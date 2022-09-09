LOCATED: 11-year-old Annaliese Perez last seen in Rogers Park

MISSING: 11-year-old Annaliese Prez last seen in Rogers Park 00:15

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An 11-year-old girl who went missing Thursday has been located.

Annaliese Perez was last seen in Rogers Park, on Toughy Avenue near Ashland Avenue.

She is around 5 feet tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police did not release information on where the girl was found.