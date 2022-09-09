ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Bear Market Jitters? 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid.

By Anthony Di Pizio
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

It's not easy making investment decisions during a bear market. High inflation and rising interest rates have sown uncertainty about the U.S. economy's growth potential. That's sent the Nasdaq-100 technology index about 25% lower so far in 2022.

Naturally, investors might be feeling on edge at the moment. Viewing a portfolio splashed with red ink isn't a pleasant sight, especially when it's unclear when (or how) the economy might recover. But there's a silver lining: History shows that the broader market always recovers to new highs given enough time. For that reason, the current dip could be used as a buying opportunity.

Being selective now is the key to success when things eventually turn around. Here are two stocks on complete opposite ends of the buy/sell spectrum that might offer some guidance on what to look for.

The stock to buy: Cohu

A great way to find long-term opportunities is to look for industries that have strong tailwinds. The semiconductor sector fits the bill because it's responsible for producing the advanced computer chips that power consumers' most-prized electronics, from smartphones to electric vehicles. These components are a necessity to modern manufacturers, so they'll likely remain in high demand for the next decade or more.

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) doesn't produce any semiconductors itself, but the world's largest chipmakers rely on the company to provide them with critical testing and handling equipment. Cohu's products help ensure that the end user receives chips that are free of defects, and it has implemented advanced technology like artificial intelligence to spot structural faults thinner than a strand of human hair.

Cohu's equipment not only has to be accurate, but also fast so it doesn't place a strain on the production process. Its Neon inspection platform is designed to rapidly handle chips as small as 0.2 millimeters by 0.4 millimeters, so much so that it can increase production throughout by up to 70%.

Cohu generated a robust 39% year-over-year revenue growth in 2021, to $887 million. It's expected to take a breather in 2022 as the broader economy slows, with analysts expecting sales to decline by 8.8%. However, Cohu recently updated its midterm financial models, and it expects to average $1 billion in annual revenue over the next three to five years, so a return to growth could be around the corner.

Additionally, some estimates suggest the semiconductor industry could be worth over $1.5 trillion annually by 2030, up from an expected $573 billion this year. Cohu is well-positioned to help chipmakers expand their production capabilities to make that value expansion possible.

The stock to avoid: Robinhood

In contrast to the growing semiconductor sector, the business in which Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) operates appears to be shrinking. Robinhood is a popular stock and cryptocurrency trading platform that made a name for itself during the pandemic because it attracted hordes of young, first-time investors. Those clients had a tendency to focus on short-term, risky bets that worked while the economy was red-hot. But those investments have generally gone bad more recently ( think AMC Entertainment stock, for example ).

Now, Robinhood finds itself with a smaller business with each passing quarter over the last 12 months. In the recent second quarter of 2022 (ended June 30), the company reported having 14 million monthly active users, which was a 34% drop from its peak of 21.3 million at the same time last year. The declining user base, combined with broader stock market losses, resulted in a 37% collapse in Robinhood's assets under custody, to $64 billion.

That might be the most important figure because Robinhood earns the majority of its revenue through transaction volume. If customers are holding less cash and fewer financial assets in their Robinhood accounts, then the company has less revenue-generating power. Therefore, as would be expected, its average revenue per user in the second quarter fell by 50% year over year.

Robinhood users received thousands of dollars in stimulus checks during the pandemic and were subjected to social restrictions, which meant they were spending more time focusing on the markets. It's unlikely the company will ever see such a beneficial environment for its business again. Even the platform's pivot into new assets like cryptocurrencies wasn't enough to reignite users' enthusiasm, as that market has shed 56% of its value in 2022.

The result of all of the above? Robinhood stock has lost 88% of its value since hitting its all-time high. It's one to avoid for the foreseeable future and especially during the current market.

10 stocks we like better than Cohu
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cohu wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

1 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

Pfizer is trading at a very reasonable valuation compared to its industry's average. The company's current lineup and pipeline paint an excellent picture for its future. With a sizable dividend and conservative payout ratio, the stock is a solid pick for income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

British American Tobacco, Energy Transfer, and Verizon are all growing businesses. All pay relatively safe dividends that are likely to keep increasing over time. The three stocks are presently priced at valuation multiples in the single digits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges

David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time. You’re...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#U S Economy#Growth Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Bear Market Jitters#Nasdaq 100
The Motley Fool

3 Top Pot Stocks to Watch in September

Jazz Pharmaceuticals' cannabidiol-based therapy for seizures is paying off. Innovative Industrial Properties pays a dividend that at the current share price yields roughly 7%. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Buy 211 Shares of This Dividend Stock.

As seen recently, volatility continues to plague the market. In times of market volatility, it might be wise to look for stocks that can pay a steadier stream of income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Real Estate Market Predictions for the Rest of 2022

Available housing inventory on the market has been increasing. Prices are starting to decline, but the benefits of that to buyers are being offset by higher mortgage rates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash Into Growing Wealth

Amazon's strengths should help it bounce back from near-term headwinds. Berkshire Hathaway has a fantastic management team and offers diversified exposure. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Cathie Wood bought shares of Velo3D, DraftKings, and Nvidia on Monday. The three stocks are trading well below their earlier highs, but the long-term outlook is brighter than the current stock charts indicate. Ark Invest doesn't have a problem buying falling stocks, but 2020 seems far away given the sluggish...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

To build wealth for retirement, you should ideally buy and hold stocks for multiple decades. Electronic Arts is a great stock to own with its dominant position in the gaming market. Spotify is riding a steady tailwind as the market leader in the audio streaming industry. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Intuitive Surgical dominates the robotic surgery market, which could grow to $7 billion by 2026. HCA Healthcare has been growing revenue and margins at a steady rate. Trulieve Cannabis could be a top contender in the U.S. cannabis market in the long run. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptos That Are Still Soaring Right Now

Chiliz is a sports fan token that soared more than 75% in the month of August, making it one of the top altcoin performers. Cosmos has been scaling rapidly thanks to its "internet of blockchains" approach. In August, Cosmos was up nearly 15%. Both Chiliz and Cosmos have strong future...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: 5 Must-Know Facts About a Fourth Stimulus Check

Having this knowledge will help you better understand the chance for more federal stimulus. Another stimulus check likely won't be provided on the national level until after the election. If economic conditions worsen, another payment could be possible when the new Congress is sworn in. Many states are currently issuing...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Will the Stock Market Recover in 2023?

Stocks have gotten battered this year. When will things improve?. Many investors have seen losses in their portfolios this year. Things could improve in 2023, but even if they don't, there's no reason to panic. Investing for the long term is the best way to avoid losing money. It's fair...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
217K+
Followers
106K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy