 million to build a new house in Columbia. The campaign is titled “Building love, expanding hope.”. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri...
