ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Zumiez Is Trading Lower By 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4Em1_0hoQ4Bv200

Gainers

  • Infobird Co., Ltd IFBD rose 70.8% to $3.16 in pre-market trading after 1:5 reverse stock split takes effect.
  • Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS shares rose 62.5% to $2.08 in pre-market trading after the company received a non-binding go-private proposal from Prism Data for $2.50 per share in cash.
  • Quotient Limited QTNT rose 38.8% to $0.2430 in pre-market trading. Quotient’s Director Heino von Prondzynski recently bought a total of 100,000 shares at an average price of $0.18.
  • Swvl Holdings Corp. SWVL rose 38.5% to $2.12 in pre-market trading after Baird initiated coverage on the company with an Outperform rating and $8 price target.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM shares rose 30.8% to $11.60 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on its research/development and commercial activities.
  • DocuSign, Inc. DOCU rose 17.3% to $68.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Zscaler, Inc. ZS rose 13.5% to $175.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
  • The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC rose 11% to $0.1887 in pre-market trading after the company announced a review of strategic alternatives.
  • Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. CEMI rose 10.1% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Thursday.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA rose 9.9% to $14.57 in pre-market trading after surging around 14% on Thursday.
  • Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ rose 9.7% to $2.27 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly sales.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG rose 8.9% to $1.59 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Thursday.
  • HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. HIVE rose 8.2% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT rose 7.4% to $8.01 in pre-market trading amid a rise in Bitcoin prices.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 5.8% to $77.36 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ shares fell 14.1% to $22.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales for its second quarter and also issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY shares fell 13.1% to $26.94 in pre-market trading. ShiftPixy shares jumped around 177% on Thursday after the company announced plans to spin-off ShiftPixy Labs and dividend its digital securities to shareholders.
  • Nocera, Inc. NCRA fell 10.9% to $2.46 in pre-market trading. Nocera, on Thursday, said it acquired an 80% controlling interest in Meixin Institutional Food Development Co for $4.3 million.
  • VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. VTGN fell 6.2% to $0.1832 in pre-market trading. VistaGen Therapeutics shares jumped 18% on Thursday after the company announced the completion of an interim analysis of its PALISADE-2 Phase 3 clinical trial of PH94B.
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AYLA fell 5.8% to $1.79 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Imperial Ptrl's Recent Short Interest

Imperial Ptrl's (NASDAQ:IMPP) short percent of float has fallen 42.05% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.42 million shares sold short, which is 3.39% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Pharmaceuticals#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Gainers Infobird Co#Dms#Prism Data#Swvl Holdings Corp#Swvl#Inm#Docusign Inc#Docu#Q2#Zscaler Inc#Zs#Vgfc#Cemi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Did Elon Musk Really Predict Exact Date Of Queen Elizabeth II's Death?

A number of TikTok videos claiming that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk predicted the exact date of Queen Elizabeth II's death have surfaced. What Happened: Musk can be heard saying in the video “I am going to say publicly that on the 8th of September Queen Elizabeth will sadly pass away due to natural causes, which will cause mourning throughout the country and also the world.”
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

'You're Blowing This:' Donald Trump's Wife Melania Was Convinced He Was 'Screwing Up,' New Book Says

Former first lady Melania Trump was worried about the way her husband, former President Donald Trump, was handling the COVID-19 pandemic, says a new book. What Happened: Melania was “rattled by the coronavirus and convinced that Trump was screwing up,” according to a new book by New York Times correspondent Peter Baker and his wife New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser, CNN reported. The book titled “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021” is set to publish on Tuesday.
POTUS
Benzinga

US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 2.90% to $300.90 Wednesday morning. The stock appears to be rebounding following Tuesday's market selloff. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component sector, including Tesla, were trading lower Tuesday amid overall market weakness as August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected.
STOCKS
Benzinga

'Can All Trump Interviews Be Like This?' Jimmy Kimmel Praises Indian News Channel For Constantly Fact-Checking Former US President

Television host Jimmy Kimmel praised India's New Delhi Television (NDTV) for fact-checking former U.S. President Donald Trump's "clearly fake" statements that he made during a recent interview that aired on the channel on Sept. 8. What Happened: Kimmel, in the latest episode of his talk show, mentioned Trump's interaction with...
POTUS
Benzinga

S&P 500 Down 0.6%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.03% to 31,126.24 while the NASDAQ fell 0.94% to 11,608.98. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.60% to 3,922.16. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
82K+
Followers
166K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy