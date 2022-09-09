ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Amant, LA

Lafayette man accused of exposing himself at Cecilia library

A Lafayette man was arrested on an obscenity charge after investigators say he exposed himself inside a St. Martin Parish library. Charleston Washington, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday on a count of third-offense obscenity, a felony, and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, St. Martin Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Captain Ginny Higgins said in an issued statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
