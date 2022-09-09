Read full article on original website
“A Gift for All Ages” wins “Best of Fest” at Statesville’s Full Bloom Film FestivalKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in ClemmonsThe Planking TravelerClemmons, NC
Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekendThe Triangle TribuneWinston-salem, NC
The Salisbury billionaire who pledged to give away his fortune has diedAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
My review of driving for DoorDash in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
ourdavie.com
Soccer dominates West Rowan
When you’re experiencing growing pains like the Davie varsity soccer team, every win is precious. A 3-0 home nonconference win over West Rowan on Sept. 6 was significant because it matched the number of wins the past two seasons combined, a span that saw Davie go 2-28-1. What’s more,...
ourdavie.com
Davie tennis routs unbeaten opponent
An undefeated opponent – West Forsyth – never tested the Davie tennis team in Clemmons on Sept. 6. The War Eagles, who squeezed out a pair of 5-4 victories over West in 2021, were considerably better than the Titans in an 8-1 rout. While West fell to 5-1...
ourdavie.com
Sports Briefs: Whisenhunt promoted, 5 KOs in 2.2 innings
Carson Whisenhunt of the Giants did not spend much time in the rookie league. After throwing two scoreless innings with five strikeouts in a 7-3 win over the Cubs, the lefthander was promoted to Single-A San Jose on Aug. 30. And the second-round draft pick was successful in his California...
ourdavie.com
Interesting deer season predicted as archery season opens
Hunters across North Carolina – especially in the northwestern corner of the state – are in for a mighty interesting deer season as the flag dropped for the statewide archery season on Sept. 10. It is the first season since two whitetails infected with chronic wasting disease (CWD)...
ourdavie.com
Pirate Party Saturday
Young pirates will invade Downtown Mocksville from 10a a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The Pirate Party scheduled for Sept. 10 was re-scheduled, and youngsters are encouraged to put on their pirate best for a treasure hunt, costume contest, games, magic show and more. Look for the red “X” on storefronts for an adventure inside.
ourdavie.com
Davie Kiwanis ready to help more children and families
The Kiwanis Club of Davie County is celebrating its first year serving the children and families in the area. “Our Kiwanis club is looking forward to a second year of working with the schools, parents and other agencies to help make Davie County a better place for our children,” said Joanne LeDonne.
ourdavie.com
Sheffield-Calahaln: Submit birthdays, anniversaries for weekly recognition
Birthday wishes to: Leigh Shoffner, Riley Barnes and Brenda Bailey on Sept. 22. If you would like a birthday or anniversary listed in this column, please let me know. New Union Church invites you to Sunday School each week at 9 a.m. and worship at 10. Youth and Kid’s Night is held each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
ourdavie.com
Davie school board member blasts lieutenant governor
To say that David Carroll disagrees with Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson may be the understatement of the year. The member of the Davie Board of Education, while discussing test scores, asked Erin Foil, director of student accountability, if she had compared Davie’s scores to those from charter schools or those from similar school districts.
ourdavie.com
Local events
Community breakfast, Wesley Chapel Methodist, 277 Pino Rd., Mocksville, 6:30-10 a.m. Eat in or take out. Country ham, sausage, gravies, eggs, grits, stewed apples, biscuits, coffee, OJ. Donations support church ministries. Hotdog drive-thru, Chestnut Grove Methodist, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., US 601 N., Mocksville. Saturday, Sept. 24. Fall Festival, New Union...
The Salisbury billionaire who pledged to give away his fortune has died
Salisbury billionaire Julian Robertson has passed away at the age of 90. The generous philanthropist had given away over $1.3 billion since 1996. Let's take a quick look at his story.
