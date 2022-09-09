Investiture ceremony planned Friday for Lincoln University president

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Following a nationwide search, Lincoln University is set to introduce the 21st president of the school Friday afternoon.

An investiture ceremony for Dr. John B. Moseley is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. at the Richardson Fine Arts Center.

The event is open to the public, however, as of Friday morning, registration is no longer available. LU plans to offer a livestream of the ceremony for anyone who cannot attend.

Dr. John B. Moseley

Dr. Moseley, pictured above, has served as Lincoln University's interim residence since May 2021. The school's board of curators selected Dr. Moseley in January as the next president.

Dr. Moseley's background includes nearly 20 years of higher education experience, including 13 years at Historically Black College or Universities.

Since serving as the interim president, LU said Dr. Moseley implemented several initiatives to improve student success and enrollment.

According to the university, Dr. Moseley is in fundraising to help expand the school's nursing program.

