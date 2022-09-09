Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Report: Man injured in Pulaski County shooting
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Science Hill area. According to the Commonwealth Journal, a man was shot multiple times. They say he was flown out from the scene by air ambulance. The Commonwealth Journal reports he is still...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs Police release monthly activity report
The Russell Springs Police Department has released its monthly activity report for the month of August. During the month of August, the department recorded three alcohol DUI arrests, four other alcohol-related arrests, two drug-related arrests, five warrant service arrests, performed 49 traffic stops, worked 17 auto accidents (three with injuries), performed one motorist assist, 14 alarm calls, and 45 calls for extra patrol.
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Arrests Man Allegedly Responsible for Violent Home Invasion that Occurred in February
Kentucky State Police on Tuesday announced in a news release that a man allegedly responsible for a violent home invasion that took place in February has been arrested. 44-year-old Woodrow Lamb was accused of entering a home in February and shooting a man. Kentucky State Police said Lamb, in the...
thelevisalazer.com
EMBEZZLEMENT CHARGES BROUGHT BY SHERIFF IN ‘COUNTY LINE’ CASE
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a suspect has been arrested for embezzling money from the business ‘County Line’ located on Rt. 52 near the Wayne County line. Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriffs Department took an embezzlement complaint and during the investigation the suspect admitted to embezzling money from the business.
Two arrested on drug, weapons charges in Scott County
A call for a complaint to Scott County Sheriff's Office led to two people being charged with illegal drug and gun possessions on Carl Perkins Road Monday evening.
Laurel County man arrested for burglary, assault on nurse
The Laurel County Sheriff’s office took a man into custody after he allegedly assaulted a female victim, and then later a nurse at the hospital.
lakercountry.com
Several indicted by Adair County grand jury
Several individuals were indicted by an Adair County grand jury earlier this month. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Brandon Polk on charges of identity theft, falsely reporting an incident, criminal littering, and being a persistent felony offender. Brittany R. Dunn on charges of possession of a controlled substance first...
WBKO
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
lakercountry.com
Sara McNay, age 44, of Russell Springs
Sara McNay, 44, of Russell Springs, passed away Sunday, September 11th, at Jewish Hospital, Louisville, KY. Sara was born in Tampa, Fla on February 26, 1978, a daughter of Teresa (Smith), of Russell Springs, KY and Roy Harper, of Tampa, Fla. Sara is survived by. mother Teresa Smith and stepfather...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs planning Trunk or Treat on Main Street this Halloween
Trunk or Treat on Main Street in Russell Springs will be happening on Halloween this year. Trunk or Treat will take place Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. The city is also making backup plans in the case of inclement weather like last year.
935wain.com
Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments: September 2022
Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments – Commonwealth Of Kentucky: Indictments 09-12-2022-112356. *Reminder — Indictments are not a finding of guilt. All individuals are innocent, until proven guilty, in a court of law. (Annetta Burton – Deputy Clerk – Adair County Circuit Clerk)
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man facing federal charges after police find ‘large amount of drugs’ in his home
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing some serious charges after deputies find a substantial amount of drugs in his home. Just before 9:30 Saturday night, four Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputies served a federal arrest warrant on Joshua Gregory. When deputies searched the home...
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Two Columbia Residents On Drug Trafficking Charges
On Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 at 9:35pm, Adair County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Tweedy and Deputy Kenny Perkins, initiated contact with two females in a local business parking lot on KY55. As a result of their investigation, a quantity of methamphetamine, cash, marijuana and their vehicle was seized. Arrested...
somerset106.com
London Woman Arrested After Being Found Passed Out At The Wheel And Driving On DUI Suspended License
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Josh Velasco, Deputy Zach Allen and Sgt. Brett Reeves were dispatched to a business parking lot off of West Cumberland Gap Parkway, about 10 miles south of London. Reportedly there was a woman there passed out at the wheel. Deputies found 41-year-old Rachel Doan of London in a vehicle with the engine running. During the investigation, Doan was found to be driving on a DUI suspended license. Doan was arrested and charged with driving on a DUI suspended license and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
WBKO
Cave City man killed in Barren County wreck
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Cave City man was killed Thursday in a wreck. Kentucky State Police troopers say Joe Moore, 63, was pronounced dead at a scene of a wreck by the Barren County Coroner. Police responded to the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road in Cave City...
lakercountry.com
Tax bills being sent out Oct. 1; Sheriff’s office announces hour change for October
Property tax bills are set to be mailed out at the beginning of October from the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office has updated its hours for the month of October only. The office will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The...
z93country.com
Helicopter Recovered from Lake Cumberland
(LEX 18) — A helicopter that crashed into Lake Cumberland back in 2002 has been found and pulled out of the water. The chopper crashed and sank while trying to get closer to the water near Jamestown. A photographer was on board and the NTSB found that the helicopter went down while the pilot tried to get closer to the poker run. The pilot and passenger both escaped.
lakercountry.com
County moves forward with purchase of cooler for coroner, emergency management vehicle
The Russell County Fiscal Court voted to move forward with two purchases for county offices at this week’s fiscal court meeting. The court voted to purchase a cooler for the morgue in the county coroner’s office and also opened bids for a new emergency management vehicle, which will be partially grant funded.
lakercountry.com
County clerk’s office back open after illness closure
The Russell County Clerk’s Office is back open today, following a closure for illness that lasted through Monday, according to County Clerk Patti Glover. The office will be open during regular business hours today.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man passes away after house fire Friday night
A Russell Springs man passed away following a house fire that occurred off West Highway 80 Friday evening. According to the Russell Springs Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a home located at 2164 West Highway 80 at around 8:30 p.m. Fire officials said the homeowner, 72-year-old Phillip Justice, passed...
