Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri offers a list of options for people who love the outdoorsCJ CoombsClay County, MO
The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri cityWeston, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph man charged in daughter's death hospitalized after harming himself in jail
An inmate at the Buchanan County Jail being held on a felony child abuse charge resulting in the death of his daughter is in serious condition after harming himself at the jail Thursday morning. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says inmate Dustin Beechner was given emergency treatment at the jail...
Kansas woman jailed for alleged burglary
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Just after noon on Sept. 5, police investigated a burglary of a vehicle that was parked in the 500 block Unity in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The suspect took cash from the vehicle,...
KOLR10 News
Missouri mother goes free after daughter’s death
Rebecca Ruud, who stood trial in the death of her teenage daughter in Ozark County, was sentenced Thursday on charges of abandoning a corpse.
Kansas man jailed for alleged domestic battery
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for an alleged incident at a home in Atchison. On Tuesday, police arrested 22-year-old Dalton S. Sinclair of Atchison on a District Court warrant for domestic battery. He is being held on a $2500 bond, according to online jail records.
WIBW
Bunker Hill attempted kidnapping suspect confirmed to be in Missouri
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect in a Bunker Hill attempted kidnapping case has been confirmed to be in Missouri. The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that late Wednesday night, Sept. 14, officials were notified that the suspect they had been on an earlier manhunt for had been confirmed to be in Missouri.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troop H Makes Two Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests Tuesday
Officers with Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday made a pair of arrests on misdemeanor warrants. The first of the arrest came early in the day at 12:28 A.M., when troopers arrested 23-year-old Kansas City, Missouri resident Skye B. Alonzo on a Holt County Sheriff’s Department arrest warrant for failing to display valid plates on a motor vehicle and was cited for speeding.
kttn.com
Bond reduction denied for Kidder man charged with murder
Bond reduction was denied September 14th for a Kidder man arrested on July 29th as the result of an investigation of an incident involving an airplane being shot July 10th. Online court information shows bond was previously set at $500,000 cash only for 62-year-old Donald Vincent Bates Junior. He was bound over to Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court on October 11th for an arraignment.
KCTV 5
Woman charged in connection with hit-and-run that killed father of 10
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Friends of Charlie Criniere found some relief Tuesday knowing that 2.5 weeks after the cyclist was killed in a hit and run, someone was in custody and charged. “That brought me peace,” said Ken DeBenedictis, who has lived next door to Criniere, his wife and...
FOX4 News Kansas City
75-year-old Kansas City man dies in Cass County crash
A Monday night crash in Cass County left a 75-year-old Kansas City man dead on MO-291.
FOX4 News Kansas City
Man charged in killing of Excelsior Springs woman
Keith Bass is facing charges in connection to the killing of his estranged wife, 44-year-old Theresa Bass, last week in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
St. Joseph Post
Suspect who nearly struck Kan. officer with stolen vehicle is in custody
DOUGLAS COUNTY —The suspect who led police on a high speed chase, crashed then took off into the woods on Sept. 4, was apprehended on Monday, according to the Lawrence police department. Authorities have not released his name or possible charges in the case. Just after 3 p.m., Sunday,...
St. Joseph Post
Missouri man dies after 2-vehicle crash
CASS COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge passenger vehicle driven by Righi A. Elghussian, 75, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on MO 58 at the MO 291 South Junction. The driver failed...
St. Joseph Post
Missouri woman, her mother killed after crash into bluff
GASCONADE COUNTY—Two Missouri women died in an accident just before 11:30a.m. Wednesday in Gasconade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Buick LeSabre driven by Cynthia R. Wolf, 61, Gasconade, was eastbound on MO 100 at MO 19. The driver failed to stop for a stop sign....
St. Joseph Post
Amber Alert for 12-year-old Missouri girl cancelled
--------- FERGUSON, Mo— The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday for 12-year-old Natonja Jones. She was abducted just after 2:30p.m. Monday in the 700 Block of January Avenue in Ferguson. She was last seen with two black female suspects in a Blue minivan. One was wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts. The other female suspect had hair in long braids and wore a pink hat and turquoise leggings.
Police: Woman tried to burn her SUV after fatal KC hit-and-run crash
KANSAS CITY —A Wisconsin woman has been charged with two felonies in connection with the crash Aug. 27 that killed bicyclist Charles Criniere, a father of 10, near Longview Lake and View High Drive, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Kyrie Fields, 27, faces Leaving The Scene...
FOX 2
Man sentenced over ‘extraordinary quantity’ of meth in Missouri
A federal judge sentenced a California man Monday in federal court for transporting an "extraordinary quantity" of methamphetamine in a car while he traveled in Missouri.
KSNT News
Manhunt for Lawrence high-speed chase suspect ends in arrest
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A man who is believed to be responsible for almost running over an officer and leading the Lawrence Kansas Police Department on a high-speed chase is now in custody. According to the LKPD, Armeer Asad was taken into custody on Monday by another law enforcement agency. He was involved in an incident […]
14-year-old Kan. boy reported missing, accused of car theft
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a vehicle theft have a suspect in custody. Just after 8:30p.m. Sept. 9, police recovered a 2020 Toyota Corolla that was parked in a parking in the 1900 block South U.S.73, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. The car had been reported...
KMBC.com
KCKPD: Elderly man stepped in front of truck while trying to cross the street
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department closed several blocks of the busy Metropolitan Avenue Wednesday morning for an investigation into a serious crash involving a pedestrian. Police closed Metropolitan between 41st Street and 44th Street, just to the east of I-635. Motorists are advised to...
FOX4 News Kansas City
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in De Soto
One person is dead after a crash early Wednesday on Lexington Avenue in De Soto, Kansas, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said.
St. Joseph Post
