Ellenton, FL

Bay News 9

New affordable housing complex opens in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A new affordable housing complex is opening its doors in Tampa, making it the eigth new construction paid for through a partnership with Catholic Charities and Hillsborough County. Mercy Oaks, located at 10017 N. Florida Ave in Tampa, is a 20-unit complex consisting of single and...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Medical Examiner: Largo man drowned due to gator attack

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County medical examiner has determined the official cause of death for Sean McGuinness, 47, was drowning because of an alligator attack, according to a recently released autopsy report. What You Need To Know. The Pinellas County medical examiner determined the official cause of death...
LARGO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Flood Advisory for the Suncoast until 4:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Flood Advisory is in effect until 430 pm Saturday, for the following counties, in southwest Florida: Charlotte, Manatee, and Sarasota. Heavy rain from thunderstorms is causing urban and small stream flooding. Sarasota PD has reported flooding in the St Armand’s Circle area where roads have been closed. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.
SARASOTA, FL
Outsider.com

Florida Man Who Got Arm Bitten Off By Alligator and Survived in Swamp Gives Wild Interview

A Florida man is opening up about a recent nightmarish alligator attack that resulted in the loss of one of his arms. After a gator bit Eric Merda’s arm off while swimming in Lake Manatee, he spent three exhausting days on the swamp with one arm, Tampa’s WTSP reports. There have been at least a half-dozen gator attacks in the Tampa Bay region this season, the most recent of which involved a 77-year-old woman over Labor Day weekend. Merda is one of those fortunate individuals who were able to share his experience.
MYAKKA CITY, FL
Bay News 9

Seminole Hard Rock Casino workers hit jackpot in raises

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of Seminole Hard Rock Casino employees have hit the jackpot. Casino officials are giving raises to workers in 95 job classifications across the country, including Tampa Bay. Many of the employees got notice of their raises in hand-delivered envelopes, with some getting up to...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Man Posts Bail, Get Rearrested In Jail Parking Lot

Tampa Bay, home of Super Bowl Champs, Stanley Cup Champs, and home of getting arrested for dumb s**t! A 32-year-old man was arrested for a DUI after a fender bender on Ulmerton Road and 66th Street. He posted a $500 bail a few hours later and was able to leave Pinellas County Jail. Well he didn’t get very far. Because according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he broke into three sheriff’s office vehicles in the parking lot!
TAMPA, FL
usf.edu

Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida's coastal counties, a new report says

A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Police Negotiations continue

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Sarasota Police Department Union continues negotiations with the City of Sarasota. This week the union released a video to push the city to agree to what they are asking for, according to Sarasota Police Department Union President Eric Urbain. The video was put together by a...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Crash causing backups on 75 SB in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash is causing a backup on I-75 between Bee Ridge Road and Fruitville. The crash is affecting northbound traffic. Serious delays are being reported. Please avoid the area if possible.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on Fruitville road I-75N

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash has northbound lanes at the intersection of I-75 and Fruitville Road backed up. There is still a heavy back up of vehicles traveling northbound. Plan appropriate travel time for your commute. This is a developing story.
SARASOTA, FL

