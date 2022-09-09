Read full article on original website
Xi to Putin: ‘We are ready to team up with our Russian colleagues’
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met in Uzbekistan where they reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their relationship and putting their mark on the “global scale.”. The two authoritarian leaders met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Thursday, in Xi’s first trip outside...
UN board calls on Russia to leave Ukraine nuclear plant
LONDON (AP) — The U.N. atomic agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution Thursday calling on Moscow to immediately end its occupation of a Ukrainian nuclear power plant, where shelling of the facility and nearby areas in recent weeks heightened fears of a possible radiation disaster. Poland...
Putin celebrates Iran joining Asian security alliance including China
Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated Iran’s entrance into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a Central Asian security alliance that includes China as well.
'I can't imagine I'd be indicted': Trump insists legal woes will not thwart 2024 bid
Legal dust-ups will not impede former President Donald Trump from embarking on a 2024 bid for the White House, he said Thursday.
Trump may still have presidential records that have not been recovered: National Archives
Officials at the National Archives and Records Administration recently told a congressional committee that they are "not certain" if they collected all the presidential records retained by former President Donald Trump. In response, the House Oversight Committee is demanding the National Archives "conduct an urgent review" of whether any Trump...
Betraying the US and Europe, Viktor Orban again delivers for his Russian master
Once again belying his carefully cultivated status as a conservative friend of America, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threw another wrench into U.S. foreign policy on Tuesday. Unsatisfied with turning Hungary into the Chinese Communist Party's primary European outpost, Orban apparently now intends to cripple Ukrainian and European security amid...
Ukraine's counteroffensive evinces the need for an end to 'Westsplaining'
Hats off to Ukrainian planners for a brilliant maneuver — feinting a counteroffensive in the Kherson Oblast, then launching their main effort into the Kharkiv Oblast, catching Russian ground forces off-guard. This has forced the Russians to abandon their equipment, adopt civilian clothing, escape back to the Russian side of the border, and thus cede previously captured territory back to the Ukraine military.
WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden delivers remarks on railway worker's strike agreement
President Joe Biden is expected to deliver a speech on Thursday regarding the agreement reached on the railway worker's strike. The announcement of the speech comes shortly after Amtrak canceled all of its long-distance trains beginning Thursday in anticipation of a rail strike that could cut service across the country. Amtrak is now working to resume service for the trains it had canceled, according to Axios.
Lindsey Graham's 15-week abortion ban would bring us in line with the rest of the civilized world
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced this week that he plans to propose a 15-week ban on abortions nationally. Whether the move is a politically smart one for Republicans at this point is up for debate, though there’s no question that it is the right and just thing to do. This bill is nowhere near as “extreme” or “backwards” as Democrats are trying to make it out to be. In fact, Graham’s proposal would simply bring us in line with the rest of the Western world.
'It feels good': Biden heralds railway workers deal averting strike
President Joe Biden celebrated his administration avoiding a billion-dollar supply chain crisis after negotiators reached a tentative railway labor union agreement before a threatened strike. "This agreement is a big win for America and for both, in my view," Biden said Thursday at the White House. "This agreement is validation...
WATCH: Christie dismisses Trump defense, says DOJ had 'no choice' but to raid Mar-a-Lago
Chris Christie said he believes the Department of Justice had "no choice" but to raid former President Donald Trump's residence in pursuit of documents held after he left office. The former governor of New Jersey claimed part of the problem is how long it took for Trump's team to clear...
Biden chooses unions and green energy boondoggles over free market
As the Nov. 8 midterm elections approach, President Joe Biden and his minions will be traveling the country celebrating statism. That is to say: ignoring what made the nation unique and great, capitalism and the freedom to contract. Capitalism, free markets, and the consistent application of the rule of law...
Biden to stay mum on political violence at United We Stand Summit
President Joe Biden's White House summit on countering hate-fueled violence will tiptoe around politically motivated violence, according to senior administration officials. Civic, faith, philanthropic, and business leaders, including from technology companies, have been invited to Biden's United We Stand Summit on Thursday as the White House gathers partners to stop or better respond to violent incidents. But after Biden traveled to Philadelphia this month to condemn MAGA Republicans as a threat to democracy, administration officials were adamant the event was not "about Jan. 6."
New illegal immigrants cost US $4B more than Trump’s wall
The estimated 2.3 million illegal immigrants who have crossed the border and stayed since Joe Biden became president will cost taxpayers over $9,000 each a year in housing, food, medical, and other services, according to a new report. The Federation for American Immigration Reform, which regularly tabulates the costs of...
What we learned from the newly released, less redacted Trump raid affidavit
The newly released, less redacted Trump Mar-a-Lago raid affidavit shed new light on the investigation into the former president — and why the FBI stormed his Florida home. Crucial new details, including information on security footage obtained by the FBI from inside Mar-a-Lago, were hidden inside the 32-page affidavit, which was released on Tuesday.
Meadows complies with DOJ subpoena related to Jan. 6: Report
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has complied with a Justice Department subpoena related to its investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to a report. Meadows reportedly provided the DOJ with the same material he gave the House Jan. 6 committee last year, according to CNN,...
