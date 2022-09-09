Read full article on original website
Kanye West Ending Yeezy Partnership With Gap After Months of Complaining on Social Media
Kanye West has formally notified Gap that he will terminate his partnership with the apparel company, according to The Wall Street Journal. The tumultuous partnership, first announced in 2020, has caused West to voice numerous complaints on social media in recent weeks. The deal between West and Gap was initially announced as a partnership to develop a collection of clothing under the Yeezy Gap brand. On Thursday, West’s lawyers sent a letter to Gap to notify the company that Yeezy LLC is terminating the arrangement. According to the letter, as seen by The Wall Street Journal, Gap breached the agreement...
Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ Trailer Showcases Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Scandalous Story of Golden Age Hollywood
Damien Chazelle is returning to the twilight of Hollywood’s silent era in his newest film “Babylon.”. Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, “Babylon” is set in the late 1920s and captures the film industry’s transition from silent films to “talkies” due to the invention of synchronized sound. Pitt plays a silent film star during the time, and Robbie is a Roaring ’20s icon. As Hollywood shifts around them, they are forced to grapple with an evolving industry.
Lizzo Cries as She Accepts First Emmy Award: Growing Up ‘All I Wanted to See Was Me in the Media’
When Lizzo received her first-ever Emmy Awards nomination for her show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, she expressed that “we didn’t do this for the awards, we did this for ourselves.” Now, as she takes home the award in the Outstanding Competition Show category, the musician is making room for both.
Watch Kelly Clarkson’s Acoustic Cover of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Losing My Mind’
Filming her daytime talk show a few blocks away from the heart of Broadway has rubbed off on Kelly Clarkson. On the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer and host delivered an acoustic rendition of “Losing My Mind” from Stephen Sondheim’s hit musical Follies, which ran for over 500 performances on Broadway.
Irene Papas, ‘Zorba The Greek’ and ‘Z’ Star, Dies at 93
Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports confirmed the news Wednesday in a statement. Papas starred in over 70 films and stage productions throughout her career spanning nearly six decades, from Hollywood features to French and Italian cinema. She also appeared in dozens of Greek tragedies, including the title role in the 1961 film adaptation of “Antigone.”
Jimmy Kimmel under fire for ruining 'Abbott Elementary' creator Quinta Brunson's Emmys moment
Twitter erupted with comments that he ruined Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech.
Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro, Rose Byrne to Star in ‘Inappropriate Behavior’
Tony Goldwyn is directing the film, which also stars Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson, Whoopi Goldberg and newcomer William Fitzgerald. Robert De Niro to Star Opposite Himself in Gangster Drama 'Wise Guys' at Warner Bros. “Inappropriate Behavior” follows Max Bernal (Cannavale), a once-successful late-night comedy writer turned not-so-successful stand-up comic, who...
Showtime’s Sinead O’Connor Documentary to Debut in Theaters for Awards Qualifying Run
“Nothing Compares,” a documentary about the life and career of Sinead O’Connor, will be released in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on Sept. 23 for a one-week run that qualify it for Academy Award consideration. The film’s theatrical release will come days ahead of the docu’s Sept. 30 Showtime streaming and on-demand debut.
What Time Will ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2 Be on Netflix?
Those frisky fairies are back for more fun. Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 will premiere on Netflix this weekend, taking us back to a very different Alfea than the one we visited in Season 1. Bloom (Abigail Cowen) and her Winx Suite buddies are going to have to right the wrongs of Season 1, starting with helping Silva (Robert James-Collier) escape prison. Can Bloom, Stella (Hannah Van Der Westhuysen), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), Terra (Eliot Salt), Musa (Elisha Applebaum) and new friend Flora (Paulina Chávez) save the day?
