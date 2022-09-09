Read full article on original website
Guthrie County Supervisors Get a Conservation Update
The Guthrie County Supervisors met for their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board got an update from the Guthrie County Conservation Director Brad Halterman about the decision to raise camping fees at Nations Bridge and Lenon Mill Park. Halterman said that the Conservation Board approved to increase the rate to $20 per night on January 1st, 2023 for any camping unit. The camping fees were last increased in 2013 to $15 to camp with electricity and $10 without. Halterman also updated the Board on the electrical issue at Lenon Mill Park and the upgrade of three new pedestals to replace the current worn out pedestals.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Office September 9-14, 2022
Karl Maurice Krieger, age 29 of 1506 Westwood Dr., Jefferson was arrested in the 19000 block of Highway 141 Diagonal for possession of a controlled substance, driving while license denied, possession of marijuana, operating without interlock, depositing or throwing litter on highway and interference with official acts. Carlos Zuniga, age...
Let’s Talk Greene County (9/15/2022)-Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer
Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer talks about Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
Drought Update
Without any really appreciable recent rainfall this past week, drought conditions for the Raccoon Valley Radio area still show no sign of improvement. According to the US Drought Monitor, the majority of Dallas County is abnormally dry, and the extreme northwestern corner is in a moderate drought. Most of Greene and Guthrie counties are abnormally dry, except for the southwestern corner of Greene County, though the northwestern corner of Guthrie County displays no drought conditions.
Jefferson Police Chief Has Concerns if ATVs are Allowed Within City Limits
Following a new state ordinance, the City of Jefferson may consider amending its ordinance to fit more in line. The new state law allows for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and off-road or utility vehicles (UTVs) to be on city and county roads. There are requirements in order to be in compliance with the new law, including the vehicle must be registered and displayed on the vehicle, the operator must be at least 18 years old, have proof of insurance, speed must not exceed 35 miles per hour and have two working headlights and brakelights.
Guthrie County Hospital Announces Dennis Flanery as Foundation Director
The Guthrie County Hospital Foundation is welcoming a Guthrie County native to their staff. Dennis Flanery will be the new Foundation Director of the Guthrie County Hospital. FLanery has spent the last 28 years as the Market President of Peoples Bank in Guthrie Center and is the active President of the Guthrie Center Development Group. Flanery has served as a Guthrie County Trustee from 1997 to 2002 and in 2003 he joined the Guthrie County Hospital Foundation Board as the Treasurer and President. He has a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University and completed the Graduate School of Banking Program in Colorado.
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Guthrie County Conservation Brad Halterman
We discuss the camping season with the Guthrie County Conservation Director Brad Halterman.
Greene County Supervisors Extend Solar Panel Moratorium
The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. During reports, Supervisor Pete Bardole mentioned that he attended a meeting for the Nueva Vida En Greene County initiative to attract the Latino population to work and live in Greene County. Supervisor Chair John Muir expressed concern from the last report they received about several Latino business owners looking to expand or start a business in Greene County, which was different from the original goal of hiring Latinos to fulfill the available jobs in the county. Muir was asking for more transparency and having someone from the initiative to discuss what the overall goals were.
Guthrie County Supervisors to Hold Brief Meeting Today
The Guthrie County Supervisors will have a short meeting today. The Board will get an update on the Guthrie County Conservation Department from the Director Brad Halterman. The Board will also consider for approval the minutes for September 6th and 7th meetings. The Board will meet at the Guthrie County...
Panora City Council Announces Bid For Jackson Street Improvement Project
The Panora City Council met for their regular meeting Monday. The Council approved the contract with Region XII Council of Governments for the local planning and administrative assistance of an upper story housing Community Development Block Grant application and duplex plans with the fee of $1,000. Also they approved the resolution for the final plans, specification, form of contract and estimate of cost for Jackson Street Improvement and awarded the contract to Spring Lake Construction LLC for $1,915,000. Next, the Council approved a development agreement with Panora Telecommunications authorizing annual appropriation tax increment payments to not exceed $850,000 for the Clay Street Housing project and pledging a certain tax increment financing (TIF) revenues to the payment of residential lots. Finally, they approved the changes to district and supplementary district regulations.
