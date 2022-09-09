Democrats court Republicans on same-sex marriage bill with religious liberty protections

Read full article on original website
Second Amendment advocate pushes appeals court to reconsider Trump-era 'bump stock' ban
A Second Amendment activist pushed the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday to block a rule created under President Donald Trump 's administration that banned "bump stocks" that make semi-automatic guns fire in rapid succession. Michael Cargill, a Texas -based gun rights activist, and his attorneys asked all 16...
The Biden administration thinks you are stupid
The Biden administration has no answers to the challenges the country is facing, so administration officials have resorted to treating voters like they are stupid. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced that “we’re celebrating” the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, the climate bill that Democrats have pretended will ease inflation. Meanwhile, inflation for the 12 months ending in August sits at 8.3%, virtually the same as the July figure of 8.5%. Food prices are up 11% over the last 12 months. Biden’s “celebration” of beating inflation took place while the stock market hit a two-year low after the worse-than-expected inflation report.
Who is Karoline Leavitt, the Gen Z Republican nominee from New Hampshire?
Karoline Leavitt, the Republican nominee in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District, would be among the youngest people ever elected to Congress if she is victorious in her race against Rep. Chris Pappas (D) in November. Leavitt, 25, is the second Generation Z candidate to win a primary this season, along...
The Democrats’ filibuster scheme
THE DEMOCRATS’ FILIBUSTER SCHEME. Vice President Kamala Harris appeared in a pre-taped interview on NBC's Meet the Press last weekend. As is often the case with her interviews, Harris said a few awkward, ill-informed, or downright odd things. For example, she claimed that the U.S.-Mexico border is "secure." When asked if she was confident of that, Harris answered, "We have a secure border in that that is a priority for any nation, including ours and our administration." It's hard to figure out what that meant.
Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
WATCH: Another Democrat awkwardly dodges question of whether Biden should run in 2024
An Arizona Democrat failed to give a direct answer on if President Joe Biden should run for reelection, joining a growing list of party members who have not directly supported the president for 2024. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) appeared in a television interview in which he discussed his election race...
John Fetterman’s negatives go well beyond his cognitive impairment
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman ’s persistent lead in the polls over his Republican rival, the Trump-backed Dr. Mehmet Oz, boggles the mind. The two are vying for the open seat currently occupied by Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who is retiring. Democrats consider this contest their best chance to pick up a Senate seat in November . Although the race has tightened in recent weeks, the RealClearPolitics average of polls still shows Fetterman with a 6.5% advantage.
Top FBI official accused of shutting down Hunter Biden investigation must testify: GOP
The top FBI official who left the bureau in the wake of explosive Hunter Biden whistleblower allegations should be forced to testify before the Senate, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said. FBI Assistant Special Agent Timothy Thibault, who left the bureau last month, shut down a line of inquiry into now-President...
'I can't imagine I'd be indicted': Trump insists legal woes will not thwart 2024 bid
Legal dust-ups will not impede former President Donald Trump from embarking on a 2024 bid for the White House, he said Thursday.
Josh Hawley blasts credit card companies for threatening Second Amendment rights
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) blasted a recent move by major credit card companies to isolate and track gun purchases through the use of a special code. Hawley sent a letter Tuesday to the CEOs of Visa, Mastercard, and American Express, writing he was concerned with their “decision to separately categorize gun-related purchases from other retail transactions.”
Trump may still have presidential records that have not been recovered: National Archives
Officials at the National Archives and Records Administration recently told a congressional committee that they are "not certain" if they collected all the presidential records retained by former President Donald Trump. In response, the House Oversight Committee is demanding the National Archives "conduct an urgent review" of whether any Trump...
Schumer privately warns Democrats odds are they lose the House: Report
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) privately told other Democratic senators that he expects their party will lose the House, contrasting Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) public optimism about maintaining a majority. Schumer made his prediction during a Monday dinner at a restaurant near the Capitol, where he "spoke loudly and...
Joe Biden's 'beyond tone-deaf' inflation party
JOE BIDEN'S 'BEYOND TONE-DEAF' INFLATION PARTY. Tuesday was a really bad day for the economy. Amid hopes that inflation might be abating, the Commerce Department reported that prices remain persistently high, and what is known as the "core inflation" rate actually rose in August. This is from the Wall Street...
New House GOP bill would allow pharmacists to refuse to provide abortion drugs
A group of House GOP members has introduced legislation that would give pharmacists the power to refuse to provide abortion-inducing drugs, undermining recent guidance from the Biden administration warning that pharmacists who do not provide the medications could face legal and financial penalties. The Pharmacist Conscience Protection Act, introduced by...
Biden to stay mum on political violence at United We Stand Summit
President Joe Biden's White House summit on countering hate-fueled violence will tiptoe around politically motivated violence, according to senior administration officials. Civic, faith, philanthropic, and business leaders, including from technology companies, have been invited to Biden's United We Stand Summit on Thursday as the White House gathers partners to stop or better respond to violent incidents. But after Biden traveled to Philadelphia this month to condemn MAGA Republicans as a threat to democracy, administration officials were adamant the event was not "about Jan. 6."
Public rejects Biden’s divisive MAGA speech
The vast majority of voters believe President Joe Biden’s Philadelphia speech was a divisive, partisan, and inappropriate mistake, according to the latest Harvard/Harris poll. Instead of representing an honest effort to protect democracy, 60% of voters said Biden only delivered the speech to distract from his disastrous records on record-high inflation and complete border chaos.
Republicans slam Biden over plea deal negotiations with al Qaeda 9/11 plotters
Republicans are condemning the Biden administration’s decision to enter into plea deal negotiations with the al Qaeda mastermind and facilitators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks — which could take the death penalty off the table. Negotiations between prosecutors and defense attorneys at Guantanamo Bay could reportedly result in...
Gun groups set sights on New York's 'sensitive locations' law after Supreme Court ruling
Second Amendment advocacy groups are taking aim at New York's novel "sensitive locations" law barring people from carrying firearms in dozens of public places around the state, arguing it falls flat in the face of the Supreme Court's latest ruling over concealed carry permits in the state. A lawsuit was...
Insurgent progressives finish primaries with mixed record against Democratic establishment
A crop of insurgent progressives ended the midterm primary season with a spotty record against candidates who had the backing of establishment Democrats as the party fears losing its congressional majorities to a Republican wave. In a number of key races that became proxy wars between the party's left flank...
