Long Island Expressway crash leaves man, 39, dead: police

By Aaron Feis
 6 days ago

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A 39-year-old man was killed in a car crash on the Long Island Expressway early Friday, according to authorities.

Two vehicles collided on the westbound side of the interstate just before 2 a.m., near Exit 36 for Searingtown Road, officials said.

First responders arrived to find one of the vehicles fully engulfed in flames, according to Deputy Chief Michael Farrone of the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Deptartment.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. His identity was not immediately released by authorities.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to an area hospital for treatment of what officials described as minor injuries.

The resulting investigation caused significant traffic delays on the LIE into the morning rush. With westbound lanes shut down near Exit 36, traffic was diverted onto the service road.

The resulting delays at one point backed up westbound traffic for at least five miles, PIX11 News’ Tom Kaminski observed from AIR11.

