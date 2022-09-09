Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced this week that he plans to propose a 15-week ban on abortions nationally. Whether the move is a politically smart one for Republicans at this point is up for debate, though there’s no question that it is the right and just thing to do. This bill is nowhere near as “extreme” or “backwards” as Democrats are trying to make it out to be. In fact, Graham’s proposal would simply bring us in line with the rest of the Western world.

