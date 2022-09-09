ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri woman, her mother killed after crash into bluff

GASCONADE COUNTY—Two Missouri women died in an accident just before 11:30a.m. Wednesday in Gasconade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Buick LeSabre driven by Cynthia R. Wolf, 61, Gasconade, was eastbound on MO 100 at MO 19. The driver failed to stop for a stop sign....
Amber Alert for 12-year-old Missouri girl cancelled

--------- FERGUSON, Mo— The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday for 12-year-old Natonja Jones. She was abducted just after 2:30p.m. Monday in the 700 Block of January Avenue in Ferguson. She was last seen with two black female suspects in a Blue minivan. One was wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts. The other female suspect had hair in long braids and wore a pink hat and turquoise leggings.
Maryville Man Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY,MO – A Maryville man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident south of St. Joseph late Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as 35-year old Phillip McGary was northbound on I-29, 3 miles south of St. Joseph around 5:30 pm. McGary traveled off the roadway and struck the guardrail. After the crash, the vehicle returned to the roadway where it came to rest.
Body found in Lake of the Ozarks last week identified as Osage Beach man

The body found underneath an Osage Beach boat dock has been identified. The Osage Beach Police Department reports the body has been identified as Christopher Williams, 36, of Osage Beach. Williams was reported missing on August 17 after his family and co-workers hadn’t seen him in a few days after he walked away from a job site where he was working.
Detectives identify body found underneath boat dock at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators identified the body of a man found underneath a dock at Lake of the Ozarks. Police found the body of Christopher Don Williams, of Osage Beach, Mo., on September 8 at a boat dock off Osage Beach Parkway. The family reported Williams missing on August 17 after he walked away from a job site.
68-year-old man missing from St. Louis County nursing home

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are searching for a missing 68-year-old man. Will Johnson went missing at 7 a.m. Sunday when he walked away from his nursing home, located at 2600 Dunn Road, on foot, according to an endangered person advisory from the St. Louis County Police Department.
Search for next St. Joseph Police Chief to begin soon

St. Joseph will be looking for a new police chief. Chief Chris Connally has announced he will retire at the end of the month, bringing to a close 38 years in law enforcement. Connally, who came to St. Joseph in 2006, says as he looks back on his tenure here, he’s most proud of how St. Joseph police officers and citizens have come together to solve problems.
Man wanted for questioning in fatal Metro-East accident

Illinois State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest who may have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run last month. It happened in the early morning hours of August 24th in the 1800 block of State Street in East St. Louis. Troopers say...
Missing woman last seen in Grand Island 9-7-2022

The St. Paul Police Department is currently investigating the whereabouts of Samantha Schultz who was reported missing by her family. She was last seen the night of Sept. 7th. She is a white female, 28 years old, 5'2" and 145 lbs. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please...
Kansas City man pleads guilty to bringing drugs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Kansas City man admits to bringing a deadly combination of drugs into South Dakota to sell. Sioux Falls Police arrested Tristan Luster and two other men in October of last year. Inside their rental car, investigators found fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone. This week...
Twin Cities Target store closed Friday after employee's death

A Target store in the Twin Cities closed early on Friday after an employee experienced a medical emergency, and later died. Target has confirmed that its Northtown store at 8600 Springbrook Drive Northwest in Coon Rapids closed Friday afternoon when "a team member ... experienced a medical event while at work."
St. Joseph Health Department to start offering COVID-19 bivalent booster shot

The St. Joseph Health Department will start offering the latest COVID-19 bivalent booster shot this Friday. The Health Department is offering the Pfizer brand of this vaccine to begin with, which is authorized for those ages 12 and up. You must have had your initial doses of the vaccine, and must wait at least two months since your last primary or booster dose of the shot.
