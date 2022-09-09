A Florida man is opening up about a recent nightmarish alligator attack that resulted in the loss of one of his arms. After a gator bit Eric Merda’s arm off while swimming in Lake Manatee, he spent three exhausting days on the swamp with one arm, Tampa’s WTSP reports. There have been at least a half-dozen gator attacks in the Tampa Bay region this season, the most recent of which involved a 77-year-old woman over Labor Day weekend. Merda is one of those fortunate individuals who were able to share his experience.

MYAKKA CITY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO