Kennewick Police looking for theft suspect in surveillance photo

Image Credit: Kennewick Police Department / Facebook

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department is asking for people to help identify a woman suspected of stealing a wallet from a business Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Officers say the theft happened in the 2100 block of W 4th Ave.

The woman can be seen in a surveillance image and is associated with a tan Ford Expedition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-067960.

