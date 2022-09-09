Cincinnati weather: Rain, storms possible for the first home Bengals game this season

A sunny Friday may be followed by a rainy Saturday and a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday for the first home Bengals game of the regular season.

According to the National Weather Service, Sunday will have a high near 80 during the day, and a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

By early next week, below-normal temperatures with highs in the low to mid-70s will have replaced the rain.

Detailed Cincinnati forecast

Friday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. and otherwise sunny, with a high near 86. Tonight, partly cloudy with a low around 66.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 and a chance of showers mainly after 2 p.m. Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a low around 65 and a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 a.m.

Sunday: A high near 80, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Sunday night, a low around 59. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm mainly before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.