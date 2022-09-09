ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man arrested in connection with 1996 Manchester bombing

By The Newsroom
 6 days ago
A man has been arrested in connection with the 1996 bombing of Manchester city centre.

Greater Manchester Police said a man was arrested at Birmingham Airport on Thursday night on suspicion of terrorism offences.

His arrest is in connection with enquiries into the IRA bomb detonation in Manchester city centre on June 15, 1996, the force said.

The man will be interviewed by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing for the North West.

Following the arrest, we have contacted individuals who were victims of this horrific attack to ensure that they're updated

Head of investigations Detective Superintendent Andrew Meeks said: “Although thankfully no-one was killed during the 1996 Manchester bombing by the IRA, hundreds of people were left with injuries – many of which were life changing – and many more across Greater Manchester and the North West were affected by what happened on that day.

“We have always been committed to holding those responsible for the attack to account and bringing them to justice and have been reinvestigating for several years; with a team of dedicated detectives re-examining the original case files and pursuing new lines of inquiry.

“Following the arrest, we have contacted individuals who were victims of this horrific attack to ensure that they’re updated, as we know for many people this will bring back memories of that terrible day and we are doing all we can to support our communities and those who were affected.”

He added: “We remain determined to hold those responsible for this attack to account regardless of the time passed and would still encourage anyone who has any information that could assist our enquiries to get in touch via the Major Incident Portal.”

The 3,300lb bomb caused massive damage and more than 200 injuries, but no fatalities.

Police also asked anyone who had been affected by the bombing who had not been contacted by police to access the Major Incident Portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP20S33-PO1.

