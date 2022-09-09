Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
3 children injured in Pickens County school bus crash, trooper say
JASPER, Ga. - Officials say there were only minor injuries aboard a Pickens County school bus that was struck by another vehicle. It happened in front of the Woodbridge Inn parking lot at the curve off Chamber Street onto Birch, just before the railway bridge. Troopers with the Georgia State...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County police officer charged in deadly moped crash was looking at computer, troopers say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County police officer told troopers he was distracted looking at his in-cruiser computer when he struck a moped in Hall County. Michael James Brady, 49, was charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and following too closely. It happened last Friday morning as Brady was...
fox5atlanta.com
2 DeKalb County high school employees injured during fight
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - School administrators say two employees were injured breaking up a fight at a DeKalb County high school. It happened Tuesday morning at Towers High School. School officials say several students were involved in that fight. "Administrators, staff, and DCSD Public Safety at the school moved swiftly...
fox5atlanta.com
All 23K chickens safe after Pickens County coop catches fire
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - Twenty-three thousand chickens are thanking their ‘clucky’ stars after their owners knocked out a fire in their coop earlier. Pickens County Fire and Rescue received a call around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning about a commercial fire on Tilley Road. Before they could get there,...
accesswdun.com
Man arrested for fleeing police in Banks County chase
The Georgia State Patrol arrested a man from Lula on Wednesday, Sept. 14 after a high-speed chase and manhunt in Banks County. Kadin Carlan, 25, was taken into custody without incident. GSP troopers saw a motorcycle around 8:08 a.m. traveling on GA-15 at a high rate of speed. According to...
fox5atlanta.com
Veteran police officer training to be Georgia State Patrol trooper dies during workout
ROME, Ga - Cadet Patrick Dupree's family says his goal was to be a Georgia State Patrol trooper and eventually work in the aviation unit. He was well on his way to achieving that goal when he died. Shanna Dupree says her husband, Patrick, was a walking angel on earth.
fox5atlanta.com
Minor injuries after car crashes into school bus in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Officials say only minor injuries were reported after a car crashed into a DeKalb County school bus on Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Snapfinger Road and Pleasant Wood Drive. DeKalb County police say officers arrived to find a sedan partially wedged under the side of a school bus.
Cobb County child hit by car while she walked to school, police say
ACWORTH, Ga. — A girl on her way to school was struck by a car on Tuesday morning, Acworth police said. Officers say they were called to Old 41 Highway near North Cobb High School just before 8 a.m. after 911 callers said the girl was hit by a car.
WTVCFOX
Recognize him? Person of interest sought for shooting investigation in Catoosa County
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — Authorities in Catoosa County need your help identifying a person of interest in a recent shooting in Rossville. A post on the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) Facebook page says the incident happened on September 8th on Nawaka Avenue in Rossville. CCSO says a man was...
Polk Jail report – Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Issues caused this report for Wednesday, September 14,
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies kill Habersham County man carrying replica weapon, GBI says
MT. AIRY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say it's investigating an officer-involved shooting in Habersham County. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call from a home on Cross Street in Mt. Airy at 8:43 p.m. The caller reportedly told the operator that someone in the home had a gun. The call was then disconnected.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspects wanted for Budget Car Rental theft, investigators say
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects accused of stealing a car from a Budget Car Rental parking lot. Police shared images of the men investigators believe went to the rental car lot on Thurnton Road in Lithia Springs and stole a black 2022 Chrysler Pacifica with a Georgia license plate: TFB 7514.
fox5atlanta.com
Child injured in collision with Atlanta police vehicle, officials say
ATLANTA - A child was treated for injuries when an Atlanta Police Department vehicle struck them Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. Police said the child was alert, conscious and breathing when transported for medical care. Police said the child was in the street when the marked car struck them. Atlanta police...
nowhabersham.com
‘Reckless conduct’: Cornelia police release video of shooting in bank parking lot
Cornelia’s police chief is standing by his department’s decision to charge a woman with reckless conduct after she opened fire on a vehicle in a bank parking lot. Video released Monday by the Cornelia Police Department shows the woman, Mary Leigh Sheriff-Welborn, shooting at the pickup as it drives away from United Community Bank on Level Grove Road. Moments earlier, police say the driver, Sterling Strength, reportedly brandished a firearm when Sheriff-Welborn demanded he get out of her husband’s stolen pickup. Immediately after that confrontation, Sheriff-Welborn returned to her car, got her gun and discharged three rounds from a Taurus 9mm handgun, police say.
fox5atlanta.com
Lanes re-open after tractor-trailer crash shut down I-85 south in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Traffic is moving on Interstate 85 southbound after a crash closed all lanes in Fulton County, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. A traffic camera showed a tractor-trailer damaged and blocking all lanes just before the Senioa Road exit. First responders were on-scene at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
GBI identifies NE Ga man killed in officer-involved shooting
The GBI has released the name of the man who was shot and killed by Habersham County Sheriff’s deputies Monday in Mt Airy: Anthony Tollison was 39 years old and was from Mt Airy. His was the 87th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been called to investigate this year. The 86th happened just hours earlier on Monday, when a Walton County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man he says pointed a gun at him. Dennis McCullers was 63 years old, from Monroe. That deadly shooting happened at a home on Highway 11 just outside Monroe.
fox5atlanta.com
1 dead, another injured in Atlanta gas station shooting on Jonesboro Road, police say
ATLANTA - Surveillance video from a southeast Atlanta gas station shows gunmen hop out of a car and open fire on people, killing at least one man. Police believe the shooting was targeted. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday to reports of shootings...
2 arrested, 1 on the run after Polk County police chase ends in crash, GSP says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects who led Cedartown police on a chase through another jurisdiction were arrested Sunday evening, Georgia State Patrol told Channel 2 Action News. The chase began just before 7 p.m. on Sunday after GSP’s Paulding post was contacted by Cedartown police to assist in...
fox5atlanta.com
Community gathers for funeral service of Cobb County deputy killed in line of duty
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The heartbreak hit home in Cobb County on Wednesday as roughly 1,400 family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers gathered at Northstar Church in Kennesaw to honor fallen Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski. Koleski and Deputy Marshall Samuel Ervin, Jr. were killed while attempting to serve...
fox5atlanta.com
Cedartown police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, Georgia State Patrol says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Cedartown police chase ended with a crash in Paulding County Sunday evening. At approximately 6:48 p.m. Cedartown police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. According to GSP, they request back up from officers at the Paulding post. GSP Paulding took point in the chase, pursuing a silver passenger car traveling east on U.S. Route 278.
