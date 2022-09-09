Late-night hosts pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Three of the major late-night talk show hosts, James Corden, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, paid tribute to her majesty Queen Elizabeth II on their shows last night in the wake of her death.

Corden, the host of “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” sat at his desk in front of a silent audience to make a heartfelt statement on the death of the Queen.

“I, like the rest of the world, am so sad, tonight,” Corden said. “But also, so thankful and grateful to the Queen for the most incredible service and leadership that she has shown during all of our lifetimes.”

Corden, 44, who was born in Hillingdon, United Kingdom, is widely known in the country for being on the BBC sitcom “Gavin & Stacey” before coming over to the United States and gaining fame for his acting and talk show.

“We will always celebrate her life. Remember what she stood for. And we will always be thankful for her sacrifice.” The “Late Late Show” host said while at the end of his show.

Jimmy Fallon, host of “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” sat at his desk, separate from his monologue, to honor Queen Elizabeth.

“As a talk show host, you always get the question ‘who would be your dream guest?’ and my answer would always be ‘The Queen.'”

Fallon went on to talk about how much he admired the Queen and commented on her “great sense of humor.”

Jimmy Kimmel, host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” took a different approach in bringing up the news of the Queen’s death.

Kimmel opened up his show with some lighthearted jokes about the Queen during his opening monologue.

“She was the Queen for 70 years. Longer than any monarch in British history. To put it in perspective for Americans, this would be like if Kris Jenner died here.” The host said.

The Royal Family announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. There will likely be 12 days of morning til the Queen’s funeral.

Her 73-year-old son, Charles, will now take the throne as King of England.