The crypto winter, or bear market as it is more widely known, is a period of price decline and extreme volatility. The current crypto winter is a result of several factors, but the current global economic state is chief. These economic conditions have equally affected the forex, bond, and stock market. Cryptocurrency has always been seen as a hedge to the traditional markets, which makes it even more difficult as both sides of the aisle are in a recession. To navigate these treacherous waters, investors must decide the strategy they wish to employ to protect their portfolio. Different approaches can be taken depending on what you hope to achieve in the markets.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO