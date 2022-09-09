ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, KY

Jamestown Council to meet today

The Jamestown City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Jamestown City Hall. We’ll have more from the meeting on tomorrow’s local news.
JAMESTOWN, KY
Russell Springs votes to lower tax rate

The Russell Springs City Council voted unanimously to lower the city tax rate at a recent council meeting. The city tax rate on motor vehicles will be 17.7 cents per $100 of assessed value and real property will be 16.1 cents per $100 of assessed value. Mayor Eddie Thomas spoke...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Russell County, KY
Kentucky Education
Russell County, KY
Russell County, KY
RC Health Department scheduling new Covid booster shots

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department is now scheduling appointments for the new Covid boosters following a recent recommendation by the CDC for the new bivalent formulations of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The new booster provides protection against both the original strain and the new Omicron BA.4 and BA.5...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
County sets Trick-or-Treat Hours

Russell County Judge-Executive Gary Robertson has announced trick-or-treating hours in the county. Trick-or-Treat in in Russell County will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Russell Springs Police release monthly activity report

The Russell Springs Police Department has released its monthly activity report for the month of August. During the month of August, the department recorded three alcohol DUI arrests, four other alcohol-related arrests, two drug-related arrests, five warrant service arrests, performed 49 traffic stops, worked 17 auto accidents (three with injuries), performed one motorist assist, 14 alarm calls, and 45 calls for extra patrol.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Nina Frances Stephens, age 90, of Russell County

Nina Frances Stephens, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Corbin, KY. She was born on June 15, 1932, in Gans Bottom, Wayne County, KY, to Winford Edwin and Zella Whittle Stephens, who preceded her in death. She grew up in Russell County, retired from Russell Sportswear Company, and was a member of Bethlehem Separate Baptist Church.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Laker Athletics in action tonight

Multiple Russell County Laker Athletics teams are in action tonight. The Lady Laker Volleyball team will be on the road for a district matchup with Metcalfe County tonight beginning at 5 p.m. The Laker Soccer team will go on the road to Garrard County for a match that gets underway...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Man flown out following single-vehicle collision Friday evening

A man was flown out following a single-vehicle collision Friday evening. Details are scarce, but the reports are that a vehicle operated by a man named Josue Vasquez collided with a tree near the intersection of Owenstown Road and Jericho Road sometime around 6:35 p.m. Friday, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and residents who live near the scene.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Lady Laker Basketball assists Buckhorn community after flood

The Russell County Lady Laker Basketball team recently collected donations to take to the Buckhorn community, which was severely impacted by flooding. Russell County Senior Hannah Yates, who spearheaded the donation drive, and her family recently visited the Buckhorn Distribution Center to deliver water, cleaning supplies, shovels, etc. Several of...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
4-H shooting sports teams do well in state competiton

Several Russell County 4-H shooting sports teams brought home honors over the weekend from the state shooting sports competition. Dalton Foley, Carter Brown, Jace Anderson, and Will Hatter placed first in black powder percussion rifle in their age category as did Zach Walters, Cass Foley, Eli Foley, and Will Hatter in their age category. Andrea Russell, Dalton Foley, and Will Hatter placed first in their age group in black powder flintlock rifle as did Sarah Stephens, Cass Foley, and Eli Foley. That trio also finished first in the black powder pistol category.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Sheriff’s Office releases monthly activity report

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office released its monthly activity report for the month of August. The sheriff’s office responded to 407 911 calls for service with 44 arrests and 18 mental health transports. The sheriff’s office also had 119 court papers received and 4,098 court security transport miles....
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Russell Springs man passes away after house fire Friday night

A Russell Springs man passed away following a house fire that occurred off West Highway 80 Friday evening. According to the Russell Springs Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a home located at 2164 West Highway 80 at around 8:30 p.m. Fire officials said the homeowner, 72-year-old Phillip Justice, passed...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Several indicted by Adair County grand jury

Several individuals were indicted by an Adair County grand jury earlier this month. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Brandon Polk on charges of identity theft, falsely reporting an incident, criminal littering, and being a persistent felony offender. Brittany R. Dunn on charges of possession of a controlled substance first...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
Cleda C. Hadley, age 90, of Jamestown

Cleda C. Hadley, 90, of Jamestown, passed away Wednesday, September 14th, at Residence. Cleda was born in the Font Hill community on January 3, 1932, a daughter of the late Chloe (Meece) Cooper Lacy and Oris Cooper. She was a retired secretary /bookkeeper. Cleda is survived by. a son, Burl...
JAMESTOWN, KY
RCHS Baseball’s Rexroat to represent Kentucky at national conference

Russell County Laker Baseball Coach David Rexroat will represent the state of Kentucky at the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year program. Rexroat was selected to represent the Kentucky High School Coaches Association. The 2023 Conference will be held in Lincoln, Nebraska next July.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Two airlifted in separate motor vehicle incidents

Two people were airlifted following separate motor vehicle incidents. The first incident occurred Tuesday afternoon on Highway 379 just a little after 4 p.m. According to Russell Springs Police, 28-year-old Michelle Barrera-Martinez of Russell Springs was operating a moped southbound when a 2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac operated by 32-year-old Kevin Murrell of Jamestown attempted to pass her.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY

