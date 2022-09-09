Read full article on original website
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot several times while being chased by men in a car on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was rushed to the hospital after he say he was shot while being chased on the Northwest Side. Police were called out around 4 a.m. Thursday to San Antonio Fire Station No. 10 off Culebra Road for a man who had been shot several times.
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot in both legs during road rage incident on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a road rage incident on the Northwest Side of town. Police were called out around 1 a.m. Thursday to the Villas at Bandera apartment complex off Camino Villa near Bandera Road. When they got there, they found a man inside his apartment who had...
foxsanantonio.com
Police looking at surveillance video to find out who shot a man twice in the legs
SAN ANTONIO - Police are trying to figure out what happened that led to a shooting at a West Side apartment complex. The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Cable Ranch Apartments off Waters Edge Drive near Loop 410. Police said they don't have much to go...
foxsanantonio.com
Homeless man arrested after forcing way into Olmos Park home
OLMOS PARK, Texas - A homeless man was arrested after an early morning home invasion. Olmos Park Police said they received calls early Thursday morning about a suspicious man walking in the backyards of homes off Paseo Encinal near McCullough Avenue. A homeowner told officers that a homeless man forced his way into her home and was in his bedroom.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Police work to end standoff with armed man barricaded inside Southeast Side home
SAN ANTONIO – Police are responding to an active scene on the city's Southeast side where a man is barricaded inside his home. The standoff began around 5 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Diamondback Trail near Loop 410. According to officials, this began as a mental health call...
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies after being struck by vehicle during deadly hit-and-run on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a busy Northwest Side highway in a deadly hit-and run accident. The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday along Northwest Loop 410 at the Ingram Road Exit. When police arrived, they said they found the man...
KTSA
San Antonio Police remain in standoff with armed man at a residence on the East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police remain in a standoff with a man who is being called “erratic and dangerous”. It began just before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, when police were called to the 5400 block of Diamondback Trail. A neighbor told them a 28 year...
foxsanantonio.com
Police investigate shooting that left one man in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating what led to a shooting that left one man in critical condition on the Northwest side of town. The incident happened on the 7300 block of Oak Manor Drive at around 8 p.m. Police say that they found the man in his 20s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide at North Side lounge
SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshals captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
KSAT 12
All 5 teen suspects in custody following carjacking, assault of 15-year-old outside Seguin Walmart
SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police said all five suspects wanted in connection with the assault and carjacking of a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot have been arrested. The suspects, whose ages ranged from 16 to 19, had been wanted since the incident that took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, outside the store in the 500 block of South State Highway 123 Bypass.
foxsanantonio.com
Police responded to fight that led to man suffering a cut on his neck at South Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – Police responded to a fight that led to a man suffering a cut on his neck at South Park Mall. The incident happened at the 2300 block of SW Military Drive at around 1:13 p.m. According to officials, two men in their 20s started fighting in...
foxsanantonio.com
Police are on the lookout for man responsible for deadly Northside lounge shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a man after a deadly shooting inside a Northside lounge that left two people dead and one injured. Police believe Darrick Oliver Jr killed 26-year-old Justin Hutchieson and 27-year-old Alaina Henderson, who police say was merely visiting from out of town. A third man was wounded and expected to recover.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspects in aggravated assault outside East Side food mart
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for an aggravated assault. The incident occurred July 8 around 10:30 p.m. at a Chevron Food Mart in the 4000 block of East Houston Street on the city’s East Side.
KSAT 12
Have you seen this man? San Antonio police searching for aggravated robbery suspect
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused of aggravated robbery at a Walmart. A man entered the Walmart in the 900 block of Bandera Road on Friday afternoon and selected merchandise before exiting the store without paying for it, SAPD said. Store employees, including...
San Antonio man recovering after he fired into air, accidentally shot himself in the ass
The posterior-punctured man was transported to University Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek identity of driver who ran over a man during Southwest Side hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the person who ran over a man in a hit-and-run on the Southwest Side last month. The deadly accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 along SW Loop 410 near Cento Road. Police said the victim, who was later identified as Ward...
KTSA
Man found unconscious along road in Schertz fights with cops who were checking on him
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man found unconscious on the side of a road in Schertz has been thrown in jail after throwing punches and kicks at police. According to KSAT-12, officers got a call at around 1:45 A.M. Sunday about a person lying along FM 78 near River Road.
KSAT 12
Two brothers shot on West Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning. At 4:20 a.m., SAPD officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Latigo Drive and Rawhide Lane. At the location, officers noticed a car parked in the middle of...
foxsanantonio.com
Have you seen this missing 22-year-old? Last seen in Cibolo
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating missing 22-year-old Brianna Renay Woods, last seen in the Cibolo area. Deputies say Brianna’s last reported communication was on September 6. Brianna is 5’3 and weighs 125 pounds; she has brown eyes and black hair.
Woman in serious condition after being struck by vehicle while crossing street
SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the street late Sunday evening. It happened on the west side of town around 10:05 p.m. at the intersection of Culebra Rd. and Pettus Ave. When officers arrived, they found...
Comments / 0