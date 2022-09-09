Read full article on original website
Facebook hit by strange glitch as bizarre posts start appearing in feeds
Facebook has been hit by a bizarre glitch, with strange posts appearing users’ feeds.Those logging onto Facebook on Wednesday morning just saw a flood of posts from strangers, which had been originally posted on the pages of celebrities.The issue appeared to stem from a technical problem with the system that automatically decides what posts will show up on on the news feed.Users rushed to post memes, taking advantage of the chaos to spam other people’s news feeds. Others complained that the issue had meant that Facebook was practically broken.The bug means that if anyone posts a comment on a...
Engadget
Twitter starts rolling out podcasts to Blue subscribers
Twitter has begun Spaces tab. Starting today, on iOS can check out the new interface element through the subscription’s early access Labs feature. The tab brings together live and recorded Spaces, and even offers a selection of popular podcasts you can listen to directly through the app. Evidence that...
Engadget
Google updates Photos with redesigned Memories and a new collage editor
Google is rolling out some changes to the in . Until now, these automatically generated highlights have been private, but Google is adding some sharing options. Starting today, you'll have a way to natively share memories with others if you have an Android device. Friends and family will be able to view your memories on any device through Google Photos. The sharing option is coming to iOS and the web soon.
Engadget
TikTok experiment asks you to share BeReal-style daily posts with friends
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Instagram isn't the only one hoping to capitalize on the daily photo sharing trend. TikTok has unveiled an experimental Now feature that, much like BeReal, asks you to post either a photo (using front and back cameras) or 10-second video to tell friends what you're doing each day. You'll have a limited window to share content after you receive a randomly-timed prompt. Effectively, it's a visual status update.
Engadget
Facebook is trying to be Discord with 'Community Chats'
Meta is introducing a new way for Facebook’s nearly 3 billion users to connect with one another. In the coming weeks, the company plans to expand the availability of Community Chats, a feature that will allow Facebook and Messenger groups to organize discussions around their favorite topics. On top of the usual text conversations, Community Chats will support audio and video channels and allow admins to broadcast messages to their groups.
Lil Nax X Joins Riot Games As President Of 'League Of Legends' In Hilarious Promo Video
“I’ve left my mark on pop culture in so many ways, and now it’s time to take on the world of gaming," the rapper said.
Engadget
Discord revolutionizes online conversations with... forums
Discord, the social messaging service that helped to displace old-school internet forums, now wants to bring them back. Today, the company announced Forum Channels, which are exactly what you'd imagine: A dedicated space to have conversations without the worry of a fast-paced chat feed. You'll find them right below your usual Discord channels. When creating a forum, you'll be able to restrict posting permissions and set guidelines for the conversation. Crucially, they'll also be compatible with Discord's AutoMod, which can help to clean up discussions. (Moderation was always the downfall of a poorly-run forum.)
Engadget
Snapchat for Web is now available for everyone
Snapchat's messaging and video chat features first made their way to browsers back in July, but only in select markets and for Snapchat+ subscribers. Now, Snapchat for Web is finally available for all the messaging app's users worldwide. It could be the better choice for users who have a lot of typing to do and messages to send, since they'll be looking at a bigger screen and have access to a real keyboard.
Kanye West Ending Yeezy Partnership With Gap After Months of Complaining on Social Media
Kanye West has formally notified Gap that he will terminate his partnership with the apparel company, according to The Wall Street Journal. The tumultuous partnership, first announced in 2020, has caused West to voice numerous complaints on social media in recent weeks. The deal between West and Gap was initially announced as a partnership to develop a collection of clothing under the Yeezy Gap brand. On Thursday, West’s lawyers sent a letter to Gap to notify the company that Yeezy LLC is terminating the arrangement. According to the letter, as seen by The Wall Street Journal, Gap breached the agreement...
What Time Will ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2 Be on Netflix?
Those frisky fairies are back for more fun. Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 will premiere on Netflix this weekend, taking us back to a very different Alfea than the one we visited in Season 1. Bloom (Abigail Cowen) and her Winx Suite buddies are going to have to right the wrongs of Season 1, starting with helping Silva (Robert James-Collier) escape prison. Can Bloom, Stella (Hannah Van Der Westhuysen), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), Terra (Eliot Salt), Musa (Elisha Applebaum) and new friend Flora (Paulina Chávez) save the day?
Engadget
Watch nearly 8 minutes of 'Bayonetta 3' gameplay in a new trailer
Bayonetta 3 is primed to be a stylish, neon-splattered action title, and Nintendo has the gameplay trailer to prove it. Today the studio dropped nearly eight minutes of Bayonetta 3 gameplay footage on YouTube, showcasing Bayonetta's Witch Time, Demon Masquerade and summoning abilities, and how other characters will play. The...
Engadget
Zoom is reportedly developing email and calendar apps
Zoom may have ambitions to expand its business beyond video calling. According to The Information, the company has spent much of the past two years developing its own email and calendar clients. Known internally as Zmail and Zcal, Zoom could announce the apps at its annual Zoomtopia conference in November. Zoom did not immediately respond to Engadget’s request for comment.
Engadget
The Morning After: Meta’s next-gen VR headset leaks
Meta's Quest Pro headset is due to arrive next month, but there are always leaks to spoil the party. In a video from Ramiro Cardenas, you can see a black headset with three cameras on the front that resembles the minimal glimpses we've seen of the Project Cambria headset. Cardenas said multiple devices (labeled "engineering samples") were left in a hotel room. Whoops.
Engadget
Period tracker app Flo launches 'Anonymous Mode' for iOS devices
Flo's anonymous mode has arrived. The period tracker promised to launch the new mode shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, in an effort to assuage privacy-related fears. Activists and privacy advocates cast a spotlight on period tracking apps on the heels of the Supreme Court's decision, warning users that the data they collect could be used for investigations into people seeking abortion services. They urged users to delete those apps, especially if they live in states where abortion is now outlawed.
Engadget
Korg's Drumlogue is an analog drum machine with a powerful digital engine
After first teasing it way back on January 2021, Korg has released the much-anticipated Drumlogue, a hybrid drum machine with a digital multi-engine and expandability via the logue SDK used in its Minilogue XD and other products. It has both analog and digital drum synths and can also play back samples, with the unique ability to add third-party plug-in effects and more — making it one of the more versatile drum machines out there.
Engadget
TikTok search results are reportedly swarming with misinformation
While TikTok is no stranger to fighting misinformation, the problem might be worse than you think. As the AP reports, internet trust researchers at NewsGuard have published a report claiming that almost 20 percent of sampled search results for major news topics included misinformation. The bogus claims covered subjects ranging from Russia's invasion of Ukraine through to COVID-19 vaccines and the January 6th, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.
Engadget
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 drops to a new low of $130
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Android users looking...
Engadget
Twitter shareholders vote to approve Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition
An October trial will determine if Musk is able to terminate the deal. The home security hogging all the awards. A majority of Twitter’s shareholders have voted to approve Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover. During a special meeting of shareholders that lasted about seven minutes, stockholders approved of two proposals: one to adopt the merger agreement with Musk, and one related to how the company’s executives will be compensated as a result of the deal.
