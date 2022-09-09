Read full article on original website
Crypto News: Big Eyes Is The Best Meme Coin Alternative to Shiba Inu
One of the most intriguing innovations in the cryptocurrency market is the emergence of meme currencies. Meme currencies have captured our interest due to their potential to elicit excitement and a sense of community. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the second most successful meme coin, especially among dog-themed coins. It has made its investors millionaires and repeatedly taken over the internet while focusing on retaining its dedicated fans.
EXPLAINER: Ethereum is ditching its ‘miners.’ Why?
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A complex software change to the cryptocurrency ethereum holds the potential to dramatically reduce its energy consumption — and resulting climate-related pollution. But the transition known as “the merge” is not going to do the trick by itself. With the change enacted...
How Cryptocurrency Is Changing The Future of Online Casino Games
Cryptocurrency is one of the following significant innovations for online casinos. Blockchain technology combined with smart contracts makes it possible to create a safe and secure player environment. You can read about how this innovation changes the game in this blog post, so double-check everything and see what all the buzz is about!
3 best crypto coins to list on Gate.io
Those who have been in crypto long enough know about the ‘listing effect’ – whenever a new coin is released on a new exchange – whether decentralized (DEX) or centralized (CEX) – the price pumps. In many cases even rumours of new listings on exchanges...
How Crypto is Evolving Luxury Real Estate in the USA
What if buying a piece of real estate wasn’t a complex and time-intensive process? Dealing in real estate typically involves interacting with an intermediary, swimming through paperwork, and paying steep fees and commissions. Even with the latest advancements in technology, many jurisdictions still require real estate buyers and sellers...
Bitcoin Price This Tad Close To Reclaim $23,000 – Will It Hit The Target?
Bitcoin (BTC) easily brushed past the $22,500 mark today as seen a couple of hours ago. Bitcoin registered 18% gains so far since September 9. Bitcoin was able to peak on a Monday and as shown on Coingecko charts, BTC was trading at $22,610, up 14.5% in the last seven days.
Bitcoin (BTC) Closes Week Above $21K, Is Bullish Reversal In Sight?
The expectation of every crypto investor this month is to see some bullish trends in the market. Many top assets have recorded more pullbacks than rallies in the months following the overall market crash. Every week starts and ends with a new trend for the green or the reds. This...
Stay Ahead of the Merge: How NFT Projects Are Preparing For Ethereum’s Network Shift
One of the most significant events in the history of cryptocurrency is finally expected to happen this week. Ethereum’s major software upgrade, called The Merge, will fully transition the blockchain platform from its current proof-of-work consensus mechanism to the proof-of-stake model. Ethereum is expected to continue on as normal, only now it will be verified using PoS instead of PoW for authenticating crypto transactions.
TA: Bitcoin Price Trims Gains, Why $20K Is The Key To Fresh Increase
Bitcoin started a sharp downside correction below the $22,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC must stay above the $20,000 support to avoid more losses. Bitcoin failed to clear $22,750 and started a sharp downward move. The price is now trading below $21,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
No GPU Mining After the Ethereum Merge? Fork Token or ETC to Mine?
According to Watcher Guru, we are only 12,554 away from the Ethereum Merge, which is expected to happen at 1:09 on September 15 (CST). By then, Ethereum will have transitioned to PoS, a major blow to PoW miners in the network. The Merge will force PoW miners that operate the $19 billion mining business to find alternatives.
Polkadot, STEPN, and Big Eyes: Three Crypto Tokens for the Crypto Winter
The crypto winter, or bear market as it is more widely known, is a period of price decline and extreme volatility. The current crypto winter is a result of several factors, but the current global economic state is chief. These economic conditions have equally affected the forex, bond, and stock market. Cryptocurrency has always been seen as a hedge to the traditional markets, which makes it even more difficult as both sides of the aisle are in a recession. To navigate these treacherous waters, investors must decide the strategy they wish to employ to protect their portfolio. Different approaches can be taken depending on what you hope to achieve in the markets.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Leads Weekly Gains Amidst Crypto Market Reversal
The overall crypto market shows signs of price reversal from the downtrend, boosting investors’ confidence. To start with, the week started well for BTC as the market saw its price above $22K. Bitcoin had traded below the $20K price mark until the close of the market on September 9,...
Displaced ETH Miners Seek Refuge In Ethereum Classic, Ravencoin
The Ethereum Merge was an incredibly anticipated upgrade, with good reason. It not only drastically increased the number of transactions that the network could handle, but it also greatly diminished the energy consumption of the network. However, Ethereum miners have found themselves as collateral damage in the upgrade as there is no longer a need for their highly specialized mining hardware. Given this, ETH miners have had to find alternatives for this hardware.
Why The Cardano Price Might Be On The Verge Of Another Decline
The Cardano price has been following the general market sentiment and trended to the downside in the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is on the verge of implementing a major upgrade via its “Vasil” Hard Fork Combinator (HFC) event, but the current price trend hints at bad news for bullish investors.
FTX (FTT) Token Flashes Buy Ahead Of A Rally, Will $35 Be Reclaimed
FTX (FTT) Token Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart. The price of FTX has struggled to maintain its bullish momentum in recent months, as it was rejected from the $54 area, acting as a supply zone for most sellers. Despite being a fundamentally strong coin of the FTX exchange and...
Bitcoin Price Crashed Amidst Wider Sell Off, This Could Be The Next Stop
Bitcoin price plunged close to 8% over the past day owing to the high Consumer Price Index report. The prices of most altcoins fell on their respective charts after the CPI showed a 0.1% increase in August, which has now taken the unadjusted value to 8.3%. The annual increase was...
Bitcoin Retests $20K While CEL Holds Gains Amidst Market Bleeding
The world’s foremost cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has had an eventful week as it briefly hit the $22,500 benchmark on Friday. The crypto has been having a hard time for the past month, trading below $20,000. Detractors even went so far as to predict a $12,000 drop for the token amid the broader market’s bearish turn. Yet it rallied last week, breaking the $22,000 resistance mark before dropping again. Today, Bitcoin has climbed back and is currently trading around the $20,000 mark.
SEBA Bank To Include Ethereum Staking In Services
SEBA Bank is a renowned digital currency company that acts as a bridge between conventional currencies and digital currencies, like Ethereum. It’s committed to offering its customers and clients a secure and seamless trading experience. Like regular banks, SEBA Bank allows investors and traders to perform transactions based on...
TA: Ethereum Prints Bullish Pattern, Why ETH Could Surge Past $1,800
Ethereum corrected lower below $1,750 against the US Dollar. ETH remained well bid above $1,680 and is eyeing a fresh surge above $1,750. Ethereum is trading in a bullish zone above the $1,680 and $1,700 levels. The price is now trading near $1,720 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Is the Rise of Digital Real Estate Worth the Hype? Insights into 3 of the biggest Metaverse Projects
Picture this! It’s the mid-1980s. The internet, which was going to connect everyone around the world and revolutionize how they communicated, had just started, and everyone wanted a part of it. Fast forward to the early-mid 2000s, Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, and Tumblr had just arrived on the scene, and...
