Mocksville, NC

ourdavie.com

Soccer dominates West Rowan

When you’re experiencing growing pains like the Davie varsity soccer team, every win is precious. A 3-0 home nonconference win over West Rowan on Sept. 6 was significant because it matched the number of wins the past two seasons combined, a span that saw Davie go 2-28-1. What’s more,...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Davie tennis routs unbeaten opponent

An undefeated opponent – West Forsyth – never tested the Davie tennis team in Clemmons on Sept. 6. The War Eagles, who squeezed out a pair of 5-4 victories over West in 2021, were considerably better than the Titans in an 8-1 rout. While West fell to 5-1...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Sports Briefs: Whisenhunt promoted, 5 KOs in 2.2 innings

Carson Whisenhunt of the Giants did not spend much time in the rookie league. After throwing two scoreless innings with five strikeouts in a 7-3 win over the Cubs, the lefthander was promoted to Single-A San Jose on Aug. 30. And the second-round draft pick was successful in his California...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Interesting deer season predicted as archery season opens

Hunters across North Carolina – especially in the northwestern corner of the state – are in for a mighty interesting deer season as the flag dropped for the statewide archery season on Sept. 10. It is the first season since two whitetails infected with chronic wasting disease (CWD)...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

Pirate Party Saturday

Young pirates will invade Downtown Mocksville from 10a a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The Pirate Party scheduled for Sept. 10 was re-scheduled, and youngsters are encouraged to put on their pirate best for a treasure hunt, costume contest, games, magic show and more. Look for the red “X” on storefronts for an adventure inside.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Davie Kiwanis ready to help more children and families

The Kiwanis Club of Davie County is celebrating its first year serving the children and families in the area. “Our Kiwanis club is looking forward to a second year of working with the schools, parents and other agencies to help make Davie County a better place for our children,” said Joanne LeDonne.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

Sheffield-Calahaln: Submit birthdays, anniversaries for weekly recognition

Birthday wishes to: Leigh Shoffner, Riley Barnes and Brenda Bailey on Sept. 22. If you would like a birthday or anniversary listed in this column, please let me know. New Union Church invites you to Sunday School each week at 9 a.m. and worship at 10. Youth and Kid’s Night is held each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Davie school board member blasts lieutenant governor

To say that David Carroll disagrees with Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson may be the understatement of the year. The member of the Davie Board of Education, while discussing test scores, asked Erin Foil, director of student accountability, if she had compared Davie’s scores to those from charter schools or those from similar school districts.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
Local events

Local events

Community breakfast, Wesley Chapel Methodist, 277 Pino Rd., Mocksville, 6:30-10 a.m. Eat in or take out. Country ham, sausage, gravies, eggs, grits, stewed apples, biscuits, coffee, OJ. Donations support church ministries. Hotdog drive-thru, Chestnut Grove Methodist, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., US 601 N., Mocksville. Saturday, Sept. 24. Fall Festival, New Union...
MOCKSVILLE, NC

