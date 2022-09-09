Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri offers a list of options for people who love the outdoorsCJ CoombsClay County, MO
The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri cityWeston, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
Related
St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph man charged in daughter's death hospitalized after harming himself in jail
An inmate at the Buchanan County Jail being held on a felony child abuse charge resulting in the death of his daughter is in serious condition after harming himself at the jail Thursday morning. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says inmate Dustin Beechner was given emergency treatment at the jail...
St. Joseph Post
Missouri woman, her mother killed after crash into bluff
GASCONADE COUNTY—Two Missouri women died in an accident just before 11:30a.m. Wednesday in Gasconade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Buick LeSabre driven by Cynthia R. Wolf, 61, Gasconade, was eastbound on MO 100 at MO 19. The driver failed to stop for a stop sign....
St. Joseph Post
Amber Alert for 12-year-old Missouri girl cancelled
--------- FERGUSON, Mo— The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday for 12-year-old Natonja Jones. She was abducted just after 2:30p.m. Monday in the 700 Block of January Avenue in Ferguson. She was last seen with two black female suspects in a Blue minivan. One was wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts. The other female suspect had hair in long braids and wore a pink hat and turquoise leggings.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maryville Man Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY,MO – A Maryville man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident south of St. Joseph late Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as 35-year old Phillip McGary was northbound on I-29, 3 miles south of St. Joseph around 5:30 pm. McGary traveled off the roadway and struck the guardrail. After the crash, the vehicle returned to the roadway where it came to rest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Update: Wabaunsee Co. manhunt involved attempted kidnapping
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—The search in Wabaunsee County for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping in Russell County has shifted to Missouri. Through an investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's office the location of the suspect in this case has been confirmed to be in Missouri, according to Sheriff Rob Hoskins.
KSHB 41 Action News
Wisconsin woman charged in hit-and-run that killed father of 10
A 27-year-old woman from Wisconsin, Kyrie Fields, has been arrested and charged in the hit-and-run crash that killed Charlie Criniere last month.
Missouri man dies after ATV strikes embankment, overturns
ST. CLAIR COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just after 11:30p.m. Saturday in St. Clair County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Arctic Cat ATV driven by Alvin R. Stevens, 36, Osceola, was northbound on Southwest 25 Road one mile east of Roscoe. The ATV...
kjluradio.com
Body found in Lake of the Ozarks last week identified as Osage Beach man
The body found underneath an Osage Beach boat dock has been identified. The Osage Beach Police Department reports the body has been identified as Christopher Williams, 36, of Osage Beach. Williams was reported missing on August 17 after his family and co-workers hadn’t seen him in a few days after he walked away from a job site where he was working.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One of Missouri’s Most Wanted Found Hiding in a Homeless Camp
It's incredible that authorities caught this suspect considering where he was hiding out. A report says that one of Missouri's most wanted was arrested while hiding out in a homeless camp near the Mississippi River. KZRG shared the story of a suspect who was wanted for questioning for two separate...
KYTV
Detectives identify body found underneath boat dock at Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators identified the body of a man found underneath a dock at Lake of the Ozarks. Police found the body of Christopher Don Williams, of Osage Beach, Mo., on September 8 at a boat dock off Osage Beach Parkway. The family reported Williams missing on August 17 after he walked away from a job site.
5 On Your Side
68-year-old man missing from St. Louis County nursing home
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are searching for a missing 68-year-old man. Will Johnson went missing at 7 a.m. Sunday when he walked away from his nursing home, located at 2600 Dunn Road, on foot, according to an endangered person advisory from the St. Louis County Police Department.
St. Joseph Post
Search for next St. Joseph Police Chief to begin soon
St. Joseph will be looking for a new police chief. Chief Chris Connally has announced he will retire at the end of the month, bringing to a close 38 years in law enforcement. Connally, who came to St. Joseph in 2006, says as he looks back on his tenure here, he’s most proud of how St. Joseph police officers and citizens have come together to solve problems.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday, September 10th
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Saturday in Grundy County. 37-year Brooke Ashford was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. She was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
advantagenews.com
Man wanted for questioning in fatal Metro-East accident
Illinois State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest who may have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run last month. It happened in the early morning hours of August 24th in the 1800 block of State Street in East St. Louis. Troopers say...
NebraskaTV
Missing woman last seen in Grand Island 9-7-2022
The St. Paul Police Department is currently investigating the whereabouts of Samantha Schultz who was reported missing by her family. She was last seen the night of Sept. 7th. She is a white female, 28 years old, 5'2" and 145 lbs. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please...
KELOLAND TV
Kansas City man pleads guilty to bringing drugs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Kansas City man admits to bringing a deadly combination of drugs into South Dakota to sell. Sioux Falls Police arrested Tristan Luster and two other men in October of last year. Inside their rental car, investigators found fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone. This week...
Bring Me The News
Twin Cities Target store closed Friday after employee's death
A Target store in the Twin Cities closed early on Friday after an employee experienced a medical emergency, and later died. Target has confirmed that its Northtown store at 8600 Springbrook Drive Northwest in Coon Rapids closed Friday afternoon when "a team member ... experienced a medical event while at work."
St. Joseph Health Department to start offering COVID-19 bivalent booster shot
The St. Joseph Health Department will start offering the latest COVID-19 bivalent booster shot this Friday. The Health Department is offering the Pfizer brand of this vaccine to begin with, which is authorized for those ages 12 and up. You must have had your initial doses of the vaccine, and must wait at least two months since your last primary or booster dose of the shot.
KREX
Jeep Rollover Resulting in Three Deceased
he Colorado State Patrol reported a Jeep rollover on County Road 361 in Ouray on Monday, September 12, 2022, which claimed the lives of three people.
KMIZ ABC 17 News
Charges dropped against suspect in Lake of the Ozarks shooting
Charges have been dropped against a man accused of taking part in a shootout at the Bagnell Dam strip last summer. The post Charges dropped against suspect in Lake of the Ozarks shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 5