Bay News 9
Millions of dollars coming to Tampa Bay projects in infrastructure bill
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An announcement today by the Department of Transportation will send millions of dollars to the Tampa Area to support new supply-chain infrastructure, speeding the shipping of goods and adding capacity. In one project, President Biden’s Infrastructure bill will send $15 million into Hillsborough County for...
WFLA
Heavy rain traps Pinellas County residents in homes
As the water level rises in the St. Pete Beach neighborhood, so do the residents' frustrations.
Bay News 9
New affordable housing complex opens in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A new affordable housing complex is opening its doors in Tampa, making it the eigth new construction paid for through a partnership with Catholic Charities and Hillsborough County. Mercy Oaks, located at 10017 N. Florida Ave in Tampa, is a 20-unit complex consisting of single and...
Bay News 9
Medical Examiner: Largo man drowned due to gator attack
LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County medical examiner has determined the official cause of death for Sean McGuinness, 47, was drowning because of an alligator attack, according to a recently released autopsy report. What You Need To Know. The Pinellas County medical examiner determined the official cause of death...
Bay News 9
Opening statements Wednesday in trial of ousted Central Florida guardian
TAMPA, Fla. — Opening statements are scheduled to start on Wednesday in the trial of a former Central Florida guardian. Rebecca Fierle, the professional guardian ousted from hundreds of cases following the death of a ward in her care, is facing charges of abusing and neglecting an incapacitated client.
Mysuncoast.com
Flood Advisory for the Suncoast until 4:30pm
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Flood Advisory is in effect until 430 pm Saturday, for the following counties, in southwest Florida: Charlotte, Manatee, and Sarasota. Heavy rain from thunderstorms is causing urban and small stream flooding. Sarasota PD has reported flooding in the St Armand’s Circle area where roads have been closed. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.
Outsider.com
Florida Man Who Got Arm Bitten Off By Alligator and Survived in Swamp Gives Wild Interview
A Florida man is opening up about a recent nightmarish alligator attack that resulted in the loss of one of his arms. After a gator bit Eric Merda’s arm off while swimming in Lake Manatee, he spent three exhausting days on the swamp with one arm, Tampa’s WTSP reports. There have been at least a half-dozen gator attacks in the Tampa Bay region this season, the most recent of which involved a 77-year-old woman over Labor Day weekend. Merda is one of those fortunate individuals who were able to share his experience.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Semitrailer crash blocked I-75 northbound lanes in North Port
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes have reopened after a crash with injuries involving a semitrailer shut down northbound lanes on I-75 in North Port early Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened about 8:15 a.m. just north of Sumter Boulevard, near mile marker 183. Traffic backed up...
Bay News 9
Seminole Hard Rock Casino workers hit jackpot in raises
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of Seminole Hard Rock Casino employees have hit the jackpot. Casino officials are giving raises to workers in 95 job classifications across the country, including Tampa Bay. Many of the employees got notice of their raises in hand-delivered envelopes, with some getting up to...
ABC Action News WFTS
3 critical after car left running overnight in Carrollwood garage
Carbon monoxide exposure from a car being left on all night in a garage in Carrollwood caused a total of five people to be transported to the hospital Monday morning.
WFLA
Tarpon Springs inmate on the run for days found in stolen car, FHP says
A 23-year-old Tarpon Springs inmate on the run for several days was arrested Monday after troopers found him sleeping in a stolen SUV.
WFLA
Polk County man demands money, urinates on victim, deputies say
A Polk County man was arrested and accused of urinating on a family after his demands for money were left unanswered, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
wild941.com
Tampa Man Posts Bail, Get Rearrested In Jail Parking Lot
Tampa Bay, home of Super Bowl Champs, Stanley Cup Champs, and home of getting arrested for dumb s**t! A 32-year-old man was arrested for a DUI after a fender bender on Ulmerton Road and 66th Street. He posted a $500 bail a few hours later and was able to leave Pinellas County Jail. Well he didn’t get very far. Because according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he broke into three sheriff’s office vehicles in the parking lot!
Heavy Rain Expected--Sandbags Available
Polk County Making Sandbags Available Until Sept. 14
usf.edu
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida's coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police Negotiations continue
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Sarasota Police Department Union continues negotiations with the City of Sarasota. This week the union released a video to push the city to agree to what they are asking for, according to Sarasota Police Department Union President Eric Urbain. The video was put together by a...
Mysuncoast.com
Crash causing backups on 75 SB in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash is causing a backup on I-75 between Bee Ridge Road and Fruitville. The crash is affecting northbound traffic. Serious delays are being reported. Please avoid the area if possible.
Riverview Woman Killed When Crossing US-19 In Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old Riverview woman was killed when crossing US-19 in Pasco County Saturday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say around 10:50 pm Saturday, an SUV, driven by a 20-year-old Spring Hill Man, was traveling southbound on US-19. At
fox13news.com
Two rare orange lobsters delivered to Hudson seafood market find new home at Clearwater Marine Aquarium
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Twice a week, a Pasco County seafood markets get a shipment of lobster straight from Maine. Recently, they got not one, but two orange-colored lobsters. Now, the rare pair will be living out their days at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. According to the Maine Lobstermen's Community Alliance,...
Mysuncoast.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on Fruitville road I-75N
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash has northbound lanes at the intersection of I-75 and Fruitville Road backed up. There is still a heavy back up of vehicles traveling northbound. Plan appropriate travel time for your commute. This is a developing story.
