KSAT 12
SAPD: Man shot in both legs during road rage altercation on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – One person was taken to an area hospital after road rage argument turned into a shooting early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said. Officers were called around 1:15 a.m. to an apartment in the 9800 block of Camino Villa, not far from Braun Road and Loop 1604 after a receiving word of a person wounded.
KSAT 12
Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Loop 410 on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead following a hit-and-run crash on Loop 410 on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. in the 6100 block of NW Loop 410, not far from Ingram Road and Ingram Park Mall.
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after being shot on far West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old man is in the hospital in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s far West Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 8600 block of Waters Edge, not far from Marbach Road...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot several times while being chased by men in a car on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was rushed to the hospital after he say he was shot while being chased on the Northwest Side. Police were called out around 4 a.m. Thursday to San Antonio Fire Station No. 10 off Culebra Road for a man who had been shot several times.
KSAT 12
Man shot on West Side goes to nearby fire station for help, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot on the city’s West Side early Thursday morning. The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. near a fire station on Culebra Road and North Zarzamora Street, not far from Woodlawn Lake. According to police, a...
KSAT 12
Firefighters treating overnight shooting victim feared someone also took aim at them
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters who were treating a shooting victim outside their West side fire station early Thursday morning feared for a while that they also were targeted by a shooter. The crew on duty at Fire Station No. 10, located at the corner of Culebra Road...
KSAT 12
Man linked to multiple aggravated robberies in one hour on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested after he was linked to aggravated robberies on the Northwest Side last month. Bexar County Jail records show Felipe DeJesus Tijerina, 36, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. An arrest warrant affidavit states that three robberies were reported...
KTSA
Man shot in both legs during road rage incident on San Antonio’s Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a road rage shooting on the Northwest side. At around 1:15 A.M. Thursday, two drivers pulled over on Camino Villa and got out of their vehicles after something happened on the road to spark the incident. The drivers began...
KSAT 12
Man shoots at peeping Tom who was watching teen relative from patio of Northwest Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – A man chased down and fired shots at a peeping Tom who was watching a 17-year-old girl through a patio window of their apartment. It happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 6800 block of Seco Creek, just outside Loop 1604 near Interstate 10 on the city’s Northwest Side.
KSAT 12
Lanes on Interstate 10 on East Side reopen following two wrecks in opposite directions
SAN ANTONIO – The east- and westbound lanes of Interstate 10 on the East Side have reopened following two wrecks on Wednesday morning. The Texas Department of Transportation said a jackknifed big rig closed westbound lanes of I-10, near FM 1518 and west of Loop 1604. Another crash was reported in the eastbound lanes near that same intersection.
KSAT 12
Teen arrested for shooting man on Southeast Side street, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested for shooting a man on a Southeast Side street last month because he was upset with his relative, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Beto Hernandez, 18, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from the incident that happened...
KSAT 12
Man arrested months after fatal hit-and-run on West Side street, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that happened earlier this year on the West Side. Records show Marc Joel Mendez, 41, was charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death. An arrest warrant affidavit states Mendez was the...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for driver who fatally struck man on Loop 410 on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the driver who fatally struck a man with their car on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side. Police said Ward McClellan III, 36, was killed at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 in the 8600 block of SW Loop 410.
Man stabbed in neck for cutting off another driver
A man in his 20s was recovering after another man stabbed him in the neck in front of a San Antonio Dick’s Sporting Goods location Tuesday. It all started with a road rage incident, according to authorities.
KTSA
San Antonio Police remain in standoff with armed man at a residence on the East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police remain in a standoff with a man who is being called “erratic and dangerous”. It began just before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, when police were called to the 5400 block of Diamondback Trail. A neighbor told them a 28 year...
KSAT 12
Armed man barricades himself inside Southeast Side mobile home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue in a standoff with a man who is reported to be erratic and dangerous after he was seen throwing bottles and shooting at his dog. At 5:24 p.m. Tuesday, SAPD officers responded to the 5400 block of Diamondback Trail in reference to a mental health call.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman hospitalized after being hit along one of the most dangerous roadways in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering after being hit by a car on the West Side. The accident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday along Culebra Road near Pettus Street. According to the city, there have been hundreds of accidents along this stretch of Culebra Road every year, and the problem is getting worse as the street gets busier and busier.
KSAT 12
Authorities arrest man accused of opening fire in Hollywood Park restaurant, killing 2
HOLLYWOOD PARK – Hollywood Park police said the man wanted in a deadly shooting at a restaurant over the weekend has been captured in Central Texas. Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, was apprehended in Waco following a standoff, according to HPPD. Police said his mother and detectives talked him out of the home, which belonged to relatives, following several hours of negotiations.
Have you seen her? BCSO searching for missing 22-year-old last seen in Cibolo
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 22-year-old last seen in Cibolo. Authorities said Brianna Renay Woods was last known to be in the 200 block of Cansiglio and the last reported communication with her was on September 6. If you...
KSAT 12
BCSO searching for man who stole $30,000+ of merchandise from optometrist near Fair Oaks
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an optometrist near Fair Oaks last week. BCSO said they were dispatched to the Boerne Vision Center, located on Interstate 10, at 2 a.m. on Sept. 5.
