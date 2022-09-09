The New York Mets look to bounce back when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates for a four-game series at Citi Field starting Thursday, September 15 (9/15/2022). Just a single game this series will be broadcast on SNY, the regular TV home of the Mets, and two games will be broadcast nationwide, which may leave fans scrambling to figure out where the game is. The best option to stream is with a comprehensive internet TV service like DirecTV Stream. Here’s the full TV and streaming schedule:

QUEENS, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO