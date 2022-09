The Virginia Tech Hokies picked up their first win of the 2022 season — and the first of the Brent Pry era — Saturday with a 27-10 thumping of the Boston College Eagles. Heading into the game, there was little optimism after Week 1's mistake-filled upset loss to Old Dominion in Norfolk. However, the Hokies, specifically the defense, put on a show in a game that was never close. Armani Chatman's interception on Boston College's first drive changed the game, and there was no looking back.

