ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Donate Life Family Fun Run raising awareness for organ donation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Living Legacy Foundation of Maryland will host its annual Donate Life Family Fun Run to raise awareness of the need for organ donations. An aid that is all too familiar to the Former Baltimore Ravens Team President who donated his kidney to save his friend.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy