Kennewick, WA

Kennewick Police looking for theft suspect in surveillance photo

By Jill Sperling
 6 days ago
Image Credit: Kennewick Police Department / Facebook

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department is asking for people to help identify a woman suspected of stealing a wallet from a business Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Officers say the theft happened in the 2100 block of W 4th Ave.

The woman can be seen in a surveillance image and is associated with a tan Ford Expedition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-067960.

nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Wanted man in custody after standoff at Clearwater Bay apartments

KENNEWICK, Wa.- UPDATE: 9:22 p.m. The standoff around Clearwater Bay apartments followed a "top offender round-up," according to KPD Lieutenant Jason Kiel, looking for suspects that "cause constant crime in the area." A detective recognized a wanted suspect around the 5200 block of Clearwater Avenue around 6:18 p.m. The 26-year-old male had felony warrants in and out of the state and current charges for felony assault with a gun, according to Kiel, so officers on scene called for additional resources.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Driver rolled off WA-240 between Edison and Columbia Center Blvd exits

KENNEWICK, Wash. — State troopers rushed to the scene of a rollover car accident on WA-240 that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning. According to a social media notice from Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, first responders were at the scene of the accident by 8:06 a.m. to make contact with the victim and direct traffic on this essential roadway connecting Kennewick and Richland.
KENNEWICK, WA
