Peoria-area home prices rise 3.4% in August, with houses for sale in high demand

By Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
Journal Star
Journal Star
 6 days ago
A typical Peoria County home listed for $154,950 in August, up 3.4% from the previous month's $149,900, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

The median list home price in August was up about 38.4% from August 2021. Peoria County's median home was 1,669 square feet for a listed price of $91 per square foot.

The Peoria County market was busy, with a median 41 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 33 days on market. The market added 272 new home listings in August, compared with the 312 added in August 2021. The market ended the month with some 424 listings of homes for sale.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude much, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only homes that are single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Information on your local housing market is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

A county-by-county breakdown of central Illinois home prices

Tazewell County's home prices fell 1.7%, to a median $171,900, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 31 days, from 33 days a month earlier. The typical 1,761-square-foot house had a list price of $99 per square foot.

Woodford County's home prices rose 12.2%, to a median $185,000, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 51 days, from 41 days a month earlier. The typical 2,060-square-foot house had a list price of $96 per square foot.

Fulton County's home prices rose 18.2%, to a median $94,450, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 53 days, from 45 days a month earlier. The typical 1,571-square-foot house had a list price of $68 per square foot.

Want to dream on the Illinois River?These Airbnb rentals near Peoria are unique

Marshall County's home prices rose 10.5%, to a median $157,450, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 48 days, from 29 days a month earlier. The typical 1,704-square-foot house had a list price of $95 per square foot.

Mason County's home prices fell 0.4%, to a median $77,700, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 43 days, from 32 days a month earlier. The typical 1,484-square-foot house had a list price of $56 per square foot.

Across metro Peoria, median home prices rose to $159,900, up 0.6% from a month earlier. The median home had 1,730 square feet, at a list price of $93 per square foot.

Across all of Illinois, median home prices were $299,900, falling slightly from a month earlier. The median Illinois home for sale had 1,695 square feet at list price of $172 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $435,050, down 3.1% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,890 square feet, listed at $222 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the Realtor.com residential listings database. The story was written by Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman.

