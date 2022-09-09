Read full article on original website
Related
Queen Elizabeth II: Cloud in the shape of Her Majesty’s head seen in sky moments after her death
A golden cloud in the shape of the Queen’s head was spotted in the sky just moments after her death was announced.British mother Leanne Bethell captured photos of the striking formation above the A4169 in Telford, Shropshire on Thursday, shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of the monarch at the age of 96.Leanne said her daughter, Lacey, was first to point out the glowing figure, shouting “oh my God” repeatedly.She added: “We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting.“She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the...
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin leaves Scotland accompanied by Princess Anne
Brief service attended by Nicola Sturgeon marks six-day farewell by Scots
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: When And How To Watch The Proceedings
Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K’s longest reigning monarch and the head of the royal family for 70 years, died peacefully Thursday at Balmoral in Scotland. Flags across the royal residences, Whitehall, and other government buildings were lowered to half-mast as Buckingham Palace announced the Royal Mourning to be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral.
BBC
William and Harry to walk behind Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall
Prince William and Prince Harry will walk together behind the Queen's coffin in a procession in London on Wednesday. The brothers, along with the King, will follow the coffin on foot from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state. The procession will leave the palace...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
BBC
Queen's funeral guests: Who will - and who won't - attend
The Queen's funeral on Monday is set to be one of the biggest gatherings of royalty and politicians hosted in the UK for decades. Invitations went out over the weekend, with some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries expected to attend. The majority of leaders have been asked to...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Girl gets card after monarch's death
A nine-year-old girl said she was "flabbergasted" when she received a card from the Queen the day after the monarch's death. Lois, from West End in Hampshire, had sent a poem to Her Majesty to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June. The postmark on the envelope, which was sent from...
BBC
Man charged over heckling of Prince Andrew as he followed coffin
A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a breach of the peace after the Duke of York was heckled as he walked behind the Queen's coffin. Footage showed a man shouting at Prince Andrew as he followed the coffin up Edinburgh's Royal Mile, at about 14:50 on Monday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Full list of bank holiday closures from supermarkets to pubs
Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Britain has entered a period of national mourning and there has been an outpouring of grief as the country remembers its longest-reigning monarch. The day of the Queen’s funeral has been approved as a bank holiday by King Charles III, meaning many schools, supermarkets...
King Charles III greets crowds near Belfast as anti-monarchy campaigners plan protests before coronation – live
The King spent time talking to many of those who had awaited his arrival at Hillsborough Castle
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at London's Buckingham Palace
London — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has arrived back at Buckingham Palace, the Associated Press reported. Earlier Tuesday, the late monarch left Scotland for the final time. A military C-17 Globemaster carrying the queen's remains touched down Tuesday evening at RAF Northolt, an air force base in...
BBC
Princess Anne: The can-do will-do royal
There is one great final duty that many children feel towards their parents: the duty to see them safely and peacefully to their last rest. Almost all who take on that emotional task do so out of the public glare. But it was always going to be different for Princess...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Portrait of London in Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
LONDON — WWD has captured photos of the British capital in mourning, hours before the queen’s coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace late Tuesday. On Wednesday, it will be moved to Westminster Hall, where the queen will lie in state until Sept. 19, the day of her funeral at Westminster Abbey.
Queen Elizabeth honored with grand procession through London
Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state until her funeral Monday. A grand procession took place Wednesday morning with the queen's coffin leaving Buckingham Palace by horse-drawn carriage. Charlie D'Agata shares the details.
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla set to visit Northern Ireland on Tuesday - the first trip there by a monarch in six years - as part of series of engagements across the UK
King Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla are set to visit Northern Ireland on Tuesday as part of a series of engagements across the UK - the first trip there by a monarch in six years. It will be the first time a monarch has visited there since June 2016,...
Time Out Global
The route the Royal Train will take to bring the Queen back to London
After the news yesterday that Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral aged 96, plans are now underway to transport her back to London for the funeral. As part of the official Operation Unicorn plans, her body will travel from Scotland to London on the Royal Train, which the royal family has used since 1840. If you’re keen to pay tribute to the monarch, there are places you can go to see it travel past on its route.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Florist who supplied Royal nosegays so grateful to Queen
A florist who worked with the Royal Family for nearly 40 years has described her meetings with the Queen as "so very special". Rosemary Mason's Leicester-based flower business - Rosemary Hughes - holds the Royal warrant as supplier of nosegays to the Queen. Mrs Mason made the nosegays for the...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Hospital appointments cancelled on Monday
Some hospital appointments will be cancelled on Monday after it was confirmed the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be a bank holiday. Aneurin Bevan health board, which covers the old county of Gwent, said planned appointments and clinics would not go ahead unless a case was urgent. GP surgeries...
Queen Elizabeth devotee queues to see late monarch’s coffin seven times in Edinburgh
A devoted supporter of Queen Elizabeth II told BBC News that she queued to see Her late Majesty’s coffin seven times on Tuesday, 13 September.The Queen was lying in rest inside St Giles’ Cathedral at the time following a service on Monday, with the public then permitted to enter and pay their respects.Speaking with a reporter outside the 14th-century cathedral, the woman, also called Elizabeth, showed off her visitor’s wristband. Queen Elizabeth was ceremonially removed from the cathedral and was transported to London.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
BBC
George VI funeral leaflet falls at service for Queen
Church staff were shocked when a leaflet from George VI's funeral fell from a Bible before a service to mark the death of his daughter, the Queen. St Genny's Church, near Crackington Haven, Cornwall, decided to use the King James Bible for Sunday's Evensong. "No one could quite remember when...
Comments / 0