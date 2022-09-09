Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man accused of exposing himself at Cecilia library
A Lafayette man was arrested on an obscenity charge after investigators say he exposed himself inside a St. Martin Parish library. Charleston Washington, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday on a count of third-offense obscenity, a felony, and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, St. Martin Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Captain Ginny Higgins said in an issued statement.
theadvocate.com
Money for a S&WB substation was held up by abortion politics. On Thursday, the logjam broke.
The vote was 11-1. The lone "no" vote was cast by a representative of Attorney General Jeff Landry's office, who argued that approval should be delayed because New Orleans leaders vowed not to enforce Louisiana's anti-abortion law that took effect after the U. S. Supreme Court returned the issue to states.
theadvocate.com
Lanny Keller: What legacy project of John Bel Edwards will be under fire in 2023? The viral one.
Thanks in part to his own efforts, but also in very large part to President Joe Biden, the most imminent health threat to Gov. John Bel Edwards is carpal tunnel syndrome from cutting ribbons on projects around the state. Or maybe throwing out his back when it’s time for the...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana woman who was denied an abortion for a fetus without a skull gets procedure in New York
A woman who was denied an abortion for a fetus without a skull at a Louisiana hospital, renewing anger among many over the state’s strict abortion ban, traveled to New York and got the procedure legally there. Nancy Davis, 36, had her pregnancy terminated Sept. 1 after traveling 1,400...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Louisiana coastal worker fined after rupturing oil pipeline at BP spill restoration site
A heavy equipment operator from Harvey was sentenced by a federal judge to two years probation and fined $2,500 for rupturing an oil pipeline while working to restore a Louisiana island harmed by a much larger oil spill, the Deepwater Horizon disaster. James Tassin, 52, plead guilty last year to...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana lawmakers consider eliminating state income tax, 'Build a better mousetrap'
Despite huge budget and political hurdles, a key House committee Tuesday began to study the possibility of eliminating Louisiana's individual and corporate income taxes. Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, whose resolution earlier this year prompted the review, noted that growing states like Texas and Florida have no income taxes. The fact...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana Citizens wants 63% rate increase for homeowners' policies amid failures
Louisiana Citizens Insurance Corp., the state’s insurer of last resort, wants to raise its already-high prices by more than half, following a dramatic increase in demand for coverage after eight private insurers collapsed and nearly a dozen others exited the state. The organization has asked the Louisiana Department of...
Comments / 0