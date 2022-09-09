Several Russell County 4-H shooting sports teams brought home honors over the weekend from the state shooting sports competition. Dalton Foley, Carter Brown, Jace Anderson, and Will Hatter placed first in black powder percussion rifle in their age category as did Zach Walters, Cass Foley, Eli Foley, and Will Hatter in their age category. Andrea Russell, Dalton Foley, and Will Hatter placed first in their age group in black powder flintlock rifle as did Sarah Stephens, Cass Foley, and Eli Foley. That trio also finished first in the black powder pistol category.

RUSSELL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO