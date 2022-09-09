ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri’s veto session begins at noon in Jefferson City

Missouri lawmakers are returning to Jefferson City today (Wednesday) morning for their annual veto session, which is required under the state Constitution. Both chambers will gavel-in at high noon, under the Constitution. The two chambers have GOP supermajorities, and Governor Mike Parson is a Republican. Senate President Pro Tem Dave...
Missouri’s commodity groups backing special session call

The Missouri House will gavel-in Wednesday afternoon at 1 in Jefferson City to begin the special session that’s been called by GOP Governor Mike Parson. The executive vice president of the Columbia-based Missouri Pork Association, Don Nikodim, tells 939 the Eagle that the state’s commodity groups fully support the special session call.
Charges dropped in Bagnall Dam strip killing

A biker accused in the death of a man from a rival gang sees charges against him dropped. Tonka Ponder was facing felony assault charges in the fatal shooting outside a Bagnall Dam strip bar last summer. Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson, who’s the special prosecutor in the case, isn’t saying why charges were dropped.
