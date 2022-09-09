Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
County moves forward with purchase of cooler for coroner, emergency management vehicle
The Russell County Fiscal Court voted to move forward with two purchases for county offices at this week’s fiscal court meeting. The court voted to purchase a cooler for the morgue in the county coroner’s office and also opened bids for a new emergency management vehicle, which will be partially grant funded.
lakercountry.com
Tax bills being sent out Oct. 1; Sheriff’s office announces hour change for October
Property tax bills are set to be mailed out at the beginning of October from the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office has updated its hours for the month of October only. The office will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The...
lakercountry.com
County sets Trick-or-Treat Hours
Russell County Judge-Executive Gary Robertson has announced trick-or-treating hours in the county. Trick-or-Treat in in Russell County will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs planning Trunk or Treat on Main Street this Halloween
Trunk or Treat on Main Street in Russell Springs will be happening on Halloween this year. Trunk or Treat will take place Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. The city is also making backup plans in the case of inclement weather like last year.
WKYT 27
Report: Man injured in Pulaski County shooting
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Science Hill area. According to the Commonwealth Journal, a man was shot multiple times. They say he was flown out from the scene by air ambulance. The Commonwealth Journal reports he is still...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs Police release monthly activity report
The Russell Springs Police Department has released its monthly activity report for the month of August. During the month of August, the department recorded three alcohol DUI arrests, four other alcohol-related arrests, two drug-related arrests, five warrant service arrests, performed 49 traffic stops, worked 17 auto accidents (three with injuries), performed one motorist assist, 14 alarm calls, and 45 calls for extra patrol.
lakercountry.com
Sheriff’s Office releases monthly activity report
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office released its monthly activity report for the month of August. The sheriff’s office responded to 407 911 calls for service with 44 arrests and 18 mental health transports. The sheriff’s office also had 119 court papers received and 4,098 court security transport miles....
lakercountry.com
Man flown out following single-vehicle collision Friday evening
A man was flown out following a single-vehicle collision Friday evening. Details are scarce, but the reports are that a vehicle operated by a man named Josue Vasquez collided with a tree near the intersection of Owenstown Road and Jericho Road sometime around 6:35 p.m. Friday, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and residents who live near the scene.
lakercountry.com
Jamestown Council to meet today
The Jamestown City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Jamestown City Hall. We’ll have more from the meeting on tomorrow’s local news.
lakercountry.com
City Council approves resolution to move forward with Eli/Mt Eden water project
The Russell Springs City Council gave approval to a resolution that will allow the city to use Clean Water funds for a project that will improve water quality and pressure in the Eli and Mt. Eden areas of Russell County. Mayor Eddie Thomas spoke to WJRS News about the project.
lakercountry.com
RC Health Department scheduling new Covid booster shots
The Lake Cumberland District Health Department is now scheduling appointments for the new Covid boosters following a recent recommendation by the CDC for the new bivalent formulations of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The new booster provides protection against both the original strain and the new Omicron BA.4 and BA.5...
lakercountry.com
Several indicted by Adair County grand jury
Several individuals were indicted by an Adair County grand jury earlier this month. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Brandon Polk on charges of identity theft, falsely reporting an incident, criminal littering, and being a persistent felony offender. Brittany R. Dunn on charges of possession of a controlled substance first...
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Two Adair County Men On Felony Possession Of Meth, Hindering Apprehension Charges
On Sunday, September 11th, 2022, Adair County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Tweedy investigated an incident on Dean Woods Road, 14 miles south of Columbia. As a result of the investigation, 29 year old Schyler KJelsen was arrested on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance (1st degree Methamphetamine), Tampering with Physical Evidence and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
lakercountry.com
Russell County woman flown to UK after single-vehicle accident last week
A Russell County woman was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital following a single-vehicle collision last week. The accident occurred last Tuesday near the Russell County/Casey County line on Highway 127 when 58-year-old Deborah Hall was traveling north on Highway 127 and reportedly hydroplaned, causing her to lose control of her 2007 Chevy Silverado. Hall then left the roadway and struck an embankment.
z93country.com
Helicopter Recovered from Lake Cumberland
(LEX 18) — A helicopter that crashed into Lake Cumberland back in 2002 has been found and pulled out of the water. The chopper crashed and sank while trying to get closer to the water near Jamestown. A photographer was on board and the NTSB found that the helicopter went down while the pilot tried to get closer to the poker run. The pilot and passenger both escaped.
WTVQ
Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office makes large drug busts, 3 arrests
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests in two separate, large drug busts. On Saturday, Sept. 10, the sheriff’s office carried out a search warrant on Joshua Gregory’s home, who was recently arrested for his alleged involvement in selling narcotics. During the search, officers say they found 95.5 grams of methamphetamine, 14.5 grams of black tar heroin, 1 gram of fentanyl, 103 grams of marijuana and two sets of digital scales. All items were found in a “hidden compartment” in the garage.
lakercountry.com
Two airlifted in separate motor vehicle incidents
Two people were airlifted following separate motor vehicle incidents. The first incident occurred Tuesday afternoon on Highway 379 just a little after 4 p.m. According to Russell Springs Police, 28-year-old Michelle Barrera-Martinez of Russell Springs was operating a moped southbound when a 2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac operated by 32-year-old Kevin Murrell of Jamestown attempted to pass her.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man passes away after house fire Friday night
A Russell Springs man passed away following a house fire that occurred off West Highway 80 Friday evening. According to the Russell Springs Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a home located at 2164 West Highway 80 at around 8:30 p.m. Fire officials said the homeowner, 72-year-old Phillip Justice, passed...
lakercountry.com
County approves tax rates for extension board, library board
The Russell County Fiscal Court approved tax rates for the Russell County Extension Board and the Library Board during Monday night’s meeting. Extension agent Jonathan Oakes presented tax rates of 3.8 for real property, 5.76 for tangible and inventory, and 2.39 for motor vehicle. This was the compensating rate that will produce the same amount of revenue for the extension office as last year.
kentuckytoday.com
FEMA may be able to offer rental assistance to some
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Those who lost their homes due to the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky and received initial rental assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency may be eligible for continued rental assistance. This aid is for residents of Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin,...
