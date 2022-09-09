Read full article on original website
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Federal jury convicts R. Kelly on several child pornography chargesMargaret MinnicksChicago, IL
Head to JoJo's Shake Bar for an outdoor Wild Wild West immersive experience this fallJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Man charged with gunning down woman in Englewood
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in the shooting of a woman last June in the Englewood neighborhood. Marcell Hunter, 27, is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Nikki Conner during an argument around 11:10 p.m. on June 21 in the 5900 block of South Bishop Street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Boys, 3 and 8, wounded in separate shootings minutes apart on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two young boys were wounded in shootings that took place less than 15 minutes apart Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side. The 8-year-old was inside his home around 9:41 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when gunfire erupted outside, according to Chicago police. The boy...
Man fatally shot in head in Chicago's North Lawndale
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in the head in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood late Wednesday. Police say they received reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. and found a man, of unknown age, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was immediately transported...
Man stabbed to death in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in Chatham, according to Chicago police. Reginald Winslow, 64, was in an argument with someone in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was stabbed in the neck at about 7 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
3-Year-Old, 8-Year-Old Wounded in 2 Different Shootings Across Chicago
As gun violence continues across Chicago, several young children are getting caught in the crossfire. According to police, at 9:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of South Rhodes, an 8-year-old boy was inside his home when family members also inside the home said they heard multiple shots outside. According to police, he sustained a bullet graze wound to the leg and was not taken to a hospital for treatment.
Shooting in Chicago's Washington Park Leaves 9 People Shot, 2 Fatally
Chicago on Tuesday saw a violent night when a shooting in Washington Park left at least seven people injured and at least two people dead. Officials during a press conference late Tuesday said a verbal altercation between two groups at the park escalated and that the two groups fired multiple shots at each other, resulting several people shot.
Harvey Mayor's Security Fires Shots at Robbery Suspect in Chicago
A security detail for Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark fired shots at a masked individual who pointed a weapon at them during an attempted robbery on Chicago's North Side, officials said Wednesday. According to a statement from the mayor's office, the incident occurred just before 2 p.m. Wednesday. Members of the...
Man Injured in Chicago Lawn Gas Explosion, Authorities Say
A man was hospitalized after a gas explosion badly-damaged his home in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, officials said. According to Chicago fire officials, the explosion occurred in the 6600 block of South Claremont Wednesday. Authorities say that the force of the explosion caused at least two sides of...
Chicago police seek to identify CTA Blue Line strong arm robbery suspect
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for a suspect in a strong arm robbery that took place on the CTA Blue Line station at Kedzie last month.Around 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 23, the victim was attempting to exit the station, located in the 500 block of South Kedzie, when she was approached by the suspect, according to police. The suspect then attempted to engage the victim in conversation when he later knocked her to the ground.The suspect took the victim's personal property and fled.Police released a surveillance image of the suspect.Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at 312-745-4706.
3 teens shot within an hour on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three teens were shot Wednesday evening on the West Side of Chicago. A 16-year-old girl was sitting in a car in the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue around 6:54 p.m. when she was shot at. She was grazed in her right thigh. She was taken to Rush...
Man seriously injured in early morning West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday. Police say the victim, 36, was outside in the 4100 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 5 a.m. when he was shot in the right elbow. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital...
South Shore man charged for pickpocketing on CTA
CHICAGO - A South Shore man was charged for pickpocketing people on the CTA over the past two weeks. Police say Guy Davis, 57, was responsible for several pickpocket thefts that happened from Aug. 29-Sept 3. The incidents happened at the below locations:. On Aug. 29 in the 1200 block...
Man shot in Jackson Park, then runs across street to gas station and collapses
A man was shot in Jackson Park early Thursday, then ran to a gas station across the street and collapsed. The man was standing on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of East 67th Street when he was shot in the stomach and shoulder around 1 a.m.
Food delivery driver shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A food delivery driver was shot Tuesday afternoon on the West Side. At around 1:20 p.m., police responded to the 3800 block of Lexington on the report of a shooting. A 19-year-old man was sustained a gunshot wound to the arm while sitting inside a vehicle, police...
Driver Strikes 6 Vehicles After Fleeing Police Stop in River North
A driver struck six vehicles after he fled a traffic stop Tuesday night in River North, according to authorities. His black sedan was pulled over at about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the first block of West Ohio Street, Chicago police said. The man drew a handgun from his waistband as officers approached and then fled the scene.
Chicago police issue warning after CTA passenger asked to buy cigarette, then robbed at gunpoint
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of a robbing another man on a CTA Red Line station platform. On Sept. 11, around 10:45 p.m., police say an armed robbery occurred in the 500 block of North State Street in the Loop. According...
Chicago man charged with fatal stabbing said victim 'might still be alive' if he hadn't struggled: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A Chicago man allegedly admitted to participating in the stabbing death of a 41-year-old man who was on his way home from work in the Loop last week. Anthony Rawls Jr., 28, faces two felony counts of murder and one felony count of armed robbery. According to Chicago...
Hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck Eric Ray, 59, in Chatham
Yet another driver took a life in our city and fled the scene without stopping to render aid. On Monday night a hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck Eric Ray, 59, in the Chatham neighborhood. On Monday, September 12, around 9:30 p.m. Ray was crossing the street at 79th and Martin...
12-Year-Old Shot While Standing Outside on Lower West Side
A 12-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night while he stood outside with a family member on the Lower West Side. He was with an adult family member about 10:30 p.m. outside in the 1800 block of West 21st Place when two people approached them, started shooting and then fled the area, Chicago police said.
Concealed carry license holder who shot at cousin’s attackers speaks out
The boy shot is recovering, family members said.
