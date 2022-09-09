Read full article on original website
Related
Charles III Will Have All the Perks and Responsibilities of Being a King Except One
King Charles III will have all the perks and responsibilities of being the King of England except for one.
U.K.・
NBC Sports
USMNT fans share disappointed reactions to new World Cup kits
Americans have waited eight years to see the U.S. men’s national team compete on the World Cup stage. While they are eager to see the team on the pitch, they were let down by what the team will be wearing at the competition. The USMNT showed off its new...
NBC Sports
Carlos Alcaraz to miss Spain’s Davis Cup Finals opener
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will skip the opening round of the Davis Cup Finals on Wednesday, which is taking place only three days after the Spanish teenager won the U.S. Open. Alcaraz arrived in Valencia a day before Spain was scheduled to face Serbia in the group stage.
NBC Sports
Ilia Malinin lands first quadruple Axel in figure skating history
Malinin, the 17-year-old world junior champion from Virginia, opened his free skate to “Euphoria” by Labrinth with a quad Axel, the last remaining quadruple jump that had yet to be landed clean by any skater in competition. “It felt really good,” Malinin said, according to U.S. Figure Skating....
Comments / 0