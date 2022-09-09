Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
'The Most Important Event in Crypto History’: Twitter Reacts to Ethereum Merge
The Twitter community reacts to Ethereum's much-anticipated merge—the network's transition to a more energy-efficient, proof-of-stake model. Ethereum’s long-awaited transition from proof of work to proof of stake is finally upon us. The event, also known as the merge, occurred at 2:45 am EST on September 15, opening a brand new chapter in the history of the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency.
decrypt.co
NFT Renting Platform Shuts Down, Citing 'Close to Zero Traction'
Despite attempts to secure fresh funding and pivot to new targets, NFT renting platform Rentable is today shuttering operations. The founder of Rentable, the non-fungible token (NFT) protocol that lets users rent out their jpegs, announced today that the protocol will be shutting down after failing to find “product market fit.”
decrypt.co
Ethereum Classic, Ravencoin, and Ergo Hash Rate Soar Post-Merge
After the merge, Ethereum miners brought their mining rigs to alternative blockchains like Ethereum Classic, Ravencoin, and Ergo. After Ethereum’s successful merge, miners began switching their rigs to other blockchains. Ethereum Classic (ETC), a hard fork of Ethereum executed following the 2016 DAO hack, saw its network hash jump...
decrypt.co
Someone Just Minted an NFT of Ethereum's Last Proof-of-Work Block
Thanks to an NFT project called VanityBlocks, anyone can own the final piece of Ethereum's history as a proof-of-work blockchain. Ethereum’s final proof-of-work (PoW) block was turned into art this morning. According to Etherscan, the closing chapter in the network's PoW ledger comprises just one transaction: a VanityBlock NFT.
decrypt.co
'Proof of Merge' NFTs Will Transform in Your Wallet as the Ethereum Merge Happens
Michael Blau and Mason Hall of a16z whipped up the dynamic NFT and its smart contract in just a few days. Were you into crypto before the Ethereum merge? Now, you can prove it with a “Proof of Merge” NFT. A pair of creative thinkers at Web3 firm...
decrypt.co
The Ethereum Merge Is Here—What Comes Next?
Ethereum’s core developers already have their eyes set on the network’s next upgrade, Shanghai. What it will consist of, however, is up for debate. After years of anticipation, the merge has arrived. Early Thursday morning, Ethereum’s landmark transition to proof of stake went off without a hitch.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Price Crashes Under $1,500 After Successful Merge
Ethereum’s price is down nearly 8% today, dropping below $1,500 for the first time in more than a week. The plunge comes following Ethereum’s successful merge, in which it shifted to a more eco-friendly consensus model. The Ethereum merge went off without a hitch from a tech perspective,...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Merge Could Drive Up Institutional Adoption: Bank of America
The merge will make Ethereum more energy efficient, and Bank of America researchers say this could increase interest from institutions. Ethereum’s long-awaited upgrade this week may drive institutional adoption, researchers for Bank of America said on Friday. In a research note, the second-largest bank in the U.S. claimed the ability for Ethereum users to stake (i.e. pledge assets to the network) could increase interest for big investors.
decrypt.co
Abra to Launch US Chartered Bank, Crypto Yield Accounts
With an expected launch date in the U.S. slated for Q1 2023, Abra Bank will soon offer trading, custody, and NFT services to Americans. Abra, a financial services company and crypto trading firm, announced the launch of three new products: Abra Bank, Abra International, and Abra Boost. Abra Bank will...
decrypt.co
Solana Jumps 7% as Crypto 'Hotspot' Project Helium Eyes Merge
With the Helium community eyeing a merge of its operations to Solana, SOL has jumped around 7% over the past 24 hours. It’s been a big day for Solana. The ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has risen by around 7% over the past day. SOL, Solana’s native token, jumped...
decrypt.co
‘WAGMI’ Is Dead: Pplpleasr, UnicornDAO, TIME President Weigh in on NFTs
Are we all gonna make it? Probably not—and some Web3 proponents don’t even want people using the term “NFTs” anymore. At a Tuesday panel on the “Future of NFTs” at SALT New York, speakers offered takes ranging from jaded and blunt to hopeful on the impact of the Ethereum merge on NFTs and what the future of NFTs might look like.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Fork EthereumPoW Announces Post-Merge Launch Plans
The proof-of-work blockchain looks to continue the Ethereum legacy of profitable mining. Despite a rocky few weeks since its announcement, the team behind EthereumPoW (ETHW), a proof-of-work splinter from the Ethereum Blockchain, has finally announced plans to launch its hardfork soon after the Ethereum Merge on September 15. “ETHW mainnet...
decrypt.co
Forked Ethereum Token ETHW Surges, Then Tanks Following Merge Event
ETHPoW (ETHW), a hard fork of Ethereum supported by a group of proof-of-work (PoW) miners, enjoyed a massive rally leading up to Ethereum's merge event early Thursday morning. The token soared from $35.4 to $60.68 shortly after the merge, marking a run-up of more than 70% in roughly five hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
decrypt.co
Maker Raises Staked Ethereum Limit to Reduce Reliance on USDC
The crypto lender looks to build its vault collateral while moving away from centralized stablecoins. Maker, the DeFi protocol behind the DAI stablecoin, announced that it has doubled its debt ceiling on its staked Ethereum (stETH) vault. The world’s largest decentralized-finance app, Maker is working to reduce its reliance on...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Now Lets Users Check Which Politicians Are Crypto-Friendly
With midterm elections just around the corner, Coinbase is rolling out an in-app tool to help users see which candidate is pro-crypto. Coinbase users will be able to see which U.S. politicians are “crypto-friendly” with a new in-app tool, CEO Brian Armstrong announced yesterday on Twitter, as crypto companies ramp up their lobbying efforts ahead of the midterms in November.
decrypt.co
Fidelity Is Considering Offering Bitcoin to Retail Investors: WSJ
Fidelity customers may soon be able to buy Bitcoin via the company’s brokerage platform, according to The Wall Street Journal. Boston-based investment giant Fidelity, which manages over 34.4 million retail accounts and is one of the world’s biggest fund managers, is evaluating whether to offer Bitcoin to its individual investors, the newspaper reported Monday.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Mining Alternative Ravencoin Jumps 85% Ahead of the Merge
The flurry of activity comes as FTX announces a new RVN futures offering. The value of Ravencoin is up over 85% over the last seven days in the final run-up to the Ethereum merge, according to data from CoinGecko. The pump in price comes as cryptocurrency exchange FTX announced the listing of Ravencoin perpetual futures today.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Price Struggles to Flip Bullish Following the Merge
While Ethereum’s merge was largely considered a success, the event so far failed to produce any meaningful bullish moves for the asset. Ethereum (ETH) continues its sideways trading pattern observed on Wednesday in the run-up to the network’s switch to proof-of-stake (PoS), changing hands at $1,591 at the time of this writing, or down 0.90% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.
decrypt.co
Doodles Ethereum NFT Sales Surge 1,200% After Big Raise Values Project at $704M
Sales are skyrocketing after Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian led a funding round in the Pharrell Williams-backed NFT project. Doodles NFT sales volume has jumped more than 1,200% over the past day, with the floor price up 19% in that span. Earlier today, the creators of Doodles announced a $54 million...
decrypt.co
Major Ethereum Mining Pools Will Back ETHW Mining
F2Pool, Poolin, BTC.com and Nanopool will support EthereumPoW after the merge. A number of big Ethereum mining pools are expected to support EthereumPoW (ETHW) following the merge, the new asset’s developers confirmed today. According to a series of tweets from the ETHW account, major pools such as F2Pool, Poolin,...
