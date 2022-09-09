ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman jailed for alleged burglary

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Just after noon on Sept. 5, police investigated a burglary of a vehicle that was parked in the 500 block Unity in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The suspect took cash from the vehicle,...
ATCHISON, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man jailed for alleged domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for an alleged incident at a home in Atchison. On Tuesday, police arrested 22-year-old Dalton S. Sinclair of Atchison on a District Court warrant for domestic battery. He is being held on a $2500 bond, according to online jail records.
ATCHISON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Buchanan County, MO
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Buchanan County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Saint Joseph, MO
Crime & Safety
WIBW

Bunker Hill attempted kidnapping suspect confirmed to be in Missouri

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect in a Bunker Hill attempted kidnapping case has been confirmed to be in Missouri. The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that late Wednesday night, Sept. 14, officials were notified that the suspect they had been on an earlier manhunt for had been confirmed to be in Missouri.
BUNKER HILL, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Troop H Makes Two Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests Tuesday

Officers with Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday made a pair of arrests on misdemeanor warrants. The first of the arrest came early in the day at 12:28 A.M., when troopers arrested 23-year-old Kansas City, Missouri resident Skye B. Alonzo on a Holt County Sheriff’s Department arrest warrant for failing to display valid plates on a motor vehicle and was cited for speeding.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Bond reduction denied for Kidder man charged with murder

Bond reduction was denied September 14th for a Kidder man arrested on July 29th as the result of an investigation of an incident involving an airplane being shot July 10th. Online court information shows bond was previously set at $500,000 cash only for 62-year-old Donald Vincent Bates Junior. He was bound over to Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court on October 11th for an arraignment.
KIDDER, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#County Jail#Baseball Bat#Violent Crime#Associate Circuit
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after 2-vehicle crash

CASS COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge passenger vehicle driven by Righi A. Elghussian, 75, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on MO 58 at the MO 291 South Junction. The driver failed...
CASS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman, her mother killed after crash into bluff

GASCONADE COUNTY—Two Missouri women died in an accident just before 11:30a.m. Wednesday in Gasconade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Buick LeSabre driven by Cynthia R. Wolf, 61, Gasconade, was eastbound on MO 100 at MO 19. The driver failed to stop for a stop sign....
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Amber Alert for 12-year-old Missouri girl cancelled

--------- FERGUSON, Mo— The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday for 12-year-old Natonja Jones. She was abducted just after 2:30p.m. Monday in the 700 Block of January Avenue in Ferguson. She was last seen with two black female suspects in a Blue minivan. One was wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts. The other female suspect had hair in long braids and wore a pink hat and turquoise leggings.
FERGUSON, MO
KSNT News

Manhunt for Lawrence high-speed chase suspect ends in arrest

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A man who is believed to be responsible for almost running over an officer and leading the Lawrence Kansas Police Department on a high-speed chase is now in custody. According to the LKPD, Armeer Asad was taken into custody on Monday by another law enforcement agency. He was involved in an incident […]
LAWRENCE, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy