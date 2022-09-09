St. Joseph will be looking for a new police chief. Chief Chris Connally has announced he will retire at the end of the month, bringing to a close 38 years in law enforcement. Connally, who came to St. Joseph in 2006, says as he looks back on his tenure here, he’s most proud of how St. Joseph police officers and citizens have come together to solve problems.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO