ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

Related
NewsWest 9

How Hispanic organizations are helping the community

The Hispanic chamber, Hispanic cultural center and Mexican Consulate are doing a lot for the local Hispanic community. Hispanic Heritage Month starts Sept. 15, and several Hispanic organizations are doing their part for the Hispanic community. With this month being extremely important for our Hispanic community, NewsWest 9 wanted to give information about various organizations that help our residents make their lives easier and better.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Rope Youth Young Gentlemen's League holds recruitment mixer

MIDLAND, Texas — The Rope Youth Young Gentlemen's League held their annual recruitment mixer for the new school year on Monday night. The Mentor Program strives to focus on helping young boys who are fatherless. These Permian Basin men are one step ahead to making a difference in their lives.
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Midland, TX
NewsWest 9

MCH Family Health Clinic to host 'Party in the Parking Lot' event

ODESSA, Texas — MCH Family Health Clinic will be hosting its 'Party in the Parking Lot' event on September 13 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event will have free blood pressure checks and glucose screenings. Glucose screenings are typically free every Tuesday at the W. University location. There will be no appointments required as well as free music, food trucks and giveaways.
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
NewsWest 9

Howard County Fair to take place from Sept. 16-18

BIG SPRING, Texas — The 2022 Howard County Fair will be taking place from September 16-18. There is a $5 fair admission for everyone and there will be plenty of performances happening over the three days. Some of the performances include dueling pianos, Blackhawk and Diamond Rio. On top...
HOWARD COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland County commissioners unanimously adopt proposed budget

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Commissioners Court was in session on Monday, and one of the biggest topics on the agenda was the Midland County proposed budget. During discussion regarding what the final budget would be, many county departments advocated for raises to help them keep their employees. This stems from a raise that the sheriff's department recently received to promote recruitment and maintain retention.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa and Midland set to host pet adoption events

MIDLAND, Texas — Odessa Animal Shelter and Midland Animal Services will both be hosting adoption events on Saturday morning, and there is no shortage of animals in need. The Odessa Animal Shelter currently has over 50 animals in its possession. At Midland Animal Services, they are full, with 190 dogs and 66 cats.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Tall City Memorial Stair Climb Takes Place in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Participants walked up and down steps in the astound broadband stadium for the Tall City Memorial Stair Climb; this was done to simulate the one hundred and ten steps that firefighters had to climb during 9/11. The turnout for the event included not only firefighters, current...
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsWest 9

Midland-based company launches satellite into space

MIDLAND, Texas — A piece of Midland, Texas was right by SpaceX Starlink satellites on the Falcon 9 Rocket that took off on Saturday. "We launched our test satellite, BlueWalker 3, into orbit," said Scott Wisniewski, Chief Strategy Officer for AST SpaceMobile. "It will be the largest communications array ever deployed commercially into lower orbit."
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick makes a stop in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is making his way around Texas for his campaign, and today he came to West Texas. "I've probably been out here 25 times or more since I've been Lieutenant Governor," said Patrick. "I've always had the full 100% support of the oil and gas industry because I've always been pro oil and gas."
TEXAS STATE
NewsWest 9

Permian Basin Fair to host first ever Sensory Special Day

ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin Fair and Expo has announced that they will be hosting their first ever Sensory Special Day. From 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, guests who have sensory needs, along with their families, will be allowed free entry into the Fair. At this time, all bright...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Basin Buzz: A look into Frida Kahlo's personal photo collection

MIDLAND, Texas — If there's one person in the world who understands art, pain, and passion, it's Frida Kahlo. "We are very familiar with her story, her artworks, but we are not familiar with the idea that photography was very important for her," said General Coordinator of Museum of Frida Kahlo in Mexico City, Perla Labarthe.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy