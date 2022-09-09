ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

WTOL 11

Tiffin pizza party to donate to community kitchen

TIFFIN, Ohio — For more than a decade, every pizza restaurant in Tiffin has come together to host a downtown Pizza Party. On Thursday, the 2022 Downtown Tiffin Pizza Party, sponsored by the Seneca County Young Professionals, will feature 15 different pizza vendors and four music areas within Tiffin's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.
TIFFIN, OH
WTOL 11

Babock Dairy demolition underway in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Demolition began earlier this month at the former Babcock Dairy building in west Toledo. The building at 945 Berdan Ave. caught fire March 15. The Toledo Fire Investigation Unit determined the cause was arson. Firefighters were initially called to the abandoned facility at the intersection of...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Solve a murder mystery Saturday night at Imagination Station

TOLEDO, Ohio — When you go to Imagination Station, you're expecting a fun, educational experience. But have you ever wanted to go and solve.... a murder?. For the next Science After Dark fundraiser for the Imagination Station this Saturday, visitors will have a chance to solve a murder mystery.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

The Whitehouse Inn to be featured on foodie roadshow

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the Whitehouse Inn that aired on March 1, 2021. America's Best Restaurants will make a stop in northwest Ohio on Sept. 23 to feature a local eatery on their famous roadshow vlog. The national media and...
WHITEHOUSE, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo leaders react to recent violence in Library Village neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio — West Toledo's Library Village neighborhood is struggling with a spike in violence, with the third shooting since Saturday happening Monday night. The 15-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Save Our Community Commissioner David Bush and Toledo Deputy Safety Director Angel Tucker said...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Clyde family remembers and honors late daughter

CLYDE, Ohio — Childhood cancer impacts thousands of families every year, something the Brown family knows all too well. Alexa Brown passed away from a cancerous brain tumor she developed when she was just eight years old. Following her death, her family created a foundation in her honor to help raise money for childhood cancer research.
CLYDE, OH
WTOL 11

MLK Jr. Bridge to close Wednesday morning for inspections

TOLEDO, Ohio — The MLK Jr. Bridge will be closed to traffic Wednesday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for inspections, according to the city of Toledo. The closure will cover the bridge from North Summit Street to Riverside Drive and Boers-Boyer Way. A detour will be established both ways from North Summit Street, across the Craig Memorial Bridge and to Front Street.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot Wednesday night in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — At least one person was shot in the 900 block of Blum Street in central Toledo Wednesday night. According to the Toledo Fire Department, at least one person has been transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The individual's condition is currently unknown. If you...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Sylvania spa plans anniversary

SYLVANIA, Ohio — A local spa is celebrating a major milestone and the owner wants you to take advantage. Jamie Stiriz owns Stilla Salon Spa and Boutique in Sylvania. She said her hope for her business is that it will help customers focus on self care. "Many of us...
SYLVANIA, OH
WTOL 11

Man car jacked at gunpoint outside central Toledo elementary school Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called to the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School in central Toledo shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to a police report, a 19-year-old man was hanging out with several friends when three male suspects approached them. The suspects pointed guns at the group and stole the victim's keys to his black Chrysler 200 before fleeing the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Family, friends remember homicide victim Aaron Williams-Gaston with vigil

TOLEDO, Ohio — Just two days after the death of Aaron Williams-Gaston, loved ones remembered how he lived and the life he left behind through a candlelight vigil on Monday. Early Saturday, morning Toledo police found the 33-year-old shot inside his car in front of his home in west Toledo. The vigil was held just blocks away at Willys Park.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Fighter jets over Toledo Thursday part of civil air defense test

Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will conduct a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system on from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Those living in and around the Toledo and Sandusky, Ohio and Hillsdale, Mich., areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI). A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Trespasser arrested at north Toledo police impound lot

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police in north Toledo recently arrested 25-year-old Te'ion Lee after he failed to receive proper clearance to enter the Toledo Police Department Impound Lot, located at 198 Dura Ave.. Police say Lee entered the lot in the afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., in an attempt to retrieve...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

New trail ribbon-cutting at Swan Creek Metropark Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and the Toledo Roadrunner Clubs will join Metroparks officials on Saturday for a ribbon-cutting at Swan Creek Preserve. The event will commemorate the construction of a new 1.5 mile trail in the park. According to a press release, the trail leads to a 200 acre area of Swan Creek previously inaccessible to visitors. It features 580 feet of "concrete boardwalk" and two steel bridges that pass over the creek.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man hit by car while crossing Glendale Ave. Wednesday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 64-year-old man was struck by a car while crossing Glendale Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to Toledo police. Jessie Cartlidge, 65, was driving eastbound on Glendale Avenue when Brian Bartolet began to cross. Cartlidge "attempted to avoid striking" Bartolet when Bartolet "began running and struck" Cartlidge's vehicle, according to a press release from the Toledo Police Department.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

