Serial shoplifter with affinity for eye drops is arrested after two Bayonne incidents, police say
A Union City man police describe a chronic offender was arrested after stealing more than $1,500 in eye drops from two Bayonne pharmacies, authorities said. George Xenakis, 33, was arrested in Jersey City at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, hours after the shoplifting incidents in Bayonne, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said. he was charged with two counts of shoplifting, robbery and resisting arrest.
Hoboken man shoplifted steaks, but charged with robbery after pulling knife in escape: police
A Hoboken man who police say stole more than $200 in steaks from a supermarket pulled a knife on a store employee while fleeing has been charged with robbery and weapons possession, Hoboken Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. Angel Lopez-Sierra, 31, was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Police officers...
N.J. man charged with beating death of Elizabeth woman
A 33-year-old man beat a woman to death in Elizabeth over the weekend, authorities said. Victor H. Rodriguez Gomez bludgeoned Carmen Lopez Barahona, 30, to death early Sunday on the 200 block of Lt. Glenn Zamorski Drive, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Lopez Barahona, of...
Man Was Paid To Steal More Than $6K In Wiring From Warren County Home Depot, Prosecutor Says
An Essex County man admitted to being paid $500 to shoplift more than $6,000 worth of electrical wiring from a Warren County Home Depot store, authorities said. Ronald McKenzie, of Quaback Avenue in Irvington, is accused of shoplifting spools of electrical wiring from Home Depot in Mansfield Township during two incidents in July 2022, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release with local officials on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Ex-cop from N.J. admits embezzling tens of thousands from tech company
A former New York City police officer from Middlesex County admitted he embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from a technology company that employed him by lying about how much he worked, authorities said. Anthony Lisi, 47, of Monroe, pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday to conspiracy...
2 more suspects charged in N.J. state park shooting, police announce
Authorities in Mercer County announced charges Wednesday against a man and woman that accuse them of shooting at a person on a state park trail last month. Jay Bernard, 46, and Anne Hurchick, 47, each face aggravated assault and firearm charges for the Aug. 24 incident on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail, Lawrence police said. The person was not injured by the gunfire.
Driver suffering medical episode hits unmarked police pickup, other vehicles on I-287, officials say
A driver crashed into an unmarked State Police vehicle and several other vehicles on Interstate 287 in Somerset County on Wednesday evening after suffering a medical episode, officials said. The driver was hospitalized following the crashes on the southbound side near milepost 14.2 in Bridgewater, but State Police didn’t immediately...
Man gets prison time for stealing luxury watches in 11 robberies
A man who was part of a crew that stole luxury watches during robberies in New York City and New Jersey has been sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison. Victor Rivera, 31, of Brooklyn, New York, was also ordered to pay $1,380,800 in restitution and $1,380,800 in forfeiture, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said in a statement.
Checks stolen from USPS mailboxes
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Thieves are still targeting USPS mailboxes, looking for your money. Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington spoke with a woman who says it happened to her. Brenda Bartlett did something she used to do all the time. She dropped off a few bills in the USPS collection...
Four charged in counterfeit money scheme at multiple Walmarts
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested four men who they say used and attempted to use counterfeit money at multiple Walmarts across Luzerne, and Lackawanna counties. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Saturday officers were informed that four men, later identified as Brinayah Armani Clark, 21, Kendall Alan Rawls, 22, Nazeer Amir Shamsud-Din, […]
Man Jumps Off Bridge To Escape Police After Robbing Allentown Hotel, Guest At Knifepoint
Authorities in Allentown have arrested a homeless armed robbery suspect who they say jumped off a bridge and into a creek to escape police. Officers were called to the Americus Hotel on Sixth Street and Hamilton Street around 10:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Allentown police said. Hotel employees reportedly told...
4 firefighters and 6 tenants injured, Jersey City building evacuated in mace incident: police
Four Jersey City firefighters and six tenants suffered respiratory issues and eye irritation from a chemical irritant spray that was released inside a four-story apartment building Tuesday afternoon. The firefighters and residents were taken to a local hospital for treatment after the incident at 500 Bergen Ave., Jersey City spokesman...
PSP: Stroudsburg woman loses $1,319 in Amazon scam
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a report released by Pennsylvania State Police, a Stroudsburg woman fell victim to an Amazon scam via text message. On September 7, public records indicate that the victim received a text message from an unknown person, claiming the victim’s Amazon account was hacked and had a fraudulent charge. […]
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of shoplifting from Morris County 7-Eleven
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Denville Township. On September 9, police responded to 7-Eleven for the report of a shoplifting that occurred earlier in the day, police said. A police investigation revealed that Andrew...
New York teen treated at Jersey City hopital for gunshot wounds
A New York teen was treated at a Jersey City hospital for two gunshots wounds late Wednesday night, authorities said. The 19-year-old Brooklyn man walked into Christ Hospital at 10:40 p.m. with a graze wound to his left finger along with a gunshot wound to the inner left knee area, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. He is in stable condition.
7 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash involving NJ Transit bus, cops say
Seven people were hospitalized with “complaints of pain” Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck a New Jersey Transit bus moments after it collided with another car at a busy Newark intersection, officials said. The crash took place shortly before 7:40 a.m at the corner of South Orange Avenue...
2 police officers face additional charge in hotel lobby fight
Two Mercer County police officers have been charged with obstruction for allegedly giving a false name to Bordentown Township police during a disturbance at a hotel lobby last month. Tara Dzurkoc, a Trenton police officer, and Matt Sickler, a Mercer County sheriff’s officer, were previously charged with simple assault following...
N.J. girl still hospitalized after pickup truck hits her stroller, cops say
A child in a stroller struck by a pickup truck along Route 36 in Hazlet last week remained hospitalized Tuesday in serious but stable condition, authorities said. The girl’s mother, who was also hit, was released from the hospital “late last week,” the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Ocean County Woman Hit By Car In Critical Condition
TOMS RIVER – A woman remains in critical condition after being struck by a car on Hooper Avenue, police said. Around 2:20 p.m., on September 12, officers were dispatched to Hooper Avenue, just north of Washington Street, after receiving a report about a pedestrian struck by a car. According...
Police: Woman leaves infants on sidewalk after shoplifting
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are charging a woman after they say she tried stealing from a Turkey Hill and left her children on the sidewalk during heavy traffic. According to the Kingston Police Department, on September 7 around 4:00 p.m. officers were called to Turkey Hill on Main Street for a woman, later […]
