Deaths of 3 kids found on NY beach ruled homicide; mom held
-------- New York — New York City’s medical examiner confirmed Tuesday that the deaths of three children found on the shoreline near Brooklyn’s famed Coney Island boardwalk were homicides by drowning. Their mother, identified by family members as 30-year-old Erin Merdy, remained in police custody. No charges...
Max Scherzer strikes out 7 in rehab start with Syracuse Mets, setting sights on return to New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — Max Scherzer overpowered Triple-A batters in his rehab start for the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday night, striking out seven of the 15 batters he faced in nearly four innings of work. The three-time Cy Young winner allowed three hits, a walk and one run off a...
How to watch NY Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Series schedule, TV channel, live stream
The New York Mets look to bounce back when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates for a four-game series at Citi Field starting Thursday, September 15 (9/15/2022). Just a single game this series will be broadcast on SNY, the regular TV home of the Mets, and two games will be broadcast nationwide, which may leave fans scrambling to figure out where the game is. The best option to stream is with a comprehensive internet TV service like DirecTV Stream. Here’s the full TV and streaming schedule:
Max Scherzer electrifies crowd in rehab start, Buffalo takes the game, 2-1, in ten innings
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets saw another New York Mets star dazzle on the mound on Wednesday night as Max Scherzer tossed a strong rehab start for Syracuse. Scherzer, the three-time Cy Young Award winner, is the second different former Cy Young Award winner to start for Syracuse this season. Jacob deGrom made a pair of rehab starts in July. As for the game itself, Buffalo won a tightly contested game by a 2-1 final in ten innings. Buffalo now has won 13 of the 20 games that have played against Syracuse this season.
