Warren County, NJ

NJ.com

Serial shoplifter with affinity for eye drops is arrested after two Bayonne incidents, police say

A Union City man police describe a chronic offender was arrested after stealing more than $1,500 in eye drops from two Bayonne pharmacies, authorities said. George Xenakis, 33, was arrested in Jersey City at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, hours after the shoplifting incidents in Bayonne, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said. he was charged with two counts of shoplifting, robbery and resisting arrest.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man charged with beating death of Elizabeth woman

A 33-year-old man beat a woman to death in Elizabeth over the weekend, authorities said. Victor H. Rodriguez Gomez bludgeoned Carmen Lopez Barahona, 30, to death early Sunday on the 200 block of Lt. Glenn Zamorski Drive, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Lopez Barahona, of...
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Was Paid To Steal More Than $6K In Wiring From Warren County Home Depot, Prosecutor Says

An Essex County man admitted to being paid $500 to shoplift more than $6,000 worth of electrical wiring from a Warren County Home Depot store, authorities said. Ronald McKenzie, of Quaback Avenue in Irvington, is accused of shoplifting spools of electrical wiring from Home Depot in Mansfield Township during two incidents in July 2022, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release with local officials on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Warren County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Warren County, NJ
City
Mendham, NJ
NJ.com

2 more suspects charged in N.J. state park shooting, police announce

Authorities in Mercer County announced charges Wednesday against a man and woman that accuse them of shooting at a person on a state park trail last month. Jay Bernard, 46, and Anne Hurchick, 47, each face aggravated assault and firearm charges for the Aug. 24 incident on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail, Lawrence police said. The person was not injured by the gunfire.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man gets prison time for stealing luxury watches in 11 robberies

A man who was part of a crew that stole luxury watches during robberies in New York City and New Jersey has been sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison. Victor Rivera, 31, of Brooklyn, New York, was also ordered to pay $1,380,800 in restitution and $1,380,800 in forfeiture, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said in a statement.
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
Newswatch 16

Checks stolen from USPS mailboxes

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Thieves are still targeting USPS mailboxes, looking for your money. Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington spoke with a woman who says it happened to her. Brenda Bartlett did something she used to do all the time. She dropped off a few bills in the USPS collection...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Four charged in counterfeit money scheme at multiple Walmarts

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested four men who they say used and attempted to use counterfeit money at multiple Walmarts across Luzerne, and Lackawanna counties. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Saturday officers were informed that four men, later identified as Brinayah Armani Clark, 21, Kendall Alan Rawls, 22, Nazeer Amir Shamsud-Din, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP: Stroudsburg woman loses $1,319 in Amazon scam

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a report released by Pennsylvania State Police, a Stroudsburg woman fell victim to an Amazon scam via text message. On September 7, public records indicate that the victim received a text message from an unknown person, claiming the victim’s Amazon account was hacked and had a fraudulent charge. […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of shoplifting from Morris County 7-Eleven

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Denville Township. On September 9, police responded to 7-Eleven for the report of a shoplifting that occurred earlier in the day, police said. A police investigation revealed that Andrew...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

New York teen treated at Jersey City hopital for gunshot wounds

A New York teen was treated at a Jersey City hospital for two gunshots wounds late Wednesday night, authorities said. The 19-year-old Brooklyn man walked into Christ Hospital at 10:40 p.m. with a graze wound to his left finger along with a gunshot wound to the inner left knee area, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. He is in stable condition.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

2 police officers face additional charge in hotel lobby fight

Two Mercer County police officers have been charged with obstruction for allegedly giving a false name to Bordentown Township police during a disturbance at a hotel lobby last month. Tara Dzurkoc, a Trenton police officer, and Matt Sickler, a Mercer County sheriff’s officer, were previously charged with simple assault following...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

Police: Woman leaves infants on sidewalk after shoplifting

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are charging a woman after they say she tried stealing from a Turkey Hill and left her children on the sidewalk during heavy traffic. According to the Kingston Police Department, on September 7 around 4:00 p.m. officers were called to Turkey Hill on Main Street for a woman, later […]
KINGSTON, PA
