Hawai’i shuts down its last coal plant
Hawai’i shuttered its last remaining coal-fired power plant last week, bidding farewell to a carbon-intensive energy source that the island chain has relied on for more than 150 years. The now-retired power plant, owned by the power generation company AES, had been operating since 1992 on the island of...
America’s electric utilities spent decades spreading climate misinformation
America’s electric utilities were aware as early as the 1960s that the burning of fossil fuels was warming the planet, but, two decades later, worked hand in hand with oil and gas companies to “promote doubt around climate change for the sake of continued … profits,” finds a new study published in the journal Environmental Research Letters.
Drilling setbacks, net-zero, and a nuclear lifeline. Here’s what just happened in California.
After decades of fighting to end neighborhood oil drilling in California, environmental justice communities and their allies celebrated Wednesday as the state passed a bill phasing out oil and gas wells in close proximity to homes and schools. The change was part of a sweeping package of climate bills passed...
Court sends 2 Gulf oil leases back to the Department of the Interior
On Tuesday, a federal appeals court kicked two Trump-era offshore oil leases in the Gulf of Mexico back to the Department of the Interior, citing the agency’s failure to examine their full environmental impact. The decision, made by the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, concerned drilling rights auctioned off back in 2018 for over 150 million acres of federal waters.
Will the EPA crack down on pollution from buildings?
The Clean Air Act gives the U.S. government broad power to protect public health by regulating major sources of pollutants. Rules developed under the law have, for example, required power plants to install filters and scrubbers to limit the release of sulfur dioxide and particulate matter. The Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA, has also used the law to phase lead out of gasoline and issue vehicle standards to reduce tailpipe emissions.
It’s official: California is phasing out gas-powered cars by 2035
California is moving full steam ahead with its plan to ban the sale of new gas-guzzling cars. On Thursday, the California Air Resources Board, the state’s chief air pollution regulator, voted overwhelmingly in favor of phasing out all sales of new fossil fuel cars in the state by 2035.
A Uranium ghost town in the making
This story was originally published by ProPublica. The “death map” tells the story of decades of sickness in the small northwest New Mexico communities of Murray Acres and Broadview Acres. Turquoise arrows point to homes where residents had thyroid disease, dark blue arrows mark cases of breast cancer, and yellow arrows mean cancer claimed a life.
As drought dries up the Yangtze river, China loses hydropower
This story is part of the Grist series Parched, an in-depth look at how climate change-fueled drought is reshaping communities, economies, and ecosystems. A historic drought in the southwest of China is drying up rivers, intensifying forest fires, damaging crops, and severely curtailing electricity in a region highly dependent on hydropower.
Milking microbes instead of udders, precision fermented dairy is ready to tackle our reliance on cows
As our climate changes, so will our diets. Fix’s Future of Food Issue explores that reality through the lens of foods that show what sustainable, equitable, and resilient eating could look like. Try them yourself with the recipes in our Climate Future Cookbook. The herd settles under hangar-like roofs,...
