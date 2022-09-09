Kennewick Police looking for theft suspect in surveillance photo
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department is asking for people to help identify a woman suspected of stealing a wallet from a business Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Officers say the theft happened in the 2100 block of W 4th Ave.
The woman can be seen in a surveillance image and is associated with a tan Ford Expedition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-067960.
