lakercountry.com
County moves forward with purchase of cooler for coroner, emergency management vehicle
The Russell County Fiscal Court voted to move forward with two purchases for county offices at this week’s fiscal court meeting. The court voted to purchase a cooler for the morgue in the county coroner’s office and also opened bids for a new emergency management vehicle, which will be partially grant funded.
lakercountry.com
Tax bills being sent out Oct. 1; Sheriff’s office announces hour change for October
Property tax bills are set to be mailed out at the beginning of October from the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office has updated its hours for the month of October only. The office will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The...
lakercountry.com
Jamestown Council to meet today
The Jamestown City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Jamestown City Hall. We’ll have more from the meeting on tomorrow’s local news.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs votes to lower tax rate
The Russell Springs City Council voted unanimously to lower the city tax rate at a recent council meeting. The city tax rate on motor vehicles will be 17.7 cents per $100 of assessed value and real property will be 16.1 cents per $100 of assessed value. Mayor Eddie Thomas spoke...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs planning Trunk or Treat on Main Street this Halloween
Trunk or Treat on Main Street in Russell Springs will be happening on Halloween this year. Trunk or Treat will take place Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. The city is also making backup plans in the case of inclement weather like last year.
lakercountry.com
RC Health Department scheduling new Covid booster shots
The Lake Cumberland District Health Department is now scheduling appointments for the new Covid boosters following a recent recommendation by the CDC for the new bivalent formulations of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The new booster provides protection against both the original strain and the new Omicron BA.4 and BA.5...
lakercountry.com
County sets Trick-or-Treat Hours
Russell County Judge-Executive Gary Robertson has announced trick-or-treating hours in the county. Trick-or-Treat in in Russell County will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs Police release monthly activity report
The Russell Springs Police Department has released its monthly activity report for the month of August. During the month of August, the department recorded three alcohol DUI arrests, four other alcohol-related arrests, two drug-related arrests, five warrant service arrests, performed 49 traffic stops, worked 17 auto accidents (three with injuries), performed one motorist assist, 14 alarm calls, and 45 calls for extra patrol.
lakercountry.com
Nina Frances Stephens, age 90, of Russell County
Nina Frances Stephens, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Corbin, KY. She was born on June 15, 1932, in Gans Bottom, Wayne County, KY, to Winford Edwin and Zella Whittle Stephens, who preceded her in death. She grew up in Russell County, retired from Russell Sportswear Company, and was a member of Bethlehem Separate Baptist Church.
lakercountry.com
Laker Athletics in action tonight
Multiple Russell County Laker Athletics teams are in action tonight. The Lady Laker Volleyball team will be on the road for a district matchup with Metcalfe County tonight beginning at 5 p.m. The Laker Soccer team will go on the road to Garrard County for a match that gets underway...
lakercountry.com
Lady Laker Volleyball adds to win streak with win over Allen County-Scottsville
Make it 10 in a row for Lady Laker Volleyball. Russell County defeated Allen County-Scottsville 3-0 Tuesday night at Laker Gym to improve to 14-1 on the season. The Lady Lakers won 25-18, 25-15, and finally 25-23 to capture the win. Briley Murray and Kenzie Kelsey each had 10 kills...
lakercountry.com
Man flown out following single-vehicle collision Friday evening
A man was flown out following a single-vehicle collision Friday evening. Details are scarce, but the reports are that a vehicle operated by a man named Josue Vasquez collided with a tree near the intersection of Owenstown Road and Jericho Road sometime around 6:35 p.m. Friday, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and residents who live near the scene.
lakercountry.com
Lady Laker Basketball assists Buckhorn community after flood
The Russell County Lady Laker Basketball team recently collected donations to take to the Buckhorn community, which was severely impacted by flooding. Russell County Senior Hannah Yates, who spearheaded the donation drive, and her family recently visited the Buckhorn Distribution Center to deliver water, cleaning supplies, shovels, etc. Several of...
lakercountry.com
4-H shooting sports teams do well in state competiton
Several Russell County 4-H shooting sports teams brought home honors over the weekend from the state shooting sports competition. Dalton Foley, Carter Brown, Jace Anderson, and Will Hatter placed first in black powder percussion rifle in their age category as did Zach Walters, Cass Foley, Eli Foley, and Will Hatter in their age category. Andrea Russell, Dalton Foley, and Will Hatter placed first in their age group in black powder flintlock rifle as did Sarah Stephens, Cass Foley, and Eli Foley. That trio also finished first in the black powder pistol category.
lakercountry.com
Sheriff’s Office releases monthly activity report
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office released its monthly activity report for the month of August. The sheriff’s office responded to 407 911 calls for service with 44 arrests and 18 mental health transports. The sheriff’s office also had 119 court papers received and 4,098 court security transport miles....
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man passes away after house fire Friday night
A Russell Springs man passed away following a house fire that occurred off West Highway 80 Friday evening. According to the Russell Springs Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a home located at 2164 West Highway 80 at around 8:30 p.m. Fire officials said the homeowner, 72-year-old Phillip Justice, passed...
lakercountry.com
Several indicted by Adair County grand jury
Several individuals were indicted by an Adair County grand jury earlier this month. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Brandon Polk on charges of identity theft, falsely reporting an incident, criminal littering, and being a persistent felony offender. Brittany R. Dunn on charges of possession of a controlled substance first...
lakercountry.com
Cleda C. Hadley, age 90, of Jamestown
Cleda C. Hadley, 90, of Jamestown, passed away Wednesday, September 14th, at Residence. Cleda was born in the Font Hill community on January 3, 1932, a daughter of the late Chloe (Meece) Cooper Lacy and Oris Cooper. She was a retired secretary /bookkeeper. Cleda is survived by. a son, Burl...
lakercountry.com
RCHS Baseball’s Rexroat to represent Kentucky at national conference
Russell County Laker Baseball Coach David Rexroat will represent the state of Kentucky at the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year program. Rexroat was selected to represent the Kentucky High School Coaches Association. The 2023 Conference will be held in Lincoln, Nebraska next July.
lakercountry.com
Two airlifted in separate motor vehicle incidents
Two people were airlifted following separate motor vehicle incidents. The first incident occurred Tuesday afternoon on Highway 379 just a little after 4 p.m. According to Russell Springs Police, 28-year-old Michelle Barrera-Martinez of Russell Springs was operating a moped southbound when a 2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac operated by 32-year-old Kevin Murrell of Jamestown attempted to pass her.
