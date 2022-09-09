ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Rolling Stone

Kanye West Ending Yeezy Partnership With Gap After Months of Complaining on Social Media

Kanye West has formally notified Gap that he will terminate his partnership with the apparel company, according to The Wall Street Journal. The tumultuous partnership, first announced in 2020, has caused West to voice numerous complaints on social media in recent weeks. The deal between West and Gap was initially announced as a partnership to develop a collection of clothing under the Yeezy Gap brand. On Thursday, West’s lawyers sent a letter to Gap to notify the company that Yeezy LLC is terminating the arrangement. According to the letter, as seen by The Wall Street Journal, Gap breached the agreement...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ Trailer Showcases Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Scandalous Story of Golden Age Hollywood

Damien Chazelle is returning to the twilight of Hollywood’s silent era in his newest film “Babylon.”. Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, “Babylon” is set in the late 1920s and captures the film industry’s transition from silent films to “talkies” due to the invention of synchronized sound. Pitt plays a silent film star during the time, and Robbie is a Roaring ’20s icon. As Hollywood shifts around them, they are forced to grapple with an evolving industry.
MOVIES
SFGate

Irene Papas, ‘Zorba The Greek’ and ‘Z’ Star, Dies at 93

Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports confirmed the news Wednesday in a statement. Papas starred in over 70 films and stage productions throughout her career spanning nearly six decades, from Hollywood features to French and Italian cinema. She also appeared in dozens of Greek tragedies, including the title role in the 1961 film adaptation of “Antigone.”
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro, Rose Byrne to Star in ‘Inappropriate Behavior’

Tony Goldwyn is directing the film, which also stars Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson, Whoopi Goldberg and newcomer William Fitzgerald. Robert De Niro to Star Opposite Himself in Gangster Drama 'Wise Guys' at Warner Bros. “Inappropriate Behavior” follows Max Bernal (Cannavale), a once-successful late-night comedy writer turned not-so-successful stand-up comic, who...
MOVIES
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2 Be on Netflix?

Those frisky fairies are back for more fun. Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 will premiere on Netflix this weekend, taking us back to a very different Alfea than the one we visited in Season 1. Bloom (Abigail Cowen) and her Winx Suite buddies are going to have to right the wrongs of Season 1, starting with helping Silva (Robert James-Collier) escape prison. Can Bloom, Stella (Hannah Van Der Westhuysen), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), Terra (Eliot Salt), Musa (Elisha Applebaum) and new friend Flora (Paulina Chávez) save the day?
TV SERIES

