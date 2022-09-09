ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Springs, KY

WKYT 27

Report: Man injured in Pulaski County shooting

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Science Hill area. According to the Commonwealth Journal, a man was shot multiple times. They say he was flown out from the scene by air ambulance. The Commonwealth Journal reports he is still...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs Police release monthly activity report

The Russell Springs Police Department has released its monthly activity report for the month of August. During the month of August, the department recorded three alcohol DUI arrests, four other alcohol-related arrests, two drug-related arrests, five warrant service arrests, performed 49 traffic stops, worked 17 auto accidents (three with injuries), performed one motorist assist, 14 alarm calls, and 45 calls for extra patrol.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
thelevisalazer.com

EMBEZZLEMENT CHARGES BROUGHT BY SHERIFF IN ‘COUNTY LINE’ CASE

Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a suspect has been arrested for embezzling money from the business ‘County Line’ located on Rt. 52 near the Wayne County line. Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriffs Department took an embezzlement complaint and during the investigation the suspect admitted to embezzling money from the business.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
Russell Springs, KY
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Tennessee State
Russell Springs, KY
lakercountry.com

Several indicted by Adair County grand jury

Several individuals were indicted by an Adair County grand jury earlier this month. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Brandon Polk on charges of identity theft, falsely reporting an incident, criminal littering, and being a persistent felony offender. Brittany R. Dunn on charges of possession of a controlled substance first...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Sara McNay, age 44, of Russell Springs

Sara McNay, 44, of Russell Springs, passed away Sunday, September 11th, at Jewish Hospital, Louisville, KY. Sara was born in Tampa, Fla on February 26, 1978, a daughter of Teresa (Smith), of Russell Springs, KY and Roy Harper, of Tampa, Fla. Sara is survived by. mother Teresa Smith and stepfather...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
935wain.com

Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments: September 2022

Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments – Commonwealth Of Kentucky: Indictments 09-12-2022-112356. *Reminder — Indictments are not a finding of guilt. All individuals are innocent, until proven guilty, in a court of law. (Annetta Burton – Deputy Clerk – Adair County Circuit Clerk)
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
935wain.com

Sheriff’s Office Arrests Two Columbia Residents On Drug Trafficking Charges

On Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 at 9:35pm, Adair County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Tweedy and Deputy Kenny Perkins, initiated contact with two females in a local business parking lot on KY55. As a result of their investigation, a quantity of methamphetamine, cash, marijuana and their vehicle was seized. Arrested...
COLUMBIA, KY
somerset106.com

London Woman Arrested After Being Found Passed Out At The Wheel And Driving On DUI Suspended License

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Josh Velasco, Deputy Zach Allen and Sgt. Brett Reeves were dispatched to a business parking lot off of West Cumberland Gap Parkway, about 10 miles south of London. Reportedly there was a woman there passed out at the wheel. Deputies found 41-year-old Rachel Doan of London in a vehicle with the engine running. During the investigation, Doan was found to be driving on a DUI suspended license. Doan was arrested and charged with driving on a DUI suspended license and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LONDON, KY
WBKO

Cave City man killed in Barren County wreck

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Cave City man was killed Thursday in a wreck. Kentucky State Police troopers say Joe Moore, 63, was pronounced dead at a scene of a wreck by the Barren County Coroner. Police responded to the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road in Cave City...
CAVE CITY, KY
z93country.com

Helicopter Recovered from Lake Cumberland

(LEX 18) — A helicopter that crashed into Lake Cumberland back in 2002 has been found and pulled out of the water. The chopper crashed and sank while trying to get closer to the water near Jamestown. A photographer was on board and the NTSB found that the helicopter went down while the pilot tried to get closer to the poker run. The pilot and passenger both escaped.
JAMESTOWN, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man passes away after house fire Friday night

A Russell Springs man passed away following a house fire that occurred off West Highway 80 Friday evening. According to the Russell Springs Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a home located at 2164 West Highway 80 at around 8:30 p.m. Fire officials said the homeowner, 72-year-old Phillip Justice, passed...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY

