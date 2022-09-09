ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ Trailer Showcases Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Scandalous Story of Golden Age Hollywood

Damien Chazelle is returning to the twilight of Hollywood’s silent era in his newest film “Babylon.”. Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, “Babylon” is set in the late 1920s and captures the film industry’s transition from silent films to “talkies” due to the invention of synchronized sound. Pitt plays a silent film star during the time, and Robbie is a Roaring ’20s icon. As Hollywood shifts around them, they are forced to grapple with an evolving industry.
Irene Papas, ‘Zorba The Greek’ and ‘Z’ Star, Dies at 93

Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports confirmed the news Wednesday in a statement. Papas starred in over 70 films and stage productions throughout her career spanning nearly six decades, from Hollywood features to French and Italian cinema. She also appeared in dozens of Greek tragedies, including the title role in the 1961 film adaptation of “Antigone.”
Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro, Rose Byrne to Star in ‘Inappropriate Behavior’

Tony Goldwyn is directing the film, which also stars Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson, Whoopi Goldberg and newcomer William Fitzgerald. Robert De Niro to Star Opposite Himself in Gangster Drama 'Wise Guys' at Warner Bros. “Inappropriate Behavior” follows Max Bernal (Cannavale), a once-successful late-night comedy writer turned not-so-successful stand-up comic, who...
