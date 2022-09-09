ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeep's newly unveiled all-electric SUVs heat up competition in the EV market

By Ameya Paleja
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48bKIU_0hoQ6qjt00
All electric Jeep Recon

Stellantis-owned Jeep unveiled the first images of two new fully electric SUVs, Recon and Wagoneer, to launch four new all-electric SUVs in the U.S. and Europe by 2025, a company press release said .

The aim to reduce carbon emissions from transportation has forced automakers to turn the page on their internal combustion engines and move toward a future of electric vehicles. With states like California in the U.S. setting an earlier date for a complete ban on the sale of gas-powered cars, many car companies need to accelerate their design pipeline and test the waters with multiple models.

Jeep's entry into the battery electric vehicles (BEV) is markedly delayed. However, that isn't stopping the company management from aiming high as it wants to become the leading e-SUV brand on the market. It also set some ambitious goals, with a 100 percent passenger BEV sales target in Europe by the end of the decade.

Leading the charge will be the Wrangler-like Recon and Wagoneer. Here's what we know about them.

Jeep Recon

Jeep has no qualms in accepting that the Recon is "highly inspired" by its Wrangler and that the latter's features, like exposed door hinges spill over into Recon's design too. According to The Verge , Recon was meant to be the name of Wrangler and other Jeep models with bigger tires and a suspension-lifted vehicle body to accommodate them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PkwHr_0hoQ6qjt00
All electric Jeep Recon

Stellantis

With Jeep shifting its focus to BEVs, the Recon will only be an all-electric SUV. Nevertheless, it will be the rugged, outdoorsy vehicle one would expect from Jeep and will feature under-body protection, tow hooks, and off-road tires.

Jeep will also bundle its Selec-Terrain traction management system while including the latest iteration of Stellantis' UConnect software that will give car owners access to detailed guides on off-road trails.

Recon is meant for the North American and European markets and is expected to be available in 2024. Reservations will be available from 2023.

Jeep Wagoneer

The Wagoneer unveiled has been codenamed Wagoneer S., a premium segment SUV . It will likely have a huge battery that could deliver a 400-mile (640 km) range on a single charge. Its 600-hp engine would take just 3.5 seconds to reach 0-60 mph (0-100 kph).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OAT3F_0hoQ6qjt00
Jeep Wagoneer S

Stellantis

The car's interior space is expected to be the same as that of its internal combustion engine namesake, but the BEV will be a bit smaller and offer only two rows instead of three. More details on the Wagoneer S are expected only next year.

The Jeep Avenger will be the first BEV that the company will roll out and is a compact SUV. It is expected to have a range of 248 miles (400 km), and more details are expected at the Paris Auto Show scheduled for October 17. The EV, however, is meant for Asian markets and won't be available in the U.S.

Jeep has revealed much about the pricing of its EVs, but they surely won't be cheap.

