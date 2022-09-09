Thousands of fans pack Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium at dusk on June 5 and cheer on the 15th-seeded University of Maryland baseball team after a home run against UConn in the NCAA regional tournament, the first hosted in College Park. The Big Ten-champion Terps also welcomed Long Island University and Wake Forest during the excitement-filled weekend, battling their way to the sold-out final vs. the Huskies. Despite falling, 11-8, UMD finished the season with its best record in history (48-14), along with program highs in home runs (137) and runs scored (572). “Our guys absolutely emptied the tank,” Head Coach Rob Vaughn said. “They gave every ounce of who they are. We can leave here with our heads held high knowing we did some really special things this year.”

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO