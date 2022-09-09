Read full article on original website
WDTV
Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Cassandra Hamilton
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Cassandra Hamilton of Cassandra’s Cookies joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She talked about her adorable confection creations that are uniquely West Virginia and tips for the perfect decorated cookie. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4...
WDTV
State-of-the-art ambulance simulators coming to West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency services across the state are getting more support. It’s all part of the $10-million allocated by Governor Justice through the CARES Act back in December. 5′s John Blashke has more details. Monday, Gov. Justice’s office announced a new program utilizing state of the...
WDTV
Eastern Ky. flooding death toll rises again
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The death toll from the devastating eastern Kentucky flooding has risen yet again. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that it has risen to 40 Kentuckians lost. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” Beshear said in a release. The governor said...
WDTV
Kroger hosting peanut butter drive at all stores
RICHMOND, Va. (WDTV) - Kroger will be hosting peanut butter drives in all of its West Virginia stores for the fourth year in a row. This year’s drive, in partnership with Feeding America and local food bank partners, will continue through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Peanut butter is a shelf-stable...
WDTV
NCWV teachers take home Department of Ed. awards
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tuesday night was a big night for North Central West Virginia schools. Two teachers from the area took home the 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year and 2023 West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year awards. The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and...
WDTV
Roads, jobs packages receive overwhelming support
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia lawmakers made quick work on two items crucial to the state -- a roads package and a new program that could bring numerous jobs to Jackson County. The House and Senate each approved both packages Monday afternoon and evening. Each measure passed with overwhelming...
WDTV
Local business explains medicinal benefits of ginseng
MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Ginseng is a native plant of West Virginia that grows in all 55 counties but many don’t know much about. It is a perirenal herb that is believed to have medicinal benefits. Ed Daniels is an avid consumer and grower of ginseng and can...
WDTV
Donate Life West Virginia recognizes 11 WVU Medicine hospitals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Eleven of WVU Medicine’s member and managed hospitals have been recognized by Donate Life West Virginia. The recognition came on Sept. 9 at the Donate Life West Virginia Hospital Challenge Awards Luncheon at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke. The Challenge encourages West Virginia hospitals to increase...
WDTV
New mobile ambulance simulators unveiled to provide EMS training opportunities
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice unveiled new, state-of-the-art mobile ambulance simulators on Monday as part of his EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative. The initiative funds strategies that are bolstering the state’s Emergency Medical Services workforce and equipping communities to better care for West Virginia citizens now and into the future.
WDTV
W.Va State Superintendent of Schools discusses school safety
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In August, the West Virginia Board of Education named a new State Superintendent of Schools after Clayton Burch stepped aside. David Roach was selected for the role, after serving as the executive director for the School Building Authority (SBA) for four years. He was previously a...
WDTV
W.Va.’s lone abortion clinic ends services
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia stood as the state’s only abortion clinic -- until Wednesday. It came one day after state lawmakers passed a near-total ban on abortion. The law’s passage left the clinic’s director angry and disgusted. She canceled future abortions,...
WDTV
Capitol Police arrest abortion rights protestor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Capitol Police arrested a woman from South Charleston Tuesday afternoon in relation to a disruption as state lawmakers debated a near-total ban on abortion in West Virginia. Rose Winland, 52, of South Charleston, was charged with misdemeanor willful disruption of government process and disorderly conduct, according...
WDTV
W.Va. abortion bill sent to governor’s desk
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday has passed a bill that would place restrictions on abortions. According to our crew at the scene, delegates passed the measure by a 78-17 vote. Earlier Tuesday, the Senate passed the legislation. The legislation would ban abortion except...
WDTV
Protesters gather outside W.Va. governor’s mansion during abortion rights legislative session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As West Virginia lawmakers hashed out abortion rights Monday during a special session, protesters stood outside the gates of the governor’s mansion making their voices heard. “Hands off -- our bodies, hands off -- our bodies,” they chanted. Many of the same protesters were...
