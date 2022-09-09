Read full article on original website
There is a need for foster families in the Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin is ranked as the highest in the state for kids being placed outside of their home area. “We have a pretty significant crisis on our hands and it’s been that way for a long time,” said Matt Waller, Associate Director at One Accord for Kids.
How Hispanic organizations are helping the community
The Hispanic chamber, Hispanic cultural center and Mexican Consulate are doing a lot for the local Hispanic community. Hispanic Heritage Month starts Sept. 15, and several Hispanic organizations are doing their part for the Hispanic community. With this month being extremely important for our Hispanic community, NewsWest 9 wanted to give information about various organizations that help our residents make their lives easier and better.
Rope Youth Young Gentlemen's League holds recruitment mixer
MIDLAND, Texas — The Rope Youth Young Gentlemen's League held their annual recruitment mixer for the new school year on Monday night. The Mentor Program strives to focus on helping young boys who are fatherless. These Permian Basin men are one step ahead to making a difference in their lives.
Midland Animal Services closed for intake due to distemper outbreak
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has announced Animal Services will be closed for intake on Sept. 15-16. At this time the city is working on mitigating a canine distemper outbreak in the dog holding kennels. While distemper does not infect cats or humans, it is an infectious...
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with these events in the Permian Basin
MIDLAND, Texas — September 15 marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, and if you're interested in celebrating there are plenty of events happening around the Permian Basin. Barrio Fest in Fort Stockton. Sept. 16. Casa de Amigos Familia Fest-5-7 p.m. Diez y Seis de Septiembre Mixer at Susie's...
MCH and ECHD Police to host Active Shooter event on September 16
ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital and the Ector County Hospital District Police Department will be holding an Active Shooter event & Stop the Bleed course on September 16. This will all take place on the TTUHSC Campus in the Texas Tech Auditorium at 1:00 p.m. The event is...
MCH Family Health Clinic to host 'Party in the Parking Lot' event
ODESSA, Texas — MCH Family Health Clinic will be hosting its 'Party in the Parking Lot' event on September 13 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event will have free blood pressure checks and glucose screenings. Glucose screenings are typically free every Tuesday at the W. University location. There will be no appointments required as well as free music, food trucks and giveaways.
Annual Midland Chamber event emphasizes importance of investing in young adults
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting on Sept. 8. This event brings local businesses together local businesses and community leaders to look at how far they've come and share goals for the future. During the event, they also honored volunteers. Chamber Chair Kate...
Howard County Fair to take place from Sept. 16-18
BIG SPRING, Texas — The 2022 Howard County Fair will be taking place from September 16-18. There is a $5 fair admission for everyone and there will be plenty of performances happening over the three days. Some of the performances include dueling pianos, Blackhawk and Diamond Rio. On top...
Midland County commissioners unanimously adopt proposed budget
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Commissioners Court was in session on Monday, and one of the biggest topics on the agenda was the Midland County proposed budget. During discussion regarding what the final budget would be, many county departments advocated for raises to help them keep their employees. This stems from a raise that the sheriff's department recently received to promote recruitment and maintain retention.
Odessa and Midland set to host pet adoption events
MIDLAND, Texas — Odessa Animal Shelter and Midland Animal Services will both be hosting adoption events on Saturday morning, and there is no shortage of animals in need. The Odessa Animal Shelter currently has over 50 animals in its possession. At Midland Animal Services, they are full, with 190 dogs and 66 cats.
Tall City Memorial Stair Climb Takes Place in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Participants walked up and down steps in the astound broadband stadium for the Tall City Memorial Stair Climb; this was done to simulate the one hundred and ten steps that firefighters had to climb during 9/11. The turnout for the event included not only firefighters, current...
Midland-based company launches satellite into space
MIDLAND, Texas — A piece of Midland, Texas was right by SpaceX Starlink satellites on the Falcon 9 Rocket that took off on Saturday. "We launched our test satellite, BlueWalker 3, into orbit," said Scott Wisniewski, Chief Strategy Officer for AST SpaceMobile. "It will be the largest communications array ever deployed commercially into lower orbit."
Coalition working to help those who have dropped out continue their education
ODESSA, Texas — Organizations across Odessa are coming together to bring those who have dropped out back to school. ECISD, Odessa College GED program, Ector Acceleration Academies, Richard Milburn Academy and Catholic Charities Corey Learning Center GED program have teamed up for this new coalition. All of these organizations...
Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick makes a stop in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is making his way around Texas for his campaign, and today he came to West Texas. "I've probably been out here 25 times or more since I've been Lieutenant Governor," said Patrick. "I've always had the full 100% support of the oil and gas industry because I've always been pro oil and gas."
Sky High for Kids set to host two fun events for a great cause
MIDLAND, Texas — Sky High for Kids is a nonprofit that helps fund research to end childhood cancer. They will be hosting two fundraising events in the Midland area this week. The first is a banquet and auction on Thursday from 6 p.m. to midnight at Green Tree Country...
Permian Basin Fair to host first ever Sensory Special Day
ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin Fair and Expo has announced that they will be hosting their first ever Sensory Special Day. From 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, guests who have sensory needs, along with their families, will be allowed free entry into the Fair. At this time, all bright...
New improvements coming to Midland-Odessa roads over the next 10 years
ODESSA, Texas — New improvements and changes will be coming to those Texas rural roads that you drive on as years go by. The Texas Transportation Commission will be giving even more money to the Odessa District to build stronger roads. "We’ve gone from roughly $2 billion over 10...
Basin Buzz: A look into Frida Kahlo's personal photo collection
MIDLAND, Texas — If there's one person in the world who understands art, pain, and passion, it's Frida Kahlo. "We are very familiar with her story, her artworks, but we are not familiar with the idea that photography was very important for her," said General Coordinator of Museum of Frida Kahlo in Mexico City, Perla Labarthe.
Odessa 5th grader arrested for threatening to shoot up school
ODESSA, Texas — ECISD says a 5th grade student has been arrested after he reportedly threatened to shoot up a school. The student, who attends Ross Elementary, reportedly told classmates he was going to shoot up the school and shaped his hand into the form of a gun. While...
