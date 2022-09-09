ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Yardbarker

Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update

Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider not the first Braves to be No. 1 and 2 in ROY race

The Braves have faltered in recent days, dropping two out of three games to the Mariners and falling 1.5 games behind the division-leading Mets. But the club still can make up ground in the NL East, partly due to the outstanding rookie class of Spencer Strider, Michael Harris II, and Vaughn Grissom, as the first two lead the National League Rookie of the Year race. Interestingly enough, it’s actually not the first pair of Braves rookies to be No. 1 and 2 in the ROY race, as Craig Kimbrel and Freddie Freeman did the same in 2011.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

Mookie Betts drops Cody Bellinger truth bomb ahead of Dodgers MLB playoff run

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched an MLB playoff spot on Monday. Star outfielder Mookie Betts has been a key piece to the puzzle all season long. He took some time to discuss Cody Bellinger, a former MVP who has struggled throughout the 2022 campaign, per Sports Illustrated. “Belly (Bellinger) will be Belly, he’ll be […] The post Mookie Betts drops Cody Bellinger truth bomb ahead of Dodgers MLB playoff run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Giants make decision with Zach Littell after he disrespected Gabe Kapler

The San Francisco Giants have taken action. Just one day after relief pitcher Zach Littell disrespected manager Gabe Kapler when he approached the mound to take him out of the game, the club has made a roster decision on the veteran hurler. Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic has the details. RHP Zach Littell, who apologized […] The post Giants make decision with Zach Littell after he disrespected Gabe Kapler appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Red Sox DFA Ex-New York Mets Reliever After Debacle Outing

This former Met was let go by a team for the second time this season. The Boston Red Sox designated Jeurys Familia for assignment after he allowed a three-run double and suffered an extra innings loss to the Yankees on Tuesday night. Familia’s tenure with the Red Sox lasted just...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Kyle Wright is once again having arm problems

Following last night’s forgetful loss to the Mariners, the Braves now trail the Mets by 1.5 games in the NL East. But while winning the division is important, staying healthy entering the postseason is the top priority. The best 26-man roster will win the World Series, and the Braves need all their horses if they want to repeat, especially in their starting rotation. For the most part, that group has stayed healthy all season, but there are beginning to be some concerns around Kyle Wright, whose start once again was pushed back due to arm fatigue.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Storm star Breanna Stewart reveal breaks decade-long WNBA drought

Despite losing to WNBA Finals favorites Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Semifinals, 2018 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm can hold her head high as she gave it her all in the elimination game, dropping 42 points in a crushing 92-97 loss. And it’s only going to get better for Stewart, affectionately […] The post Storm star Breanna Stewart reveal breaks decade-long WNBA drought appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The Atlanta Braves#The New York Mets#Nl East#Dodgers
Yardbarker

Ozzie Albies inches towards return with monster performance

Admittedly, I’ve started to feel a little uneasy about Ozzie Albies making a return this season. Entering play tonight, he only had 18 at-bats in Gwinnett with three hits and had barely played in the field at all. However, after tonight, I feel much better. The Braves All-Star second...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols hits insane milestone as he continues march to home run no. 700

On the night that two of his teammates made history, St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols decided to join in on the fun. No, Pujols was not able to add to his career home run total to move closer to homer no. 700, but he did reach a new career milestone that only two others […] The post Albert Pujols hits insane milestone as he continues march to home run no. 700 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

It looks like the Braves are sticking with Kenley Jansen

The Braves once again lost last night to the Giants in heartbreaking fashion. After being held scoreless for the first seven innings and trailing by three runs, they finally broke through in the top half of the eighth. Dansby Swanson delivered with the bases loaded, cutting the lead to one and putting runners on first and second for Austin Riley with nobody out, but the Braves couldn’t push another run across and fell in San Francisco 3-2.
MLB
ClutchPoints

‘Stuff like that is not going to help my rehab go any faster’: Harrison Bader fires back at Yankees fans complaints of Jordan Montgomery trade

Harrison Bader has yet to play for the New York Yankees following the midseason trade that sent him there. Although he is finally shaping up to play soon after rehabbing a foot injury, Yankees fans are still caught up on the trade that has only looked worse as time goes on. While Bader has worked […] The post ‘Stuff like that is not going to help my rehab go any faster’: Harrison Bader fires back at Yankees fans complaints of Jordan Montgomery trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Padres vs. Diamondbacks prediction, odds and pick – 9/15/2022

With less than 20 games left in the MLB regular season, the San Diego Padres will attempt to bolster their NL Wild Card chances as they travel to the desert to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. It is time to take an exclusive sneak peek at our MLB odds series, where our Padres-Diamondbacks prediction and pick […] The post MLB Odds: Padres vs. Diamondbacks prediction, odds and pick – 9/15/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

‘It’s World Series or nothing’: Freddie Freeman’s blunt Dodgers message with MLB playoffs nearing

The Los Angeles Dodgers capped off another NL West title this week, having clinched the division after notching their 106th win of the season. While the team celebrated its victory and playoff berth, star first baseman Freddie Freeman knows the job is only just beginning. The superstar slugger admitted that it’s World Series or bust […] The post ‘It’s World Series or nothing’: Freddie Freeman’s blunt Dodgers message with MLB playoffs nearing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
