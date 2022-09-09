ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Man charged with gunning down woman in Englewood

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in the shooting of a woman last June in the Englewood neighborhood. Marcell Hunter, 27, is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Nikki Conner during an argument around 11:10 p.m. on June 21 in the 5900 block of South Bishop Street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot in head in Chicago's North Lawndale

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in the head in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood late Wednesday. Police say they received reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. and found a man, of unknown age, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was immediately transported...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed to death in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in Chatham, according to Chicago police. Reginald Winslow, 64, was in an argument with someone in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was stabbed in the neck at about 7 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
NBC Chicago

3-Year-Old, 8-Year-Old Wounded in 2 Different Shootings Across Chicago

As gun violence continues across Chicago, several young children are getting caught in the crossfire. According to police, at 9:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of South Rhodes, an 8-year-old boy was inside his home when family members also inside the home said they heard multiple shots outside. According to police, he sustained a bullet graze wound to the leg and was not taken to a hospital for treatment.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Shooting in Chicago's Washington Park Leaves 9 People Shot, 2 Fatally

Chicago on Tuesday saw a violent night when a shooting in Washington Park left at least seven people injured and at least two people dead. Officials during a press conference late Tuesday said a verbal altercation between two groups at the park escalated and that the two groups fired multiple shots at each other, resulting several people shot.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Injured in Chicago Lawn Gas Explosion, Authorities Say

A man was hospitalized after a gas explosion badly-damaged his home in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, officials said. According to Chicago fire officials, the explosion occurred in the 6600 block of South Claremont Wednesday. Authorities say that the force of the explosion caused at least two sides of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police seek to identify CTA Blue Line strong arm robbery suspect

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for a suspect in a strong arm robbery that took place on the CTA Blue Line station at Kedzie last month.Around 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 23, the victim was attempting to exit the station, located in the 500 block of South Kedzie, when she was approached by the suspect, according to police. The suspect then attempted to engage the victim in conversation when he later knocked her to the ground.The suspect took the victim's personal property and fled.Police released a surveillance image of the suspect.Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at 312-745-4706.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man seriously injured in early morning West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday. Police say the victim, 36, was outside in the 4100 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 5 a.m. when he was shot in the right elbow. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Shore man charged for pickpocketing on CTA

CHICAGO - A South Shore man was charged for pickpocketing people on the CTA over the past two weeks. Police say Guy Davis, 57, was responsible for several pickpocket thefts that happened from Aug. 29-Sept 3. The incidents happened at the below locations:. On Aug. 29 in the 1200 block...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Food delivery driver shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A food delivery driver was shot Tuesday afternoon on the West Side. At around 1:20 p.m., police responded to the 3800 block of Lexington on the report of a shooting. A 19-year-old man was sustained a gunshot wound to the arm while sitting inside a vehicle, police...
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck Eric Ray, 59, in Chatham

Yet another driver took a life in our city and fled the scene without stopping to render aid. On Monday night a hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck Eric Ray, 59, in the Chatham neighborhood. On Monday, September 12, around 9:30 p.m. Ray was crossing the street at 79th and Martin...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

12-Year-Old Shot While Standing Outside on Lower West Side

A 12-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night while he stood outside with a family member on the Lower West Side. He was with an adult family member about 10:30 p.m. outside in the 1800 block of West 21st Place when two people approached them, started shooting and then fled the area, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

