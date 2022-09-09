Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
Visiting Maryland? Classic Local Dishes You Have to TryKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Campus Invited to Facilities Master Plan Virtual Forums
Students, faculty and staff are invited to attend virtual open forums on Monday to learn about and provide input on a new facilities master plan to guide future campus development. The plan is meant to establish a physical planning framework to promote future stewardship, orderly growth, efficient use of capital...
24 Faculty and Staff Members to Be Honored at Convocation
From discipline-altering research accomplishments to the peerless day-to-day teaching and service that keep an institution going, 24 faculty and staff members in the UMD community will be honored for their work today during the 39th annual Convocation. “This year's Convocation honorees are a great example of how the University of...
Spicing Up the Terp Teaching Kitchen
The fragrant sizzle of onions in a hot wok, the chop-chop-chop of knives on a cutting board, the colorful assortment of ingredient labels in another language—for a second there I thought I was back in my mom’s kitchen (and my rumbling stomach agreed). But instead I was in...
‘Bridging’ an Academic Divide
Writing while imprisoned has a pedigreed history: Henry David Thoreau did it, along with Nelson Mandela, Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. Now, thanks to the efforts of UMD faculty and students, those incarcerated by Washington, D.C.’s Department of Corrections are learning how to pen their own thoughts and stories from behind bars.
A New ‘Script’ for LGTBQ+ Patient Caregivers
From assuming a female patient is married to a man to using incorrectly gendered language in sessions, mental health providers can exacerbate what is often already a fraught experience for the LGBTQ+ community. Through the new Sexual and Gender Diversity Learning Community program, the University of Maryland Prevention Research Center...
Application Period Open for Sustainability Fund Grants
Applications will be accepted through Oct. 15 for projects funded through the University Sustainability Fund. Approximately $400,000 is available to support proposals that bolster the University of Maryland’s environmental performance and enhance the student experience. Since 2011, more than $2 million have been granted through the fund to 145...
Signs of the Times
As anyone who’s passed the Domino Sugars sign in Baltimore knows, a sign is more than an advertisement in oversized letters and neon lights. It can represent a community’s pride, serve as a neighborhood landmark or make a societal point (as the sugar company did last year when it replaced the neon with climate-friendly LEDs).
UMD, GMU Launch Gun Violence Prevention Effort
In the wake of horrifying mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., Highland Park, Ill., and Uvalde, Texas, the University of Maryland and George Mason University are joining with other institutions around the Washington, D.C., region to advance solutions to American gun violence. Called “The 120 Initiative” for the more than 120...
Da Vinci Drone’s New Twist
The “aerial screw”—a human-powered flying machine—has graced a page of Leonardo da Vinci’s famous journals for over 500 years, but never got off the ground. Now, a modern spin on the design by University of Maryland aerospace engineering students and alums has allowed it to finally take flight.
Tell and Show
The quintessential art museum—with its pristine white walls and its visitors speaking in hushed, reverential voices–can seem like a cathedral to the inaccessible, a collection of works chosen by an invisible curator who’s deemed them worthy of awe. “Telling Our Story: Community Conversations with Our Artists,” this...
Talk About an Impressive Season
With its 9-7 win over Cornell last May before a crowd of 22,184, the top-ranked Maryland men’s lacrosse team not only claimed a fourth NCAA championship, but also put the cherry on top of a perfect 18-0 season. The victory made the Terps just the fourth undefeated team in...
Out With the Crowd
Thousands of fans pack Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium at dusk on June 5 and cheer on the 15th-seeded University of Maryland baseball team after a home run against UConn in the NCAA regional tournament, the first hosted in College Park. The Big Ten-champion Terps also welcomed Long Island University and Wake Forest during the excitement-filled weekend, battling their way to the sold-out final vs. the Huskies. Despite falling, 11-8, UMD finished the season with its best record in history (48-14), along with program highs in home runs (137) and runs scored (572). “Our guys absolutely emptied the tank,” Head Coach Rob Vaughn said. “They gave every ounce of who they are. We can leave here with our heads held high knowing we did some really special things this year.”
Fast Break With New Head Hoops Coach
When Kevin Willard flipped on University of Maryland basketball games in the ‘90s, he was struck by the style and confidence that Coach Gary Williams exuded right through the TV screen as he sprinted down the sideline and the Terps alley-ooped. Now, Willard intends to bring some of that...
