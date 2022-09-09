ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges

David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Monster Growth Stock that Could Soar 52%, According to Wall Street

Global-e Online continued to post stellar adoption, even as the e-commerce market is witnessing some temporary pain. With its high value for merchants and low churn, this execution could continue. Global-e has gained massive traction, putting this price target within reach.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks.
STOCKS
#Alphabet Stocks#Faang Stocks#Stock#Google Earnings#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Meta Platforms
Motley Fool

Why Roku Stock Popped Thursday Morning

The plunging stock price has made the company a compelling takeover candidate.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plummeted

Capitalizing on bear markets is a big reason for Buffett's success. Apple has become a surprising Buffett stock, and the conglomerate's biggest holding. The Berkshire chief continues to see value in the energy sector.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2022's Second Half and Beyond

Microsoft is entrenched in several key technology markets. Air travel is recovering faster than expected following the pandemic-prompted plunge, rekindling the need for new passenger jets. This year's construction slowdown is taking a toll on Caterpillar, but the pullback is ultimately a cyclical buying opportunity.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why ChargePoint, QuantumScape, and Blink All Jumped Today

The first $900 million in spending for EV charging infrastructure has been approved by the Biden administration. One analyst says government support will help EV adoption accelerate more quickly.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

How Low Will Nvidia Stock Go?

The stock has dropped some 60% from its peak in late 2021 and could fall further. Nvidia fetches a high valuation, but it does so for good reason as its addressable markets expand rapidly and its long-term outlook is promising. Even if the company's stock pulls back further, now is
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is This Top Chip Stock a Buy With Limits to Sales In China in Place?

KLA Corporation has been a steady growth story over the years, but nearly 30% of its sales went to China last year. The U.S. CHIPS Act might provide some offset to restrictions on China. This won't be the fastest-growing chip stock, but there's a lot to like about KLA.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Apple Stock Popped Wednesday Morning

Evidence continues to mount for strong pre-sales of the iPhone 14. One analyst believes this will give way to weakening demand and lower revenue next year.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

Celsius Holdings and fuboTV have more than doubled off their recent lows. Celsius Holdings keeps accelerating its sales growth, and a recent deal with PepsiCo could take the beverage maker to another level. The growth path for fuboTV is bumpy, but it's also looking for outside help to raise the
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Advertising Industry Isn't Dying -- Here's Why

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The economic cycle has started to swing in...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why You Should Buy Block Stock (And It's Not Bitcoin)

Revenue levels paint a deceptive picture of Bitcoin's influence on company finances. For now, investors should treat Block as if it were still called Square.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Marqeta Rallied on a Down Day for Tech Stocks

Marqeta now trades for less than one-third of its IPO price. Reporting solid growth and flush with cash, it seems management has had enough of the pessimism.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back.
