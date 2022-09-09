Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Here’s Why $80 Billion Was Wiped Off The Crypto Market
Over the last 24 hours, a substantial amount has been wiped off the crypto market. Billions of dollars were taken off the market cap as cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin lost about 10% of their value in the same time period. Following this, Charles Hoskinson, founder of the Cardano network, has shared his thoughts on what caused the market to crash.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Surges Above $22,000 But Will The Momentum Last?
Bitcoin price displayed strength over the last four days as it finally broke past the $19,000 price zone. Bitcoin price was consolidating over the past week before this rally. At the moment, the $18,000 price level is acting as strong support for the coin. Even though the Bitcoin price has...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Crashed Amidst Wider Sell Off, This Could Be The Next Stop
Bitcoin price plunged close to 8% over the past day owing to the high Consumer Price Index report. The prices of most altcoins fell on their respective charts after the CPI showed a 0.1% increase in August, which has now taken the unadjusted value to 8.3%. The annual increase was...
NEWSBTC
Crypto News: Big Eyes Is The Best Meme Coin Alternative to Shiba Inu
One of the most intriguing innovations in the cryptocurrency market is the emergence of meme currencies. Meme currencies have captured our interest due to their potential to elicit excitement and a sense of community. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the second most successful meme coin, especially among dog-themed coins. It has made its investors millionaires and repeatedly taken over the internet while focusing on retaining its dedicated fans.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin (BTC) Closes Week Above $21K, Is Bullish Reversal In Sight?
The expectation of every crypto investor this month is to see some bullish trends in the market. Many top assets have recorded more pullbacks than rallies in the months following the overall market crash. Every week starts and ends with a new trend for the green or the reds. This...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price This Tad Close To Reclaim $23,000 – Will It Hit The Target?
Bitcoin (BTC) easily brushed past the $22,500 mark today as seen a couple of hours ago. Bitcoin registered 18% gains so far since September 9. Bitcoin was able to peak on a Monday and as shown on Coingecko charts, BTC was trading at $22,610, up 14.5% in the last seven days.
NEWSBTC
Here’s Where Investors Expect Cardano (ADA) Price To Be At The End Of September
Cardano (ADA) remains one of the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, but the digital asset’s decline from its all-time high back in 2021 has left in its wake a lot of bearish sentiment. These sentiments have not seemed to change even through the numerous recoveries that have been recorded by the digital asset. Even now, investors do not look favorably upon the digital asset as they do not expect any significant growth from the digital asset.
NEWSBTC
Solana Price Rallied 8% And Formed A Rounding Bottom, What’s Next?
Solana Price shot up by 8% over the last 24 hours, painting a bullish chart. Over the past week, the altcoin soared almost 17%. This made Solana one of the top gainers in the past week. Solana has been able to break past its $33 mark and has turned bullish on its chart.
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Trims Gains, Why $20K Is The Key To Fresh Increase
Bitcoin started a sharp downside correction below the $22,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC must stay above the $20,000 support to avoid more losses. Bitcoin failed to clear $22,750 and started a sharp downward move. The price is now trading below $21,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
Outstanding 35% Price Surge For Uniglo (GLO), Whilst Top Cryptos Like Bitcoin (BTC) And Stellar (XLM) Suffer From Losses
Small to medium cap crypto projects will significantly outperform all of the top projects in the next bull run. This is a fact. It boils down to a simple risk-to-reward ratio. Bitcoin is broadly considered the safest digital asset and, in line with this, offers mediocre returns. Seasoned crypto investors...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Leads Weekly Gains Amidst Crypto Market Reversal
The overall crypto market shows signs of price reversal from the downtrend, boosting investors’ confidence. To start with, the week started well for BTC as the market saw its price above $22K. Bitcoin had traded below the $20K price mark until the close of the market on September 9,...
NEWSBTC
FTX (FTT) Token Flashes Buy Ahead Of A Rally, Will $35 Be Reclaimed
FTX (FTT) Token Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart. The price of FTX has struggled to maintain its bullish momentum in recent months, as it was rejected from the $54 area, acting as a supply zone for most sellers. Despite being a fundamentally strong coin of the FTX exchange and...
NEWSBTC
No GPU Mining After the Ethereum Merge? Fork Token or ETC to Mine?
According to Watcher Guru, we are only 12,554 away from the Ethereum Merge, which is expected to happen at 1:09 on September 15 (CST). By then, Ethereum will have transitioned to PoS, a major blow to PoW miners in the network. The Merge will force PoW miners that operate the $19 billion mining business to find alternatives.
NEWSBTC
How Crypto is Evolving Luxury Real Estate in the USA
What if buying a piece of real estate wasn’t a complex and time-intensive process? Dealing in real estate typically involves interacting with an intermediary, swimming through paperwork, and paying steep fees and commissions. Even with the latest advancements in technology, many jurisdictions still require real estate buyers and sellers...
NEWSBTC
WATCH: Bitcoin Bear Market Corrective Patterns Examined | BTCUSD September 14, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine two bear market corrective patterns in Bitcoin price according to Elliott Wave Theory. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 14, 2022. After yesterday’s CPI report, Bitcoin is once again on the ropes. At this point, we need to...
NEWSBTC
Displaced ETH Miners Seek Refuge In Ethereum Classic, Ravencoin
The Ethereum Merge was an incredibly anticipated upgrade, with good reason. It not only drastically increased the number of transactions that the network could handle, but it also greatly diminished the energy consumption of the network. However, Ethereum miners have found themselves as collateral damage in the upgrade as there is no longer a need for their highly specialized mining hardware. Given this, ETH miners have had to find alternatives for this hardware.
NEWSBTC
Investor Sentiment Sees Sharp Positive Spike Following Crypto market Recovery
The crypto market has been able to recover above $1 trillion once more after the market rally that was triggered by the Ethereum Merge. This has resulted in more positive market sentiment from investors, causing the Fear & Greed Index to move clear of the extreme fear territory. Such spikes in sentiment can often spell positive news for the digital assets in the space.
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin Struggles Below $290 Resistance, Where Would Price Go?
Binance Coin (BNB) struggles to hold support after flipping it into resistance against tether (USDT) as a bullish structure hits a rock. Despite showing a great bullish structure in recent weeks, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has had a really quiet time as the market continues in a mist of mixed feelings regarding where the crypto market is headed. (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
Polkadot, STEPN, and Big Eyes: Three Crypto Tokens for the Crypto Winter
The crypto winter, or bear market as it is more widely known, is a period of price decline and extreme volatility. The current crypto winter is a result of several factors, but the current global economic state is chief. These economic conditions have equally affected the forex, bond, and stock market. Cryptocurrency has always been seen as a hedge to the traditional markets, which makes it even more difficult as both sides of the aisle are in a recession. To navigate these treacherous waters, investors must decide the strategy they wish to employ to protect their portfolio. Different approaches can be taken depending on what you hope to achieve in the markets.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Has Strong Potential To Hit $25,000, Weekly Analysis Suggests
Recently, the market has seen a strong correction due to the Bitcoin price bull run of the past several days. On December 7, 2020, the price hit a low of $19,030.09, which is considered to be a new all-time low. However, the appearance of a double bottom pattern has led...