ADM School Board Approved Several Second Readings of Revised Board Policies
The Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School Board met Monday in regular session. Under old business, the Board approved the second reading of revised board policies on holidays, student fundraising regulations, graduation requirements, online fundraising campaigns, and parent and family engagement district wide policy. They also approved Amy Hemphill, Matt Lohmann and Travis Wilkins as an alternate for the level one investigators, 13 fundraising requests, an annual agreement with Behavioral Health for special education placement, and administrators for the Teacher Quality Committee.
Perry Man Sentenced to Prison in Greene County Catalytic Converter Theft Incident
A Perry man was recently sentenced to prison for a Greene County investigation from a January 2021 incident. Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn says 47-year-old Jason Trotter of Perry pled guilty to Class C Felony for first degree criminal mischief, as well as two Class D Felonies for second degree theft and his third or subsequent offense for possession of methamphetamine. Laehn advocated for Trotter to be sentenced to 15 of the maximum 20 years in prison, while the defense attorney wanted probation. District Court Judge Derek Johnson sentenced Trotter to ten years in prison.
Jefferson Police Report September 9-14, 2022
3:03am: An officer located an Open Door at 123 North Chestnut Street. The building was secured after searching the inside. 3:44am: Jennifer Sproston reported hearing a cat fight and a cat being thrown against a vehicle at 704 North Wilson Ave. The officer did not locate anything in the area.
Greene County Sheriff’s Report September 12, 2022
1:02pm: Jason Trotter 49 of Newton was booked into the jail to be transported to prison. 4:30pm: A deputy investigated a careless driving complaint on 220th Street near X Avenue. 5:51pm: A deputy investigated an alarm in the 300 block of South 11th Street, Grand Junction. 6:51pm: A deputy investigated...
In 2023 Prices Will Increase For Guthrie County Campers
The Guthrie County Conservation Board recently approved a change to the prices to camp in Guthrie County. Guthrie County Conservation Director Brad Halterman says that the rates at Nations Bridge and Lennon Mill will increase to $20 per night in 2023. Halterman says that the raise in price will be for one tent or camper and will affect everyone the same no matter the camping unit. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio part of the reason for the increase is the upgraded features in all of the parks.
Perry Chamber to Host Several Ribbon Cuttings and Tours
The Perry Chamber of Commerce has four ribbon cutting events scheduled throughout the month of September. Beginning next week with two in one day, Monday, September 19th, at 11am, join the chamber members along with the founders of Progressive Foundry. Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti talks about their first ribbon cutting stop.
The Centennial’s Ostrander Named to 40 Women to Watch List
A local restaurateur in Jefferson, who has been open since July 5th, has been named to a prestigious list of Iowans. The Iowa Restaurant Association released its 40 Women to Watch and Sara Ostrander with The Centennial made the list. She tells Raccoon Valley Radio her reaction after she found out she was first nominated but then was selected as one of 39 other women in the restaurant and hospitality industry.
Fire Department T-Shirt Scam Hits Greene County
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a reoccurring phone scam. Sheriff Jack Williams tells Raccoon Valley Radio residents have received a text message that wants an individual to purchase a t-shirt for a specifically named local fire department within Greene County. There’s a link in the text message wanting you to click on it to purchase the t-shirt.
Guthrie County Clinics Adds Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine
The Guthrie County Hospital Clinics is adding a new provider. GCH Clinics is welcoming Austin Boekman who is a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and went to medical school at Des Moines University and got his undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa. Boekman is now accepting new patients at the GCH Clinics in Guthrie Center with business hours of Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Call the hospital to schedule an appointment.
