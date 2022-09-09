Read full article on original website
Wood County Plays' second inclusive playground coming together in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Volunteers are hard at work putting together the second inclusive playground in Wood County. Wood County Plays' 10-thousand-square-foot project will allow kids and families of all abilities to have a safe place to play at Carter Park in Bowling Green. All of the people helping...
Tiffin pizza party to donate to community kitchen
TIFFIN, Ohio — For more than a decade, every pizza restaurant in Tiffin has come together to host a downtown Pizza Party. On Thursday, the 2022 Downtown Tiffin Pizza Party, sponsored by the Seneca County Young Professionals, will feature 15 different pizza vendors and four music areas within Tiffin's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.
Babock Dairy demolition underway in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Demolition began earlier this month at the former Babcock Dairy building in west Toledo. The building at 945 Berdan Ave. caught fire March 15. The Toledo Fire Investigation Unit determined the cause was arson. Firefighters were initially called to the abandoned facility at the intersection of...
Solve a murder mystery Saturday night at Imagination Station
TOLEDO, Ohio — When you go to Imagination Station, you're expecting a fun, educational experience. But have you ever wanted to go and solve.... a murder?. For the next Science After Dark fundraiser for the Imagination Station this Saturday, visitors will have a chance to solve a murder mystery.
The Whitehouse Inn to be featured on foodie roadshow
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the Whitehouse Inn that aired on March 1, 2021. America's Best Restaurants will make a stop in northwest Ohio on Sept. 23 to feature a local eatery on their famous roadshow vlog. The national media and...
Toledo leaders react to recent violence in Library Village neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — West Toledo's Library Village neighborhood is struggling with a spike in violence, with the third shooting since Saturday happening Monday night. The 15-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Save Our Community Commissioner David Bush and Toledo Deputy Safety Director Angel Tucker said...
Strong smell over east Toledo Friday night isolated to Toledo Refining Company
OREGON, Ohio — Multiple people in the Toledo area reported a strong smell of gasoline or natural gas on Friday night, especially near the Toledo Refining Company oil refinery near the border of Oregon and east Toledo. Reports of the odor began around 11 p.m. The Oregon Fire Department,...
Clyde family remembers and honors late daughter
CLYDE, Ohio — Childhood cancer impacts thousands of families every year, something the Brown family knows all too well. Alexa Brown passed away from a cancerous brain tumor she developed when she was just eight years old. Following her death, her family created a foundation in her honor to help raise money for childhood cancer research.
MLK Jr. Bridge to close Wednesday morning for inspections
TOLEDO, Ohio — The MLK Jr. Bridge will be closed to traffic Wednesday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for inspections, according to the city of Toledo. The closure will cover the bridge from North Summit Street to Riverside Drive and Boers-Boyer Way. A detour will be established both ways from North Summit Street, across the Craig Memorial Bridge and to Front Street.
Person shot Wednesday night in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — At least one person was shot in the 900 block of Blum Street in central Toledo Wednesday night. According to the Toledo Fire Department, at least one person has been transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The individual's condition is currently unknown. If you...
Sylvania spa plans anniversary
SYLVANIA, Ohio — A local spa is celebrating a major milestone and the owner wants you to take advantage. Jamie Stiriz owns Stilla Salon Spa and Boutique in Sylvania. She said her hope for her business is that it will help customers focus on self care. "Many of us...
Man car jacked at gunpoint outside central Toledo elementary school Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called to the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School in central Toledo shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to a police report, a 19-year-old man was hanging out with several friends when three male suspects approached them. The suspects pointed guns at the group and stole the victim's keys to his black Chrysler 200 before fleeing the scene.
Golden Retriever Club of America holds parade of Titleholders
MONROE, Mich. — The Monroe County Fairgrounds went to the dogs. For the Golden Retriever Club of America, it's an event to celebrate the canines who earned titles from the American Kennel Club. The dogs in the "Parade of Titleholders" are some of the best trained, as well as the best companions in the world.
Family, friends remember homicide victim Aaron Williams-Gaston with vigil
TOLEDO, Ohio — Just two days after the death of Aaron Williams-Gaston, loved ones remembered how he lived and the life he left behind through a candlelight vigil on Monday. Early Saturday, morning Toledo police found the 33-year-old shot inside his car in front of his home in west Toledo. The vigil was held just blocks away at Willys Park.
16-year-old rushed to hospital after overnight shooting in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot overnight in north Toledo. The incident happened on the 1400 block of Huron Street near Magnolia. Toledo Police say when they arrived, one male was found with at least one gunshot wound. Police recovered at least one bullet casing at the scene.
Fighter jets over Toledo Thursday part of civil air defense test
Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will conduct a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system on from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Those living in and around the Toledo and Sandusky, Ohio and Hillsdale, Mich., areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI). A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.
TPD: Trespasser arrested at north Toledo police impound lot
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police in north Toledo recently arrested 25-year-old Te'ion Lee after he failed to receive proper clearance to enter the Toledo Police Department Impound Lot, located at 198 Dura Ave.. Police say Lee entered the lot in the afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., in an attempt to retrieve...
New trail ribbon-cutting at Swan Creek Metropark Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and the Toledo Roadrunner Clubs will join Metroparks officials on Saturday for a ribbon-cutting at Swan Creek Preserve. The event will commemorate the construction of a new 1.5 mile trail in the park. According to a press release, the trail leads to a 200 acre area of Swan Creek previously inaccessible to visitors. It features 580 feet of "concrete boardwalk" and two steel bridges that pass over the creek.
Man hit by car while crossing Glendale Ave. Wednesday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 64-year-old man was struck by a car while crossing Glendale Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to Toledo police. Jessie Cartlidge, 65, was driving eastbound on Glendale Avenue when Brian Bartolet began to cross. Cartlidge "attempted to avoid striking" Bartolet when Bartolet "began running and struck" Cartlidge's vehicle, according to a press release from the Toledo Police Department.
Mariah Carey spends Labor Day with kids at Cedar Point
SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Mariah Carey spent Labor Day at Cedar Point. I also was at Cedar Point on Monday. Stars -- they’re just like us!. The pop superstar posted a couple of photos on Instagram of her enjoying the day at the Amazement Park with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe.
