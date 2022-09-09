Following last night’s forgetful loss to the Mariners, the Braves now trail the Mets by 1.5 games in the NL East. But while winning the division is important, staying healthy entering the postseason is the top priority. The best 26-man roster will win the World Series, and the Braves need all their horses if they want to repeat, especially in their starting rotation. For the most part, that group has stayed healthy all season, but there are beginning to be some concerns around Kyle Wright, whose start once again was pushed back due to arm fatigue.

